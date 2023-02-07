Read full article on original website
SheKnows
A Hallmark Fan Favorite Is at the Center of a Romantic Mystery in a New ‘Spring Into Love’ Premiere
Imagine if your photo ended up on the cover of a magazine…. Fans will be in for a real treat come March when Hallmark favorite Tyler Hynes returns to star in a new premiere during the network’s Spring Into Love event. In fact, his movie, A Picture of Her, will kick off the festivities on Saturday, March 25, at 8 pm. So, who will be his lovely leading lady this time around?
Collider
10 Best Picture Oscar Nominees That Are Better Than the Winners, According to Reddit
The Academy Awards celebrates the best that the movie industry has to offer in a given year. However, it's not uncommon for audiences or cinephiles to feel that the Best Picture trophy should go to another nominee. Sometimes, it's a case of politics, other times it's simply a matter of preference, or it's just because of the voting system, but those reasons can lead to the movie that takes home the award not necessarily being the best one according to popular opinion. This can lead to some of the most memorable films in cinema being overlooked by the Academy, only to be regarded higher than the winners of their respective years.
Collider
Where to Watch 'Magic Mike's Last Dance': Showtimes and Streaming Status
A simple method to depict the mood fluctuations of real life in cinema has always been to walk the thin line between comedy and drama. Therefore, it should not come as a shock that dramedies are among the most common examples of genre fusion in film. Because what could be more therapeutic than a good dose of unbridled humor? Even when we're going through a tough time, it serves as a calming balm to relieve stress and give us a sense of optimism in life.
Collider
‘Your Place or Mine’ Review: Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon’s Digital Romance Is a Missed Connection
If Nora Ephron and Nancy Meyers movies are the standards for our romantic comedy joys, the last few years have proven that genre writers need to desperately step up their game. As studios try their hardest to revive the rom-com and return it to a more nuanced, natural atmosphere, it’s no secret these movies are hanging on for dear life. Despite star power fueling many films across the genre since the early aughts, a lot of them don’t make the cut, much like Netflix’s Your Place or Mine with Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon. In an attempt to feel like a social media version of When Harry Met Sally... that finds the two hooking up but deciding to stay friends, the Netflix comedy has no real excuse for being a dull, laugh-free feature boasting a genuinely great cast.
Collider
'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey' Lands a Limited Theatrical Release
Winnie-the-Pooh is coming for Winnie-the-You. Well, he's coming to select theaters, anyway, so you might want to check and see if you can get a taste of a little blood and honey on the big screen. That's right, the online viral sensation Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey will soon be released to 1500+ theaters in the United States starting on February 15, 2023.
Burt Bacharach’s Wives: Meet The Women He Loved Through The Years, Including Angie Dickinson
Burt Bacharach was a singer and songwriter with numerous hits. Burt was married four times throughout his life. Burt passed away at 94 on February 9, 2023. Burt Bacharach was one of the most influential and important songwriters of all time. He penned numerous hit songs, including “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head”, “This Guy’s In Love With You” and many more throughout his career, and he won six Grammy awards. He collaborated with tons of hitmakers, like Aretha Franklin, Neil Diamond, and Dionne Warwick. Burt sadly died of natural causes at 94 on February 9, 2023.
In Style
Kate Winslet Revealed That James Cameron Was the One Who Drew Her in 'Titanic'
2023 marks the 25th anniversary of Titanic, the three-plus-hour movie that people actually watched in movie theaters and made stars out of Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio (who remembers the two-tape VHS set). And since people are celebrating the James Cameron masterpiece, fun facts are, ahem, resurfacing from the maritime epic, including the tidbit about the iconic "draw me like one of your French girls scene" between Jack and Rose. In past interviews, Winslet shared that it wasn't DiCaprio who actually drew the sketch of Rose, it was director James Cameron. For anyone who needs a reminder, it's the scene in the film where Rose reclines on a settee wearing nothing but the Heart of the Ocean.
Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis Set to Turn Beloved Book Series Into Must-See TV Show
Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis Talks Everything Everywhere All at Once at Globes. Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis are bringing a beloved book series to life. The two A-listers are set to star in an upcoming Prime Video series based on Patricia Cornwell's mega-popular Kay Scarpetta series, according to Deadline.
Collider
First 'Fast X' Images: Jason Momoa and Brie Larson Join the Family
The first part of the two-part finale, of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, is set to speed into theaters this May, we have finally gotten our official first look at the upcoming film via Empire magazine, giving fans their first taste of what to expect!. The brand-new look...
Meet Tom Cruise’s Three Rarely Seen Children—Isabella, Connor, and Suri
Tom Cruise is a Hollywood legend and one of the most prominent box office-grossing actors since the ’80s, for hit movies like Risky Business, Top Gun and Rain Man. The 60-year-old actor has bagged multiple awards and nominations, including Golden Globe nominations and his star on the Hollywood walk of fame, amongst others.
Ina Garten's Main For Valentine's Day 2023 Is Setting Instagram On Fire
We're officially one week out from Valentine's Day, and if you and your partner have yet to make plans, it might be time to hop to it. According to Wallet Hub, more than half of Americans plan on celebrating the holiday of love this year, and of that group, 32% will be enjoying an evening out. Being that the National Restaurant Association says V-Day is the second-busiest day of the year for restaurants (via Restaurant Business), this means that it might be a tad bit difficult to get a reservation at your favorite eatery if you've yet to do so. Of course, the option to make a romantic meal at home is always there. However, even if you're an experienced cook, it can be stressful to come up with the perfect Valentine's Day meal for your significant other.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Making a Rom-Com For Netflix, Says Source
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly looking to add a rom-com to their Netflix portfolio next. A source told The Telegraph that, for the rest of the couple’s deal with Netflix, fans can expect “more of a heavy focus on fictional, scripted content.”. Though Harry and Meghan...
Collider
‘Magic Mike XXL’ Is More Fun Than the Original Because of Its Wild Tone Shift
Magic Mike XXL is everything that the first Magic Mike film wasn’t. Audiences who walked into 2012’s original Magic Mike expecting a straightforward raunchy stripper comedy should have known better than to trust that Steven Soderbergh had something that simple up his sleeve. While there are plenty of amusing moments throughout Magic Mike, the film felt closer in tone to 1970s character dramas than something like Striptease or Rough Night. Soderbergh’s mature, understated study of the immediate ramifications of the financial crisis explored the desperate options that working class people had to go to in order to provide for themselves, and displayed the world of male entertainment in a startling realistic way. It's a film that showed us a side of Channing Tatum we hadn't seen before. By comparison, Magic Mike XXL ditches these more serious implications in favor of a joyous road trip adventure.
Collider
'The Outwaters' Review: Found Footage Horror Has Never Looked Quite Like This
So you want to make a horror film. Specifically, you want to create one that makes use of the found footage framing to tell your story. How do you go about it? Well, there is no one way to do so as the scrappy subgenre has proven to be a refreshingly expansive one with distinctly macabre visions to be found in many of them. In The Outwaters, the feature debut from writer-director Robbie Banfitch, who also stars, it can initially seem like it is drawing from the foundational The Blair Witch Project in how it establishes itself. While it trades the forest setting for a windy desert, there is much that feels like something you’ve seen before. That is until it takes a plunge into a cosmic nightmare that rips the air right from your lungs, leaving us wandering through a hellscape from which there is no respite. It is rather meandering on the journey it takes to get there, but the destination remains worth the trip all the same.
Collider
You May Not Have Recognized Pedro Pascal in Some of His Earliest Roles
Pedro Pascal has become one of the world’s most prolific actors. He’s currently enjoying unprecedented success, starring in two smash-hit television shows: The Last of Us on HBO and The Mandalorian on Disney+. That’s on top of his starring roles in such hit films as Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Equalizer 2, and Wonder Woman 1984. Pascal's breakout role was Oberyn Martell in television’s Game of Thrones back in 2014, followed by his role as Javier Peña in all three seasons of Narcos on Netflix. However, before breaking out in Game of Thrones and Narcos, Pascal was a staple of fan-favorite television shows and dramas. With The Last of Us dominating the cultural zeitgeist and the upcoming debut of The Mandalorian Season 3, it’s time to take a look back at Pascal’s earlier TV roles.
Celebrities Who Grew Up Mormon and Revealed Their Experiences: Katherine Heigl, Ryan Gosling, Amy Adams, More
A foundation that shaped them. Katherine Heigl, Amy Adams and Ryan Gosling are among the A-listers that grew up in the Mormon church. Heigl’s family converted to the religion after her brother Jason died in 1986 of injuries suffered in a car accident. “Both my parents felt a great desire for answers, and they found […]
Collider
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Empire Magazine Cover Teases a Din/Bo-Katan Showdown
The Mandalorian season three is coming soon and as the release of the highly anticipated TV series draws nearer, posters, images, video clips, and trailers have been released to get fans of the show excited. But as we all know, the excitement doesn’t stop, and fans will always want more until the series starts. And as fans anticipate the release of the third season, Empire has released new covers featuring Din Djarin, Bo-Katan Kryze, and fan favorite Grogu.
Collider
Steven Spielberg Reveals Why He Doesn't Regret Walking Away from 'Harry Potter'
It’s been a couple of decades since what seemed like a wonderful combination had the chance of happening before our very eyes. Back in the early aughts, world-famous filmmaker Steven Spielberg was offered a chance to helm none other than the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, but he famously turned it down. The Academy Award-winning director has talked about this decision on a couple of occasions, but during an interview with fellow director S.S. Rajamouli (RRR), Spielberg revealed why he doesn’t regret walking away from the wizarding world.
Collider
When to Watch 'The Last of Us’ Episode 5
The Last of Us has been the year's biggest hit thus far. In collaboration with PlayStation Studios and Naughty Dog, HBO has given us one of the most captivating dramas of the decade, and there’s no sign of slowing down. Fans have loved each episode, with last week’s showcasing new characters like Kathleen and Perry proving to be obstacles for Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey).
Collider
First ‘Fast X’ Trailer: Jason Momoa Swears Revenge on Vin Diesel’s Family
The first official trailer for the next installment in the long and storied Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, has finally been released, showcasing the crazy action and family drama that has become synonymous with the Vin Diesel led blockbuster series. The trailer for the film debuts just a few months ahead of its scheduled theatrical release on May 19, 2023, with Fast X set to be the first part of the two-film conclusion to the series.
