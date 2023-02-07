Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
Related
Single family residence in Worcester sells for $454,000
Nazmul Sarker and Riza Usta bought the property at 12 Pinebrook Lane, Worcester, from Kenneth Andersen and Judith Andersen on Jan. 19, 2023. The $454,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $362. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Single-family residence sells for $915,000 in Northborough
Nada Kanaan bought the property at 35 Smith Road, Northborough, from Kenneth Hirakawa and Catherine Hirakawa on Jan. 17, 2023, for $915,000 which represents a price per square foot of $269. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as one parking space. The unit and sits on a 81,261 square-foot lot.
Insa marijuana buys its longtime Easthampton Keystone Mill location for $2.7 million
EASTHAMPTON — Marijuana grower and retailer Insa bought the 122 Pleasant St. location of its growing, packaging and medical and recreational retail operations last month for $2.7 million. The sale, along with papers splitting the century-old mill building into two business condominium units, was recorded Jan. 23 at the...
nbcboston.com
Nine Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Set to Close in Mass.
Bed, Bath & Beyond will close nine Massachusetts locations, and a few hundred nationally, as part of its planned turnaround. Those nine make up most of the company’s footprint in the state and add to a growing list of big-box vacancies following widespread closures of Sears, Kmart, Lord & Taylor, Toys "R" Us and others in recent years.
MassLive.com
Curtains for Hadley Bed Bath & Beyond, last location in Pioneer Valley to close
HADLEY — Beleaguered retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close its location in the Mountain Farms plaza in Hadley, probably sometime in March, according to store employees. The store’s Mountain Farms location at 337 Russell St. was included this week on a list of 149 additional stores the chain plans to close. This list followed a smattering of other announcements over the past few weeks as Bed Bath & Beyond struggles under a debt load.
WNYT
Lee, Mass. residents raise stink about cannabis facility odor
People on Pleasant Street in Lee, Massachusetts say the air on their street smells like pot. The Green Theory Cannabis Cultivation facility has been operating since last October. The situation is creating a less-than-pleasant existence for people in that area. Lee Town Administrator Chris Brittain says he wished the situation...
Single family residence in South Hadley sells for $585,000
David Urbanski and Roberta Urbanski acquired the property at 16 Lyon grn., South Hadley, from N Duquette Son Const J on Jan. 20, 2023. The $585,000 purchase price works out to $227 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot. These...
Detached house sells in Easthampton for $305,000
Maxwell Swisher acquired the property at 8 Jones Drive, Easthampton, from Barry J Picard and Lori A Picard on Jan. 17, 2023. The $305,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $318. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional...
westernmassnews.com
Northampton business still dealing with burst pipe issues following cold weather
NORTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday, a local business in Northampton is dealing with the aftermath of an arctic blast that hit New England last week. One local business in Northampton expressed they are still working on cleanup from the freezing temperatures. Karen Foster is the executive director of the...
Single family residence sells in Granby for $245,000
Jessica Law acquired the property at 533 Amherst Road, Granby, from Ft Maia on Jan. 20, 2023, for $245,000 which works out to $192 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. It sits on a 10,000-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:. On Amherst...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: several local nursing homes closing their doors
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom on Wednesday to share concerns after learning the Springfield nursing home where family members live is shutting down. “We have to respect our seniors. They put in their time and a time for us to honor and respect them...
4 nursing homes in Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield to close: Owners cite new state regulations
Four long-term care nursing facilities across Western Massachusetts are planning to close this spring, displacing about 300 vulnerable, elderly residents. Officials for the Northeast Health Group Inc. announced on Tuesday it will be closing Chapin Center, in Springfield, Governor’s Center, in Westfield, and Willimansett Center East and West, both in Chicopee, due to a state Department of Public Health mandate that calls for nursing homes to limit residents to two per bedroom.
McKnight's
4 nursing homes close, citing state’s 2-beds-per-room limit
Four more nursing homes in Massachusetts announced they will close, chased out of the state by a “reconfiguring” reform meant to improve the quality of care but possibly doing the opposite. The Northeast Health Group Inc. said it will shutter four facilities in the western part of the...
Nursing home closing crisis need immediate attention, but solutions are elusive (Editorial)
To say the closing of four nursing homes in Hampden County is a crisis is not so much an understatement as a belaboring of the obvious. What happens next is impossible to predict. David Ianacone, the acting administrator for the Willimansett East facility in Chicopee, has given assurances that the Department of Public Health will not leave any of the 300 elderly residents stranded with no place to go.
Post Office Road in Enfield closed due to a motor vehicle accident
Post Office Road in Enfield is closed due to a motor vehicle accident on Thursday.
City Councilor calls for building department reform following Springfield Gardens fire
The recent fire at a Springfield Gardens apartment building in the North End is highlighting the need for reforms in the building department, according to mayoral candidate Justin Hurst.
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
Police accuse Luis Ruiz of Springfield of robbing banks in Longmeadow, East Longmeadow
Longmeadow and East Longmeadow police worked together to identify and arrest a Springfield man in connection with bank robberies that occurred days apart in each town, according to the Longmeadow Police Department. Luis Ruiz, 43, is facing two counts of armed robbery while masked in connection with the robberies of...
Westfield River conservation area would benefit all of watershed (Letters)
I urge Westfield city councilors to approve the purchase of the 17-acre Tekoa Narrows riverfront property. Vegetative greenways along all streams improve water quality, prevent flooding, and offer space for wildlife. This property has increased value because it connects with two other conservation lands, providing wildlife corridors, and passive recreation opportunities.
millburysutton.com
DA: Tank top found in 1993 tied to Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD — Investigators are hoping a tank top will provide answers into the unsolved disappearance and death of Grafton native Holly Piirainen three decades ago. The tank top — with what Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni described as a “blue, purple, and pink colored Boston motif on the exterior front” — was found in the area where Holly’s remains were discovered Oct. 23, 1993, off Five Bridge Road in Brimfield.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
93K+
Followers
76K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0