Collider
When to Watch 'The Last of Us’ Episode 5
The Last of Us has been the year's biggest hit thus far. In collaboration with PlayStation Studios and Naughty Dog, HBO has given us one of the most captivating dramas of the decade, and there’s no sign of slowing down. Fans have loved each episode, with last week’s showcasing new characters like Kathleen and Perry proving to be obstacles for Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey).
Collider
'The Last of Us' Episode 4 Was Right to Keep the Violence Offscreen
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Last of Us. In “Please Hold to My Hand,” the fourth episode of HBO’s The Last of Us, the primary danger came not from fungal zombies, but from all too human person-to-person violence. From Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) Kansas City ambush and its agonizing aftermath to Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey) executing her prisoner, the real threat came from other people. But in each case, the actual violence is kept mostly out of frame — time and again, we hear the sounds but don’t see the carnage, sticking instead with either the perpetrator or a bystander. By leaving the physical violence, but not the survivors’ reactions, to our imaginations, The Last of Us emphasizes the cost — or the ease — of taking another life in this harsh new world.
Collider
New 'The Last of Us' Poster Maps Joel and Ellie's Journey So Far
In a short time, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) have already come a long way within HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us. Joel journeyed from Texas all the way to Boston after the cordyceps outbreak began and, since joining up with Ellie, the two have made their way from Massachusetts to Kansas City on the way to Wyoming, only to be stopped dead in their tracks by Melanie Lynskey's Kathleen. Ahead of the release of Episode 5 which officially puts Season 1 past the halfway mark, a new poster was released retracing the steps of the two survivors through the first leg of their journey.
Collider
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Empire Magazine Cover Teases a Din/Bo-Katan Showdown
The Mandalorian season three is coming soon and as the release of the highly anticipated TV series draws nearer, posters, images, video clips, and trailers have been released to get fans of the show excited. But as we all know, the excitement doesn’t stop, and fans will always want more until the series starts. And as fans anticipate the release of the third season, Empire has released new covers featuring Din Djarin, Bo-Katan Kryze, and fan favorite Grogu.
Collider
‘The Last Of Us’ Premiere Viewed for Over 200 Million Minutes In First Few Hours
As per Nielsen, the premiere episode of HBO’s latest video game adaptation The Last of Us was viewed for 223 million minutes in the first few hours of its debut, Variety has reported. It’s a major accomplishment for the series which premiered its first episode 'When You're Lost in the Darkness,' on Sunday, January 15. Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings run on a Monday-to-Sunday schedule, which means shows that premiere on Sunday nights only have their viewership counted for their first few hours of availability, which makes the feat all the more impressive.
Collider
First 'Fast X' Images: Jason Momoa and Brie Larson Join the Family
The first part of the two-part finale, of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, is set to speed into theaters this May, we have finally gotten our official first look at the upcoming film via Empire magazine, giving fans their first taste of what to expect!. The brand-new look...
Collider
'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3 Images Show 'The Next Generation's Heroes and Villains
The premiere of Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is almost here! Just a week out from the release of the first episode of the final season, Paramount has dropped a stunning set of new images featuring the impressive cast. The new images showcase both the returning cast members of Star Trek: The Next Generation, as well as franchise newcomers—some of whom we don't know whether to call friend or foe. A previously released trailer revealed Tony-winner Amanda Plummer as Season 3's big bad, a menacing villain called Vadic. More recently, Todd Stashwick and Ed Speleers were announced in recurring and regular roles respectively, though details on their characters remain sparse.
Collider
'Bosch' Spin-Off Focusing on Renée Ballard in the Works at Amazon Studios
Amazon Studios has just announced further expansion of the Bosch universe. With the Bosch spin-off Bosch: Legacy having just been renewed for a second season on Freevee, two additional Bosch spin-offs had just been added to the docket. One of the new spinoffs announced is a still untitled project that will follow Detective Renée Ballard in her work in the cold case division of the LAPD.
Collider
'F9' Legacy Trailer Brings Back a Ghost From Dom's Past
The final Legacy trailer is here with F9 bringing Dom’s most formidable foe into the fold. Fans of the franchise have been patiently counting down to the trailer of Fast X while enjoying a nostalgic, action-propelled ride in the last week with various Legacy trailers recounting the pivotal moments from the Fast Saga.
Collider
Where to Watch 'Magic Mike's Last Dance': Showtimes and Streaming Status
A simple method to depict the mood fluctuations of real life in cinema has always been to walk the thin line between comedy and drama. Therefore, it should not come as a shock that dramedies are among the most common examples of genre fusion in film. Because what could be more therapeutic than a good dose of unbridled humor? Even when we're going through a tough time, it serves as a calming balm to relieve stress and give us a sense of optimism in life.
Collider
'The Outwaters' Review: Found Footage Horror Has Never Looked Quite Like This
So you want to make a horror film. Specifically, you want to create one that makes use of the found footage framing to tell your story. How do you go about it? Well, there is no one way to do so as the scrappy subgenre has proven to be a refreshingly expansive one with distinctly macabre visions to be found in many of them. In The Outwaters, the feature debut from writer-director Robbie Banfitch, who also stars, it can initially seem like it is drawing from the foundational The Blair Witch Project in how it establishes itself. While it trades the forest setting for a windy desert, there is much that feels like something you’ve seen before. That is until it takes a plunge into a cosmic nightmare that rips the air right from your lungs, leaving us wandering through a hellscape from which there is no respite. It is rather meandering on the journey it takes to get there, but the destination remains worth the trip all the same.
