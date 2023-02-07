ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Mild, springlike weather this Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris has Central Florida's forecast. Expect a mix of sunshine and plenty of clouds for your Friday. Since it will get quite warm, into the lower-to-mid 80s, conditions are favorable for afternoon showers and storms. The rain should let up around 9 p.m.
ORLANDO, FL
News4Jax.com

Know where to go when thunderstorms and tornadoes threaten

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This week is Florida Severe Weather Awareness Week, and Wednesday’s topic is on thunderstorms and tornadoes. When we think of severe weather, we often think of storms and tornadoes. Both are major concerns for Florida and can happen at any time of year. A statewide...
FLORIDA STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Unique Restaurant In Florida Where Every Order Comes With A Free Bucket Of Peanuts

It isn’t common nowadays to come across a restaurant offering something free – there is always a catch. Well, not at Cody’s Original Roadhouse in Florida. This unique roadside restaurant offers a free bucket of peanuts with every visit. However, make sure you don’t throw the peanuts on the floor! While that once was the appeal of this restaurant, keep the shells on your table as you crack n’ snack.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Florida observes severe weather awareness week

This week, Feb. 6-10, is severe weather awareness week in Florida, and each day focuses on different weather hazards we experience across the state. Florida experiences multiple severe weather hazards. We can see severe weather year round, not just during hurricane season. Preparation is key to avoid becoming a victim...
FLORIDA STATE
espnswfl.com

These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities – 2023 Update

With the ominous title of “These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities ” comes a bit of good news. Last year(2022), 6 Florida cities made the Top 100 List. Melbourne, Panama City, Lake Worth, Daytona Beach, Palm Springs, and Riviera Beach. In the 2023 update, no Florida city cracked the Top 50. And there’s definitely been some shuffling. Conversely, in 2016, 12 Florida cities made this list. Locally, just 12 years ago Fort Myers ranked high on this list. Now it’s not on here at all. Think you know which Florida cities did make this top 10 list? Wrong. Miami didn’t make it.
FLORIDA STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Floating Cabin In Florida Is The Ultimate Place To Stay Overnight

As far as unique adventures go, we have a floating home in Florida that is the ultimate overnight getaway. HomeAWave is a moored houseboat outside of Jacksonville that is available to rent for a weekend getaway. With cozy accommodations, plus incredible views of the St. Johns River, you won’t ever want to leave once you wake up to these sunrises.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
espnswfl.com

Florida Bride Gets Pooped On By A Bird While Giving Her Vows

“This is good luck, right?” Truly, the most serious part of a wedding is when the couple exchange vows. So when this couple decided to hold their wedding at a seaside setting on Daytona Beach, Florida, they didn’t think of one thing. There’s birds. According to the Daily Star, the Florida Bride started off her speech “The past year and a half, you have been working so hard to make sure we can build the home of our dreams.”
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Connecticut to Orlando, Florida

Do you enjoy thrills, spills and automobiles? Then head out on this epic American road trip from the historic state of Connecticut to the star entertainment city of Orlando, Florida. On this adventure, you will travel past incredible landscapes, cityscapes and coastlines along the way. The 1,390-mile trip from Connecticut...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy