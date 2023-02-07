Read full article on original website
Kaley Cuoco Says Her Pregnancy Was Written Last Minute Into Her 'Based on a True Story' Role (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco's pregnancy isn't slowing her down! The 37-year-old actress is once again starring in a Priceline Super Bowl commercial this year and is also taking on the role of Ava Bartlett in Peacock's upcoming show, Based on a True Story. Cuoco's latest TV series will explore America's obsession with...
Darcey and Stacey Silva Defend Their Filtered Pictures and React to Georgi's Big 'Glow Up' (Exclusive)
Darcey and Stacey Silva are owning up to everything. ET's Melicia Johnson sat down with the twins at their gorgeous rooftop place in Miami, Florida, to talk about the latest season of Darcey & Stacey, where they got candid about everything from enhancing their pictures on social media, Darcey searching for true love and Darcey's ex-fiancé, Georgi, sporting a dramatic new look.
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
'Next in Fashion' Trailer: Gigi Hadid Is Joined by Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and More in Season 2 (Exclusive)
Next in Fashion is back, and bigger than ever. The Netflix reality competition returns with Tan France and Gigi Hadid, who takes over for season 1's co-host Alexa Chung, for an all-new, star-studded season 2. In addition to exclusively debuting the first, full-length trailer for the upcoming episodes, ET also can reveal the roster of judges, who represent some of the biggest and boldest names in the industry.
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares New Pics of 'Precious' Newborn Son
Heather Rae El Moussa is giving fans a peek at her son! One month after the 35-year-old Selling Sunset star and her husband, Tarek El Moussa, announced the arrival of their baby boy, Heather took to Instagram to share photos of the newborn. In the post, Heather shared a shot...
Babyface on Upcoming Super Bowl Performance, Rihanna's Half-Time Show and New Music (Exclusive)
Babyface is gearing up for the Super Bowl! ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to the 64-year-old singer ahead of his "America the Beautiful" performance at Sunday's big game, and Babyface was still processing the fact that he landed the gig. "I can't believe that I even got asked. It's crazy," he...
Madonna Reacts to Criticism of How She Looked at GRAMMYs
Madonna didn't let her critics get in the way of her good time. On Sunday, the 64-year-old music icon made a special appearance at the 65th GRAMMY Awards to the delight of her fans and fellow musicians. However, some viewers decided to take aim at her appearance during the ceremony....
Jenna Johnson Reveals Name of Newborn Son With Val Chmerkovskiy
A month after welcoming her first child with Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson revealed the little one's name on Tuesday: Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy. Johnson posted the announcement on Instagram, alongside a photo of baby Rome next to a placard with his name. "Cannot believe it’s been 4 weeks of being completely...
Rihanna Gets New Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Ahead of Super Bowl Performance
Rihanna's latest wax figure is shining bright like a diamond. Madame Tussauds in New York City announced that the singer's latest figure has been unveiled ahead of her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance. The figure, which is located in the Glow Room, sports the 34-year-old singer's 2018 Met Gala look....
Katherine Schwarzenegger Reveals Biggest Change When It Comes to Having 2 Kids With Chris Pratt (Exclusive)
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are still settling in to life with two tiny daughters, but they are making it work -- and using the experience for inspiration!. Katherine sat down with ET's Rachel Smith in New York recently, while promoting her new children's book, Good Night, Sister, and she opened up about having recently welcomed a new baby girl last May.
Harry Styles' Superfan 'Grandma' Reina Dishes on Their 'Unreal' Kiss and Hug at the GRAMMYs (Exclusive)
Grandma Reina adores Harry Styles, and after Sunday night's GRAMMYs, it’s obvious the pop star feels the same way!. During the 2023 GRAMMY Awards, Reina was one of eight fans to participate in a pre-taped round table discussion, sharing why their favorite artist should go home with the Album of the Year GRAMMY.
Gina Rodriguez on Why She's More Like Her 'Not Dead Yet' Character Than 'Jane the Virgin' (Exclusive)
Gina Rodriguez is graduating from Jane the Virgin to ABC's new comedy, Not Dead Yet. In the half-hour series, Rodriguez plays Nell Serrano, a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind five years ago. When she lands the only job she can find -- writing obituaries at a newspaper -- Nell starts getting life advice from a ghostly source.
The Best Designer Handbag Deals on Amazon To Transition Into Spring: Shop Coach, Kate Spade and More
Spring will be here before we know it, which makes it the perfect time to shop for a new designer handbag to get ready for the upcoming warmer months. While you might be starting to fill your wardrobe with winter-to-spring transitional pieces like lightweight jackets and chic dresses, let's not forget about handbags! With Amazon deals, you can save big on favorite brands like Coach, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Tory Burch, Stella McCartney, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein, and many more.
Soothe Tired Skin with Celeb-Approved Hydrating Under-Eye Masks from Peter Thomas Roth, tarte and More
Whether you spend hours staring at your phone's tiny screen, type email after email all day long, or skimp on getting eight hours of sleep, your eyes are bound to feel and look exhausted. Dark circles, fine lines and bags are bound to arise despite your best efforts. If your go-to eye cream isn't cutting it, you may want to incorporate under-eye masks into your skincare routine for an extra boost of moisture.
Kaley Cuoco on Preparing for Baby and Acting While Pregnant (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco knows that she and partner Tom Pelphrey are going to be two different parents -- and that's OK. During a chat with ET's Deidre Behar, ahead of her latest Priceline Super Bowl spot, the mommy-to-be shared that unlike her man, she hasn't prepped a thing. "I have no...
Harrison Ford Reacts to Fans Thinking He Has Social Anxiety
Harrison Ford is setting the record straight. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Shrinking star responded to fan theories that he suffers from social anxiety due to his perceived shyness at events and in interviews. "That sounds like something a psychiatrist would say, not a casual observer,"...
How Paris Hilton Feels as a First-Time Mom
Paris Hilton is loving life as a new mom! A source tells ET that Paris, who announced in late January that she and husband Carter Reum welcomed a baby boy via surrogate, feels like everything in her life is "picture perfect" now that baby is here. "Paris finally feels like...
2023 Super Bowl Commercials: Serena Williams, Alicia Silverstone & More Celebs Star in the Big Game Spots!
It wouldn't be the Super Bowl without some star-studded commercials! Every year, families gather around the television on Super Bowl Sunday to watch the fun and exciting TV spots -- and also a football game. The nation's biggest companies shell out millions to craft hilarious, clever, touching and downright wild...
The Best Men's and Women's Amazon Fashion Deals To Shop This Winter: Save on UGG, Levi's, adidas & More
Amazon's Winter Fashion Sale is officially in full swing, with up to 80% off best-selling items from your favorite brands. Between footwear from UGG and adidas to denim from Levi's and Calvin Klein, plus deep discounts on Amazon essentials and more, there's no better time to save on winter fashion essentials. Thousands of items are on sale right now, and we've made shopping easier for you by hunting down the best deals to shop during the Amazon Winter Fashion Sale.
Lindsay Lohan, Quinta Brunson and More Attend Star-Studded Christian Siriano Fashion Show
Christian Siriano's front row was filled with famous faces. Lindsay Lohan, Quinta Brunson and Julia Stiles were just some of the celebs spotted at Siriano's Fall/Winter 2023 NYFW Show at Gotham Hall in New York City Thursday. Lohan, Brunson and Stiles posed for pics ahead of the show, each in...
