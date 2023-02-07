ISLIP, N.Y. -- A Suffolk County man suffered serious burns when his boat exploded Thursday night in a canal.Surveillance video captured the blast shortly after 10:15 p.m. in the the Orowoc Creek canal in Islip.Investigators say it appears a propane tank set it off, trapping the man on board under debris. "I heard a loud boom, explosion. It sounded like a bomb, a plane hit a building," one witness said. Rescuers had to cut a hole in the side of the boat to get the man out. He was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital. The explosion is under investigation.

