ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
KevinMD.com

Why North American medical cannabis can’t compete globally

The United States and Canada started a movement that began as medical cannabis and quickly exploded into adult-use cannabis markets. However, the North American operators failed to properly regulate the processes from growing to manufacturing to compete in a global pharmaceutical-level market. Europe has taken the lead as the heavy-weight producer of truly medical-grade pharmaceutical cannabis flowers and products. Notably, many operators in the U.S. and Canada claim to produce medical-grade products, but the structural reality is impossible.
Benzinga

Medical Marijuana Legalization Bill In Nebraska Committee, An Update

Qualifying medical conditions in Nebraska Senator Anna Wishart's medical marijuana legalization bill include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, autism, cancer, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy, glaucoma, Parkinson’s disease, Spinal cord injury, and Tourette’s syndrome, among others. “My goal is that no family has to flee our state to get access to medical cannabis for themselves or a loved one,” Wishart, a Democrat, said at a hearing according to Marijuana Moment. “This bill is not going to fail because of lack of compromise or thoughtfulness on the part of all of the senators and the stakeholders that have worked on this." While Senators within Nebraska's unicameral legislature’s Judiciary Committee continue to discuss separate...
NEBRASKA STATE
Colorado Newsline

State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds

WASHINGTON — A report from a patient advocacy group found the future of medical cannabis in the states is hazy unless costs are decreased, product safety standards are improved, and civil rights are strengthened for patients and prescribers.  Americans for Safe Access issued its annual State of the States report on Thursday. The organization, a […] The post State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
GEORGIA STATE
washingtonstatenews.net

Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest

It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
WASHINGTON STATE
Maryland Reporter

Cannabis regulations proposed ahead of legalization deadline

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland – Maryland lawmakers introduced legislation Friday to create the framework for a legal cannabis market ahead of the July 1 start of legalization. Identical, cross-filed bills introduced in the House and Senate create a regulatory structure for Maryland’s new cannabis industry that includes rules for licensing, taxation and equity, among other things.
MARYLAND STATE
KELOLAND TV

Bill adding medical pot conditions clears committee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A bill to add eight conditions to the list of those which qualify a patient for the use of medical marijuana passed through the Senate Health and Human Services Committee Wednesday morning on a 6-1 vote. The conditions SB 1 would add are:. Acquired...
Benzinga

EGF Theramed Signs Non-Binding LOI To Acquire Its First Cannabis Dispensary

EGF Theramed Health Corp. EVAHF TMED AUH is very close to acquiring various dispensary targets in British Columbia. "Since joining Theramed it has been my goal to hand pick the highest quality assets with optimal value. Our company has the ability to raise capital quickly and therefore make significant acquisitions that will lead to instant significant revenue. Our first targeted acquisition is on Vancouver Island, which is famous for its cannabis production and we feel is significantly undervalued. In the coming period, we will look to take this company into generating multimillion revenue; pending we are able to find high value acquisition targets," stated Connor Yuen, CEO.
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Large Cannabis Distributor Added To Sweet Leaf Madison Capital's Preferred Vendor Program

Sweet Leaf Madison Capital (SLMC), a nationwide provider of customized debt solutions for the middle-market cannabis industry, has added GrowersHouse, a cultivation equipment supplier, and CannaCribs Horticulture Consulting, their design and consulting arm, to its Preferred Vendor Program. SLMC’s Preferred Vendor Program is aimed at helping participating vendors gain a...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Montanan

Lawmakers look to revise Montana’s marijuana laws two years after legalization

In its first major revision proposed to Montana’s marijuana laws since the state legalized recreational use in 2021, a House panel heard a series of bills that would adjust and change laws governing pot. Among those bills and changes is House Bill 128, proposed by Rep. Josh Kassmier, R-Fort Benton, which makes a number of […] The post Lawmakers look to revise Montana’s marijuana laws two years after legalization appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
115K+
Followers
196K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy