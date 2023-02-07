Read full article on original website
WESH
A Few showers tonight then a few strong to severe storms Saturday!
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast. A Few showers tonight then a few strong to severe storms Saturday!
WESH
First Warning Weather Day: Central Florida under risk of severe storms Saturday
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is bracing itself for potentially severe weather that is expected to hit the region on Saturday. WESH 2 First Warning Weather meteorologists have declared Saturday a First Warning Weather Day. Residents should be prepared for strong winds, heavy rainfall, and the possibility of isolated tornadoes.
Partly cloudy and warm Thursday before front arrives this weekend
Central Florida will continue to be nice and warm on Thursday.
Storms bringing thunder, lightning to Central Florida
After a warm day in Central Florida with temperatures in the 80s, storms are rolling through the area.
WESH
Mild, springlike weather this Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris has Central Florida's forecast. Expect a mix of sunshine and plenty of clouds for your Friday. Since it will get quite warm, into the lower-to-mid 80s, conditions are favorable for afternoon showers and storms. The rain should let up around 9 p.m.
