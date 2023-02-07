Morgantown, West Virginia – Let me preface this by saying that Jimmy Bell, Jr. has exceeded expectations. He lost a ton of weight, he’s got into good shape, he has played hard and done far better than predicted. While he only averages 5.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this season, he has been a central cog for the West Virginia interior and has given outstanding effort each and every game.

