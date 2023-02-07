Read full article on original website
Regional Science Fair held in Vienna
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Regional Science and Engineering Fair was held today at the Grande Pointe Conference Center in Vienna. 47 students from Wood, Roane, Calhoun, and Jackson Counties competed. Projects covered subjects ranging from animal and behavior science to mathematics and data to robotics. The winning projects will move to the state competition in Charleston in March.
Wood County Commission holds hearing on dilapidated property
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission met on Feb. 9 to hold a hearing regarding the status of a dilapidated property in Waverly, West Virginia. Compliance officer Sarah Robinson said that the property was first brought to her attention late last year due to a dilapidated structure and a great deal of garbage on the premises. Due to the property’s poor condition, the owners were initially given a chance to clean up the property themselves.
Meet Chico! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Chico! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society!. Chico is a two-year-old mix. He is friendly with people, other dogs, and cats!. Chico likes to hang out with his friends at the shelter and he loves...
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA - Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families.
Wood County looks to expand home confinement program
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard told WTAP that law enforcement is expanding the area’s home confinement program. There are multiple reasons for this expansion. One is cost. Woodyard said housing inmates will soon get more expensive. The daily cost will rise from $48.50 to $53.
W.Va. Delegate Trent Barnhart creates resolution for Pleasants Power Station
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - State delegate Trent Barnhart is looking to move forward with House Resolution 12. This resolution will encourage MonPower to buy the Pleasants Power Station since the station is still looking for a long-term partner. Barnhart says the main focus will be to not only try and keep this station as a coal-fired plant, but to keep the jobs in the area.
Tips to keep kids safe from online solicitation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Following recent arrests associated with soliciting minors online local law enforcement share tips on staying safe online. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board says communication and trust are the most important ways to keep your kids safe. Finding a way to explain to your kids what solicitation...
Crash sends man to the hospital
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is in the hospital following a crash late Thursday evening. Jackson County, West Virginia dispatchers say it happened just after 11 p.m. Dispatchers say a man driving a tractor trailer was on the Ravenswood Bridge when he went off the roadway, ending up about 50 feet off the exit ramp.
Texas man facing Soliciting a Minor via Computer in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Texas man is facing soliciting charges in Parkersburg. According to the Parkersburg Police Department, 36-year-old Ruben Romero of El Paso, Texas, is charged with Soliciting a Minor by computer. Police say that an investigation started in July 2021 after parents found sexually explicit messages being...
Micro Machine Works receives $650 thousand grant for new equipment
BARLOW, Ohio (WTAP) - A manufacturing company in Barlow is receiving a significant grant for new equipment. Micro Machine Works is investing $650 thousand in its Barlow Township facility. This investment will be going into a large five-axis CNC machining center. This new technology will be used for aerospace and other very close tolerance department of defense work.
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking into items found for evidence value to investigation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - And from that search, Parkersburg police Detective James Zimmerman says that a number of small items were found. Zimmerman says that the department has done a number of previous searches at Mountwood Park with just the department alone. Zimmerman says that the items found are still...
Local florist sees increase with Valentine’s day coming up
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sandy’s florist is expecting to see an increase of business as we get closer to Valentines day. “Valentine’s day is by far our busiest day. Mother’s day is usually an entire week but Valentine’s day we get one big rush for the day,” Owner, Joe Flaherty said.
Parkersburg Homecoming announces headline acts
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Homecoming has announced the headline acts for 2023. Country music newcomer Brandon Davis will be the featured act on Friday, August 18 at 8:30 p.m. He went on tour with Tim McGraw in 2022. the Matt VanFossen Band will kick off the entertainment at 6:30 p.m.
Crash closes Route 60 in Putnam County, West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A vehicle crash has closed a portion of Route 60 in Putnam County. Putnam County dispatchers say the two-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Route 60 and Main Street in Hurricane. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down at this time, dispatchers say. There is no word […]
West Virginia authorities find boot in pond man fell into
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller says authorities found a boot in the pond a man fell into last week in Gallipolis Ferry. According to Sheriff Miller, the man fell into contaminated water at the ICL production plant Friday evening. Sheriff Miller says further search efforts will take about a week […]
Downed power line sparks brush fire in Mason County, West Virginia
UPDATE (10:01 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9): The AEP outage map shows that the majority of Mason County’s power is back on. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A downed power line in Mason County started a brush fire and knocked out power to just over 1,000 residents. According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, a call […]
Obituary: Barker, Sharon Lynn
Sharon Lynn Barker, 73, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born October 17, 1949, in Spencer, WV. A daughter of the late Lawrence Griffith and Thelma Smith Griffith. She enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, and mechanical work. Sharon is survived by...
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Dollar General reach agreement to avert restraining order
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Dollar General have reached an agreement that averts a temporary restraining order sought by Yost against the Tennessee-based retailer over allegations of deceptive pricing. “This is just a step in the process,” says Yost. “Litigation is not over, but this...
Obituary: Powell, Virginia Allison Stephenson
Virginia Allison Stephenson Powell slipped the surly bonds of earth and was ushered into her heavenly home on February 9, 2023. Virginia was born on February 12, 1925, in Greensburg, PA, to John Vincent and Harriette Allison Stephenson. The family moved to Pittsburgh, PA, and there she spent her childhood...
