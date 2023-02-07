Read full article on original website
Federal Judge Rules Banning Firearms For Cannabis Users Is Unconstitutional
Are marijuana users allowed to own guns under federal law?. According to Oklahoma Federal Judge Patrick Wyrick, a federal law banning cannabis consumers from owning firearms is unconstitutional. Wyrick, who was appointed by Donald Trump, cited last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that largely broadened gun rights, reports Reuters.
KevinMD.com
Why North American medical cannabis can’t compete globally
The United States and Canada started a movement that began as medical cannabis and quickly exploded into adult-use cannabis markets. However, the North American operators failed to properly regulate the processes from growing to manufacturing to compete in a global pharmaceutical-level market. Europe has taken the lead as the heavy-weight producer of truly medical-grade pharmaceutical cannabis flowers and products. Notably, many operators in the U.S. and Canada claim to produce medical-grade products, but the structural reality is impossible.
Exclusive: Cashless Cannabis Payments In Stores Now Available With The Expansion Of Dutchie Pay
Dutchie announced the expansion of Dutchie Pay for in-store purchases across the U.S. This cash-free payment offering integrated into Dutchie’s all-in-one platform gives consumers and dispensaries access to more convenient and compliant ways to pay, reducing reliance on cash. “The safety and business risks associated with an over reliance...
Medical Marijuana Legalization Bill In Nebraska Committee, An Update
Qualifying medical conditions in Nebraska Senator Anna Wishart's medical marijuana legalization bill include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, autism, cancer, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy, glaucoma, Parkinson’s disease, Spinal cord injury, and Tourette’s syndrome, among others. “My goal is that no family has to flee our state to get access to medical cannabis for themselves or a loved one,” Wishart, a Democrat, said at a hearing according to Marijuana Moment. “This bill is not going to fail because of lack of compromise or thoughtfulness on the part of all of the senators and the stakeholders that have worked on this." While Senators within Nebraska's unicameral legislature’s Judiciary Committee continue to discuss separate...
Neighbor Sues Over Marijuana Odor, Walmart Shoplifter Found With 37 Lbs Of Ganja & More In Weed Chronicles
As marijuana legalization spreads across the country, more and more people are freely enjoying smoking the plant in the comfort of their homes. Some are using it recreationally, others for medical purposes. Either way, secondhand smoke is affecting others. Josefa Ippolito-Shepherd is one of them. She is bothered by the...
Indiana State Sen. Ford Signs 2 Cannabis Bills, Calls For Discussion Prompted By Law Enforcement
State Senator Jon Ford (R) recently supported two marijuana-related bills in the Hoosier State where possession is illegal though there is support for both recreational and medical legalization. Ford explained that he become interested in this legislation when a member of law enforcement approached him and brought the confusing issue...
State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds
WASHINGTON — A report from a patient advocacy group found the future of medical cannabis in the states is hazy unless costs are decreased, product safety standards are improved, and civil rights are strengthened for patients and prescribers. Americans for Safe Access issued its annual State of the States report on Thursday. The organization, a […] The post State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
washingtonstatenews.net
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
thesource.com
Cannabis chain once worth $1.7 billion is nearly failing as the pot industry faces a major reckoning
A regulatory filing report shows how a chain of cannabis stores that was once deemed as the “Apple store of weed” is impending financial collapse. Once valued as high as $1.7 billion as a public company, MedMen reported it has only $15.6 million in cash remaining. This is no match for their $137.4 million in debt.
2 Best Cannabis Stocks to Buy for February
These top-shelf MSOs tick a key box for investors.
Cannabis regulations proposed ahead of legalization deadline
ANNAPOLIS, Maryland – Maryland lawmakers introduced legislation Friday to create the framework for a legal cannabis market ahead of the July 1 start of legalization. Identical, cross-filed bills introduced in the House and Senate create a regulatory structure for Maryland’s new cannabis industry that includes rules for licensing, taxation and equity, among other things.
Legal marijuana: What’s behind the smokescreen, Part 1
Marijuana has become a major way for U.S. states and states around the world to make some extra tax money.
This Is a Huge Red Flag for the Cannabis Industry
Cannabis companies are learning the perils of trying to grow too aggressively.
KELOLAND TV
Bill adding medical pot conditions clears committee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A bill to add eight conditions to the list of those which qualify a patient for the use of medical marijuana passed through the Senate Health and Human Services Committee Wednesday morning on a 6-1 vote. The conditions SB 1 would add are:. Acquired...
EGF Theramed Signs Non-Binding LOI To Acquire Its First Cannabis Dispensary
EGF Theramed Health Corp. EVAHF TMED AUH is very close to acquiring various dispensary targets in British Columbia. "Since joining Theramed it has been my goal to hand pick the highest quality assets with optimal value. Our company has the ability to raise capital quickly and therefore make significant acquisitions that will lead to instant significant revenue. Our first targeted acquisition is on Vancouver Island, which is famous for its cannabis production and we feel is significantly undervalued. In the coming period, we will look to take this company into generating multimillion revenue; pending we are able to find high value acquisition targets," stated Connor Yuen, CEO.
State lawmaker introduces bill to add regulations to cannabis products like Delta-8
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — State senator Richard Briggs (R - Knoxville) introduced a bill on Tuesday that would add regulations for cannabis products that many people can buy in Tennessee. Those products include Delta-8 THC, Delta-10 THC and THCp. The bill is SB 0378. It does not include CBD products...
Large Cannabis Distributor Added To Sweet Leaf Madison Capital's Preferred Vendor Program
Sweet Leaf Madison Capital (SLMC), a nationwide provider of customized debt solutions for the middle-market cannabis industry, has added GrowersHouse, a cultivation equipment supplier, and CannaCribs Horticulture Consulting, their design and consulting arm, to its Preferred Vendor Program. SLMC’s Preferred Vendor Program is aimed at helping participating vendors gain a...
Lawmakers look to revise Montana’s marijuana laws two years after legalization
In its first major revision proposed to Montana’s marijuana laws since the state legalized recreational use in 2021, a House panel heard a series of bills that would adjust and change laws governing pot. Among those bills and changes is House Bill 128, proposed by Rep. Josh Kassmier, R-Fort Benton, which makes a number of […] The post Lawmakers look to revise Montana’s marijuana laws two years after legalization appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Rolling Paper Co. Gets Injunction From Fed. Court: No More False Claims And Imaginary Charitable Foundations
Republic Brands, a distributor of rolling papers and smoking accessories, has obtained a permanent injunction in a federal lawsuit against defendant HBI International requiring HBI to cease making claims about its RAW Organic Hemp rolling papers. On January 31, 2023, the United States District Court for the Northern District of...
Pot is making people sick. Congress is playing catch-up.
Now that a growing body of evidence says marijuana is bad for you, more regulation is in the offing.
Benzinga
