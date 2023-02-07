ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada lawmaker proposes office to oversee public education funds

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Nevada lawmaker says she will introduce a bill to create an office to oversee public education funds. Democratic Assemblywoman Brittney Miller on Friday announced her plans to introduce a bill to create a full-time auditing program. The goal is to prevent and detect fraud,...
Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman announces bid for mayor

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman has announced she will run for mayor. Seaman made the announcement at a special event Thursday night. A Republican and a former Nevada assemblywoman, she has served on the city council since winning a special election in 2019. She...
Hawaii bill proposes ban on Nevada casino ads

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Aloha state wants to say goodbye to advertisements that promote casinos in Nevada. Hawaii's state Senator Stanley Chang introduced a bill that would ban Nevada gaming interest advertising in Hawaii and fine any violators. It would also impose a tax on vacation packages and...
Nevada leaders release statements following State of the Union Address

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada leaders released statements after President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday night. U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) released the following statement:. Over the past two years, we've made bipartisan investments in Nevada's infrastructure, brought down health care costs,...
Las Vegas ranks second most catfished state, according to new study

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Valentine's Day is around the corner, and meeting a special someone online can also come with some security risks. A team with All About Cookies recently analyzed FBI and Federal Trade Commission data to put together a list of states hardest hit by catfishing scams.
New Hampshire bill aims to ban gender-neutral bathrooms in public schools

CONCORD, N.H. (CITC) — A bill looking to restrict all multiple-stall public school bathrooms to single-sex use is sparking division in New Hampshire. House Bill 104, sponsored by Republican State Representative Michael Moffett, aims to bar any gender-neutral facilities from elementary, middle and high schools throughout New Hampshire. It is one of the multiple pieces of state legislation focusing on gender identity in educational settings this year.
25 deaths reported on Nevada roads to start new year

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The number of deaths on Nevada roads declined to start the new year, compared to 2022, according to preliminary figures from state officials. There were 25 traffic-related fatalities this past January, down from the 28 that were reported in the same month a year ago, the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety reported Friday.
Nevada assemblywoman announces run for state Democratic Party chair

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno has announced she will run for the chair of the state's Democratic Party. Monroe-Moreno wrote to Twitter that her slate will include former West Wendover Mayor Daniel Corona as first vice chair and political consultant Francisco Morales as second vice chair.
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake could also shake Las Vegas one day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a chance Las Vegas can also get struck by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake like the one that rocked Turkey and Syria, killing thousands of people. Nevada is the country's third most seismically active state, and Las Vegas has seven faults around the valley. However, it's a fault in neighboring California that's a concern for Graham Kent, the director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno.
CCSD expands healthcare for employees

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District is expanding healthcare access for some of its employees. Those under the District's health insurance plan now have access to Wellness Centers. The Wellness Centers provide preventative care, acute care, chronic disease management, health coaching, and scheduling services. MORE ON...
