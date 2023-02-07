Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Police: Bomb threat at Sioux Falls Walmart determined to be a hoax
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police were called to a west side Walmart for a bomb threat Friday Morning. The threat turned out to be a hoax, according to police. A sergeant told KELOLAND News this is part of a national trend against Walmart. Management at the...
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD: Walmart evacuated under bomb threat
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say someone contacted a Walmart employee claiming a bomb was in the building. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 6 a.m. in southwest Sioux Falls. Everyone had exited the building before officers conducted their search. Officers did not find a bomb and secured the area.
KELOLAND TV
Kidnapping arrest; Sioux Falls cartoonist dies; Social studies standard hearing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 10. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday. A Clark County man, who was wanted for kidnapping, is now behind bars in South Dakota. The well-known cartoonist of Hagar the Horrible has died. The Board of Education Standards...
KELOLAND TV
DNA results in 1981 murder; Ice rescue; Ranchers reflect on harsh winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. For decades, the man convicted of murdering Duane McCormick has claimed he was innocent. Over the years, people have come forward saying another man admitted to killing McCormick. Now, long-awaited DNA results are in.
KELOLAND TV
DNA results in from ‘Dead men don’t talk’ investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For decades, the man convicted of murdering Duane McCormick has claimed he was innocent. Over the years, people have come forward saying another man admitted to killing McCormick. Now, long-awaited DNA results are in and they do not link that second man to the brutal Sioux Falls crime.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls cartoonist of Hägar the Horrible has died
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chris Browne, the long-time cartoonist behind Hägar the Horrible has died in Sioux Falls. Browne’s sister, Tsuiwen Browne-Boeras, announced his passing through the National Cartoonists Society (NCS). The NCS posted this message from Browne-Boeras on their Twitter page:. With much sadness, I...
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD: Man wakes up in different location after assault, robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a robbery victim woke up in a different location after being knocked unconscious during the assault. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 10 p.m. on Sunday in northeast Sioux Falls. The victim was outside a home talking on the phone when two suspects drove up and asked him for money. The victim said he did not have money, and then the suspects assaulted him until he lost consciousness. The victim woke up in a different part of the trailer park and was missing his cell phone. The victim did not know the suspects.
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested after shots fired at Sioux Falls laundromat
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police arrested a man after he allegedly fired a gun outside of a laundromat. Police say that around 9 p.m. Saturday evening there was a sort of altercation outside the laundromat on 14th and Minnesota. Witnesses claim they heard multiple gunshots. 28-year-old...
KELOLAND TV
Gusty winds and blowing snow in NE KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Various parts of northeast KELOLAND are experiencing some snow sticking to the roads due to the strong winds. Many counties are warning drivers to be cautious when driving, by slowing down and wearing their seatbelts. Drivers can get an idea of what to expect...
dakotanewsnow.com
Unpaved snow leaves blind pedestrians worried about their safety and livelihood
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was supposed to be routine half-hour walk on a sunny and dry winter day for Koni Simms. Just a couple of stops for errands — the bank, then a convenience store to grab a gallon of milk. Instead, January 24 was...
KELOLAND TV
Water-saturated snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that we are starting to melt some of the snow on the ground, we take a look at some of the numbers. As of Tuesday, Sioux Falls officially had 15 inches of snow on the ground. This compares to a week ago when we had 18 inches. With more 30s in the forecast, we will see that number keep decreasing. With the melting snow, just how much water is in it?
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for aggravated assault of girlfriend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars today accused of assaulting and raping his girlfriend. Police say 24-year-old Mandre Adams was in an on and off again relationship with his girlfriend. Officers say the two got in a disagreement when Adams allegedly strangled the...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities investigating burglary in Elkton
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary. A business in Elkton reported they had been broken into sometime between Feb. 4 and Feb. 5. Police report an unknown number of suspects kicked an exterior door to enter as well as cutting off...
What Gives? Is PizzaRev Ever Going To Re-Open In Sioux Falls?
It's hard to find someone who doesn't like to eat pizza. Honestly, I could not imagine a diet that doesn't include eating a few slices of pizza here and there. How about customizing your very own pizza? Heck, making your own personal pizza is undoubtedly just as enjoyable as eating it!
2-year-old run over by tractor after falling, Plymouth County sheriff says
A two-year-old was taken to a hospital after authorities said the child was partially run over by a tractor Tuesday.
mykxlg.com
Miss South Dakota USA Suspended for Alleged Thefts Over $500
Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, 22, of Brookings, SD, has been suspended from her role as Miss South Dakota USA due to facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County from a Walmart store. Between October 2022 and December 2022, Knutson allegedly stole $554.54 worth of items...
siouxlandnews.com
Former South Dakota teacher convicted of abusing, stalking student loses license
VERMILLION, S.D. — A former Vermillion high school teacher convicted of abusing and stalking a student has lost his teaching license. The South Dakota Department of Education says it has permanently revoked the license of Jackson Prichardo-Castillo for violating the department's ethics and standards. He was arrested in August...
KELOLAND TV
Minnehaha County Coroner: Drugs and gunshot wounds top 2022 examined deaths
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The top two examined causes of deaths by the Minnehaha County Coroner in 2022 were drugs and gunshot wounds. There were 26 deaths caused by drugs examined by Minnehaha County Coroner Dr. Kenneth Snell and 21 deaths caused by gunshot wounds in 2022. Snell presented 2022 data to the Minnehaha County Commission on Tuesday.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for sitting on woman
SIBLEY—A 67-year-old Sibley man was arrested 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on charges of willful injury — causing bodily injury and assault. The arrest of David Dewayne Highsmith stemmed from the investigation of a domestic disturbance call at a residence at 530 Fifth Ave. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux Falls Eatery Named Best “Hole in the Wall” Mexican Food in SD
Cheapism.com recently compiled a master list of the best 'Hole in the Wall' Mexican restaurants in each and every state across our great country. There's no surprise that there are many great spots in South Dakota that could make the list, but one right here in the Sioux Empire was named best in the entire Mount Rushmore State.
