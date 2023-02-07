Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Nevada lawmaker proposes office to oversee public education funds
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Nevada lawmaker says she will introduce a bill to create an office to oversee public education funds. Democratic Assemblywoman Brittney Miller on Friday announced her plans to introduce a bill to create a full-time auditing program. The goal is to prevent and detect fraud,...
news3lv.com
Governor demands third party audit of Nevada public schools, some want more transparency
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo is telling Nevada schools to show him the money. He signed an executive order that demands an audit of Nevada public schools. He called for more transparency in our schools during his State of the State address. This is how the audit...
news3lv.com
Communities in Schools of Nevada sees 94% graduation rates through one-on-one student help
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The graduation rate increased slightly last school year for the state of Nevada. One nonprofit says its program is getting even more public school students on track to get their high school diplomas. Communities In Schools, an evidence-based dropout prevention organization, serves nearly 100 schools...
Vegas tax preparer charged with filing false returns
According to the indictment Jessica Avras allegedly prepared and filed materially false federal income tax returns for clients that fraudulently reduced their federal income tax liability and/or inflated their tax refunds.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman announces bid for mayor
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman has announced she will run for mayor. Seaman made the announcement at a special event Thursday night. A Republican and a former Nevada assemblywoman, she has served on the city council since winning a special election in 2019. She...
news3lv.com
Nevada's rainy-day fund now over $900 million, highest balance in history
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's rainy-day fund has now surpassed $900 million, the highest balance in its history and more than double what it was in early 2020, according to the state treasurer's office. The balance gained $516 million after a transfer from the state's general fund last week,...
news3lv.com
State of the Union guests allow Nevada leaders to make statements on policy positions
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Though many may see the focus of Tuesday night's State of the Union address solely on President Biden, Nevada's Congressional leaders are utilizing the opportunity to highlight issues and policy priorities through their guests. By bringing Nevadans involved in mental health, abortion care, and policing,...
news3lv.com
Hawaii bill proposes ban on Nevada casino ads
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Aloha state wants to say goodbye to advertisements that promote casinos in Nevada. Hawaii's state Senator Stanley Chang introduced a bill that would ban Nevada gaming interest advertising in Hawaii and fine any violators. It would also impose a tax on vacation packages and...
news3lv.com
Nevada leaders release statements following State of the Union Address
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada leaders released statements after President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday night. U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) released the following statement:. Over the past two years, we've made bipartisan investments in Nevada's infrastructure, brought down health care costs,...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas ranks second most catfished state, according to new study
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Valentine's Day is around the corner, and meeting a special someone online can also come with some security risks. A team with All About Cookies recently analyzed FBI and Federal Trade Commission data to put together a list of states hardest hit by catfishing scams.
news3lv.com
New Hampshire bill aims to ban gender-neutral bathrooms in public schools
CONCORD, N.H. (CITC) — A bill looking to restrict all multiple-stall public school bathrooms to single-sex use is sparking division in New Hampshire. House Bill 104, sponsored by Republican State Representative Michael Moffett, aims to bar any gender-neutral facilities from elementary, middle and high schools throughout New Hampshire. It is one of the multiple pieces of state legislation focusing on gender identity in educational settings this year.
news3lv.com
25 deaths reported on Nevada roads to start new year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The number of deaths on Nevada roads declined to start the new year, compared to 2022, according to preliminary figures from state officials. There were 25 traffic-related fatalities this past January, down from the 28 that were reported in the same month a year ago, the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety reported Friday.
Mayor using life experiences to lead the fastest-growing city in Nevada
Forging the future of North Las Vegas, Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown is using her life experiences to lead the fastest-growing city in Nevada.
'As always, it comes down to money': Major insurance provider no longer accepted at Arizona hospital
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — The largest hospital in Yavapai County is no longer in-network with Arizona's largest insurance provider. The deadline for a new agreement between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Yavapai Regional Medical Center passed Wednesday. “We are really, really sorry this is occurring,” Yavapai Regional...
KOAT 7
Out-of-town dope: Some cannabis dispensaries not playing by the rules
Cannabis sales are booming in New Mexico with stores selling nearly $25 million worth of recreational marijuana each month. But some dispensaries are not playing by the rules and there is a lack of inspectors to enforce all of the state’s cannabis laws. “New Mexico is a hot new...
'Deal with it': Arizona lawmaker blocks gun safety bill from being heard
PEORIA, Ariz. — It takes just a few seconds for firearms safety instructor Brandon Loftin to access his handgun from a safe. Loftin believes quick access is often just as important as accuracy. "When it comes to a stressful situation, you have to practice for it to become a...
news3lv.com
Nevada assemblywoman announces run for state Democratic Party chair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno has announced she will run for the chair of the state's Democratic Party. Monroe-Moreno wrote to Twitter that her slate will include former West Wendover Mayor Daniel Corona as first vice chair and political consultant Francisco Morales as second vice chair.
news3lv.com
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake could also shake Las Vegas one day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a chance Las Vegas can also get struck by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake like the one that rocked Turkey and Syria, killing thousands of people. Nevada is the country's third most seismically active state, and Las Vegas has seven faults around the valley. However, it's a fault in neighboring California that's a concern for Graham Kent, the director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno.
news3lv.com
CCSD expands healthcare for employees
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District is expanding healthcare access for some of its employees. Those under the District's health insurance plan now have access to Wellness Centers. The Wellness Centers provide preventative care, acute care, chronic disease management, health coaching, and scheduling services. MORE ON...
Nevada's first-ever electronics recycling facility opens
Who said recycling is just for plastics? It's very much needed for electronics, as most of its metal can be repurposed for global, national and non-profit organizations.