Collider
First ‘Fast X’ Trailer: Jason Momoa Swears Revenge on Vin Diesel’s Family
The first official trailer for the next installment in the long and storied Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, has finally been released, showcasing the crazy action and family drama that has become synonymous with the Vin Diesel led blockbuster series. The trailer for the film debuts just a few months ahead of its scheduled theatrical release on May 19, 2023, with Fast X set to be the first part of the two-film conclusion to the series.
Collider
'The Young and the Restless's Fen Reveal Doesn't Make Up for its Poor Track Record With Queer Characters
As a closeted gay teen, the world of daytime soap operas meant everything to me. From an early age, any time I got a rare glimpse into the seemingly mature and adult world of an afternoon soap opera, it felt quite literally like a window into another world. (No pun intended.) And because daytime soaps are consistently mocked and derided in pop culture since their target audience is still largely stay-at-home women, consuming them in secret felt like a sordid, rebellious act. In a world where I had no shortage of people also mocking and deriding my own interests, I felt a sense of kinship with daytime soap operas: other people made fun of us, so we might as well be friends. When I was in the sixth grade, I began what would become a long love affair with The Young and the Restless.
Collider
'So Help Me Todd's Sibling Relationships Are the Best Part of the Show
So Help Me Todd follows Todd Wright (Skylar Astin) as a disgraced ex-investigator who seemingly lost everything after breaking the rules, nearly ending up in jail. To get him back on his feet, Todd’s mother Margaret (Marcia Gay Harden) offers Todd an opportunity to join her law firm as an investigator, working under lead investigator Lyle (Tristen J. Winger). Together, this mother-and-son duo solves complex cases to help their clients and prevail in the courtroom. In the meantime, they must also deal with their rocky personal relationships, non-existent romances, and most of all their dysfunctional family, including Margaret’s other children, Allison (Madeline Wise) and Lawrence (Matthew Wilkas). From the offset, So Help Me Todd understands the complex dynamics and relationships between siblings, as those between the Wright siblings are very tense. There’s some rough history between them, that particularly involves their mother Margaret and her expectations. But, it’s also revealed that their father died, and while we have still learned very little about that, it’s clear this had a profound impact on the siblings.
Collider
'RuPaul’s Drag Race' Is Bringing Back 90-Minute Episodes in March
Since RuPaul's Drag Race moved to MTV, programming changes have also taken place, including the reduction of all episodes to just 1 hour, giving the queens of Season 15 less airtime. The changes, of course, drew criticism from Drag Race fans online, even going beyond signing petitions to bring back the regular programming. But to answer all the fan prayers, the hour-long episodes will soon sashay away as the team behind the show revealed that the Emmy-winning reality competition series will be bringing the 90-minute episodes back. Can we get an amen up in here?
Collider
‘Magic Mike XXL’ Is More Fun Than the Original Because of Its Wild Tone Shift
Magic Mike XXL is everything that the first Magic Mike film wasn’t. Audiences who walked into 2012’s original Magic Mike expecting a straightforward raunchy stripper comedy should have known better than to trust that Steven Soderbergh had something that simple up his sleeve. While there are plenty of amusing moments throughout Magic Mike, the film felt closer in tone to 1970s character dramas than something like Striptease or Rough Night. Soderbergh’s mature, understated study of the immediate ramifications of the financial crisis explored the desperate options that working class people had to go to in order to provide for themselves, and displayed the world of male entertainment in a startling realistic way. It's a film that showed us a side of Channing Tatum we hadn't seen before. By comparison, Magic Mike XXL ditches these more serious implications in favor of a joyous road trip adventure.
Collider
Kevin Costner's Potential 'Yellowstone' Exit Sets a Precedent for Star-Fueled TV Shows
Though nothing’s been confirmed officially yet, the long-term prospects of Yellowstone aren’t looking good. Rumors are swirling that Kevin Costner’s demands for a significantly shorter shooting schedule (a peculiar request given that he’s the program’s lead protagonist) is inspiring producers to call Season 5 of the show its last. In its place, a new Yellowstone spin-off would theoretically emerge focusing on a brand-new character played by Matthew McConaughey. Only time will tell where Yellowstone will go, but if Costner does end up calling it quits on the program, it will doubtlessly mark a turning point for star-fueled TV shows.
Collider
'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3 Review: The End is Near, But 'The Next Generation’ Is Bright
The final season of Star Trek: Picard is truly the epitome of the old adage about saving the best for last. It’s actually quite hard to believe that this is the beginning of the end when the first six episodes of Season 3 deliver a storyline that feels like the start of something new and exciting.
Collider
‘Insidious: Fear the Dark’: Rose Byrne Teases the Lambert Family’s Next Nightmare [Exclusive]
Thirteen years after the release of the first film, Rose Byrne had lots of fun returning to the Insidious universe for Insidious: Fear the Dark, the fifth chapter of the beloved horror franchise. In an interview with Collider’s own Steven Weintraub for Seriously Red, Byrne spoke about working with co-star Patrick Wilson, who is stepping up as director of the upcoming sequel.
Collider
10 Best Picture Oscar Nominees That Are Better Than the Winners, According to Reddit
The Academy Awards celebrates the best that the movie industry has to offer in a given year. However, it's not uncommon for audiences or cinephiles to feel that the Best Picture trophy should go to another nominee. Sometimes, it's a case of politics, other times it's simply a matter of preference, or it's just because of the voting system, but those reasons can lead to the movie that takes home the award not necessarily being the best one according to popular opinion. This can lead to some of the most memorable films in cinema being overlooked by the Academy, only to be regarded higher than the winners of their respective years.
