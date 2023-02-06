ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

City of Fort Worth focusing on pothole repairs after last week's ice storm

By Caroline Vandergriff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O5cvB_0keYKxhw00

City of Fort Worth focusing on pothole repairs after last week's ice storm 01:50

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Now that the ice has melted, City of Forth Worth street crews are turning their attention to the potholes it left behind.

The same trucks that were out salting and sanding roads last week are now being used to repair the damage caused by the winter weather.

"We worked all weekend long," said Timothy Moreno, the superintendent of the City of Fort Worth's Transportation & Public Works department. "As soon as the ice event ended on Friday about noon, we switched gears."

Crews typically fix about 100 potholes a day, but they'll ramp up to 300 or so for at least the next week.

The icy weather took a big toll on the roads, especially ones with aging asphalt.

"Asphalt roads, anything that has cracks in it, water will get down below it and cause things to break up," Moreno said.

Crews are focusing on making quick repairs to potholes three feet in diameter or less, which is about the size of the top of a washing machine.

"If it's bigger than that, the pothole truck will come and they'll make the location safe, and then they'll put it on a list for our normal street operations to make a repair," he said.

The city needs your help to get rid of the nuisances on the road. Instead of just swerving and driving by a pothole, report it.

"If the citizens don't call, then we don't know that they're there," said Moreno.

He says they're typically able to fix potholes within 48 hours of being reported.

Fort Worth residents can report potholes by calling 817-392-1234, using the MyFW app , or submitting a request online .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Why were many North Texas highways still closed after last week's ice storm?

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More than two days after the ice melted last week, miles of highway lanes across North Texas were still closed, part of a winter weather highway management decision tied to the 133-vehicle accident in 2021 in Fort Worth.Rather than treat and maintain managed toll lanes on highways during winter storms, TxDOT and the private companies that manage TEXpress lanes have started closing the lanes entirely.They can stay closed long after any winter precipitation is gone. While the sun was out and traffic was back across the area by Friday last week, according to TxDOT some lanes...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Lightning likely sparked Fort Worth apartment fire, neighbors say

FORT WORTH, Texas - Lightning may have started a fire that sent people running out of their apartments in far southwest Fort Worth. It happened just before 5 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on Bayline Drive, near Chisholm Trail Parkway and Altamesa Boulevard. There was a lot of lightning in the area at the time.
FORT WORTH, TX
KXII.com

CLEAR Alert canceled, Denton County man found safe

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A CLEAR Alert was canceled Friday after a critical missing Denton man was found safe. The Aubrey Police Department said 62-year-old Lee Gills had been found just before noon, but did not say where he was located. Gills was reported reported missing Friday at 9:48 a.m.
AUBREY, TX
KSST Radio

Fort Worth Man Stopped for Reckless Driving Now in Jail

February 6, 2023 – Officer Talley with the Cumby Police Department was dispatched to a reckless driver report on I-30. The report identified a white Honda Civic traveling westbound near the 120 mile marker. Talley located the reported vehicle near the 109 mile marker and initiated a traffic stop.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Popular Oak Cliff donut shop Lone Star Donuts reopens after closing last summer

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – People in Oak Cliff are excited about the return of a popular donut shop reopening. Lone Star Donuts has been open for more than 70 years but it closed last summer.  Much like the delicious donuts served hot and fresh at this family-owned shop, their story is one that comes full circle. "I've been here 31 years," said employee Helen McCary. "This the family place to go to." McCary was more than happy to return to a place that holds sweet memories for her and the Oak Cliff community."I was driving, I looked to the right and I noticed...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Man found with fatal gunshot wound to head behind dumpster

OAK CLIFF (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating after officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head behind a dumpster in the 220 block of East Overton Road.Police said he died at the scene on Feb. 8. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to determine the man's identity. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 022347-2023.Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective John Valdez with the Homicide Unit at 214.671.3623 or by email at john.valdez@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
178K+
Followers
25K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy