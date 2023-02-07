ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

SFPD: Walmart evacuated under bomb threat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say someone contacted a Walmart employee claiming a bomb was in the building. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 6 a.m. in southwest Sioux Falls. Everyone had exited the building before officers conducted their search. Officers did not find a bomb and secured the area.
DNA results in 1981 murder; Ice rescue; Ranchers reflect on harsh winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. For decades, the man convicted of murdering Duane McCormick has claimed he was innocent. Over the years, people have come forward saying another man admitted to killing McCormick. Now, long-awaited DNA results are in.
DNA results in from ‘Dead men don’t talk’ investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For decades, the man convicted of murdering Duane McCormick has claimed he was innocent. Over the years, people have come forward saying another man admitted to killing McCormick. Now, long-awaited DNA results are in and they do not link that second man to the brutal Sioux Falls crime.
Sioux Falls cartoonist of Hägar the Horrible has died

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chris Browne, the long-time cartoonist behind Hägar the Horrible has died in Sioux Falls. Browne’s sister, Tsuiwen Browne-Boeras, announced his passing through the National Cartoonists Society (NCS). The NCS posted this message from Browne-Boeras on their Twitter page:. With much sadness, I...
SFPD: Man wakes up in different location after assault, robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a robbery victim woke up in a different location after being knocked unconscious during the assault. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 10 p.m. on Sunday in northeast Sioux Falls. The victim was outside a home talking on the phone when two suspects drove up and asked him for money. The victim said he did not have money, and then the suspects assaulted him until he lost consciousness. The victim woke up in a different part of the trailer park and was missing his cell phone. The victim did not know the suspects.
Man arrested after shots fired at Sioux Falls laundromat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police arrested a man after he allegedly fired a gun outside of a laundromat. Police say that around 9 p.m. Saturday evening there was a sort of altercation outside the laundromat on 14th and Minnesota. Witnesses claim they heard multiple gunshots. 28-year-old...
Gusty winds and blowing snow in NE KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Various parts of northeast KELOLAND are experiencing some snow sticking to the roads due to the strong winds. Many counties are warning drivers to be cautious when driving, by slowing down and wearing their seatbelts. Drivers can get an idea of what to expect...
Water-saturated snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that we are starting to melt some of the snow on the ground, we take a look at some of the numbers. As of Tuesday, Sioux Falls officially had 15 inches of snow on the ground. This compares to a week ago when we had 18 inches. With more 30s in the forecast, we will see that number keep decreasing. With the melting snow, just how much water is in it?
Man arrested for aggravated assault of girlfriend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars today accused of assaulting and raping his girlfriend. Police say 24-year-old Mandre Adams was in an on and off again relationship with his girlfriend. Officers say the two got in a disagreement when Adams allegedly strangled the...
Authorities investigating burglary in Elkton

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary. A business in Elkton reported they had been broken into sometime between Feb. 4 and Feb. 5. Police report an unknown number of suspects kicked an exterior door to enter as well as cutting off...
Miss South Dakota USA Suspended for Alleged Thefts Over $500

Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, 22, of Brookings, SD, has been suspended from her role as Miss South Dakota USA due to facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County from a Walmart store. Between October 2022 and December 2022, Knutson allegedly stole $554.54 worth of items...
Minnehaha County Coroner: Drugs and gunshot wounds top 2022 examined deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The top two examined causes of deaths by the Minnehaha County Coroner in 2022 were drugs and gunshot wounds. There were 26 deaths caused by drugs examined by Minnehaha County Coroner Dr. Kenneth Snell and 21 deaths caused by gunshot wounds in 2022. Snell presented 2022 data to the Minnehaha County Commission on Tuesday.
Sibley man arrested for sitting on woman

SIBLEY—A 67-year-old Sibley man was arrested 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on charges of willful injury — causing bodily injury and assault. The arrest of David Dewayne Highsmith stemmed from the investigation of a domestic disturbance call at a residence at 530 Fifth Ave. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
