Mets fans groan, Braves fans cheer latest NL East projections

The New York Mets spent most of the offseason retooling their roster with the goal of making it back to the World Series for the first time since 2015. However, according to some of the latest projections for the National League East, the Mets may not have done enough this winter to even bypass the Atlanta Braves in their own division.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal predicts Padres will solve Manny Machado problem soon

The Los Angeles Dodgers have already made firm plans to pursue Shohei Ohtani next offseason, but the pressure on Andrew Friedman might've just been ratcheted up. After all, it appears that Ohtani might not have a high-dollar running mate in the free agency pool to distract cash-flush teams like the New York Mets. Instead, all eyes will probably be on the pitcher/slugger (instead of just, you know, 95% of the eyes), according to Ken Rosenthal's latest report.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

1 offseason move each NFL team must make

The NFL offseason is officially here and there should be a lot of activity. What offseason move should each team make to have a successful winter?. Now that Super Bowl LVII is in the books, NFL teams are preparing to shift their focus to the offseason as they aim to improve in 2023. Some squads will be looking to add the final piece to make a Super Bowl run next season while others will be attempting to set themselves up for long-term success by either cleaning up their salary cap situation or swinging trades to acquire assets in the form of young talent and draft picks.
