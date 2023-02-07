ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

CBS New York

Caught on video: LI boat explodes in fiery blaze

ISLIP, N.Y. -- A Suffolk County man suffered serious burns when his boat exploded Thursday night in a canal.Surveillance video captured the blast shortly after 10:15 p.m. in the the Orowoc Creek canal in Islip.Investigators say it appears a propane tank set it off, trapping the man on board under debris. "I heard a loud boom, explosion. It sounded like a bomb, a plane hit a building," one witness said. Rescuers had to cut a hole in the side of the boat to get the man out. He was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital. The explosion is under investigation. 
ISLIP, NY
fox5ny.com

1 arrested, 1 sought in death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher

NEW JERSEY - Police have arrested one man, and issued an arrest warrant for another, in connection with the death of a Jersey City kindergarten teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, authorities announced. Cesar Santana, 36, and Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, both of Jersey City,...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NBC New York

Long Island Good Samaritan Arrested in Deadly NYC Knife Fight

A 30-year-old Queens man stabbed during a knife fight over an "outburst" at a woman last month has died, authorities say -- and a 27-year-old Long Islander who intervened has now been arrested. Gerard Moreno, of 70th Avenue, died Saturday, eight days after police say he wound up stabbed during...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC woman tries to kill look-alike with poisoned cheesecake

NEW YORK - A Brooklyn woman has been found guilty in a bizarre identity theft plot of her doppelgänger, in which she tried to kill her with a poisoned cheesecake. Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, of Sheepshead Bay, faces up to 25 years in prison when she's sentenced on March 21. She had tried to kill a Queens woman who resembled her and then stole her identification cards and jewelry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

At Two-Year Anniversary of Horrific Acid Attack on Elmont Resident, Legislator Solages, Nassau PD Announce $50K Reward for Assailant’s Arrest

Nearly two years after Nafiah Ikram was the victim of a horrific acid attack in the driveway of her Elmont home, her assailant remains at large, and her case remains unsolved. Nassau County Legislator Carrié Solages (D - Lawrence) joined Nafiah Ikram and her family, County Executive Bruce Blakeman, police officials and government colleagues at NCPD headquarters in Mineola on Wednesday, Feb. 8 to announce that the total reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who attacked Nafiah has been increased to $50,000.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Funeral for slain NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz

NEW YORK - A funeral service was held Thursday for slain NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz. Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell spoke at the funeral. "He swore to take an oath to serve and protect. He became the symbol of what's great about this country. Today we celebrate his life," Adams said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Commack Community Association among concerned residents

As the number of people signing the Change.org petition against a Kings Park rail yard grows, the property owner said the plan would benefit Smithtown and Huntington. In the last few weeks, residents of Kings Park and the surrounding areas, including Fort Salonga and Commack, have voiced their opposition to a proposed rail yard. More than 2,000 people have signed the Change.org petition titled “We Oppose Townline Rail Terminal.”
KINGS PARK, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC Weather

This is winter? New York City is not expected to seen any below-freezing temperatures for at least a week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

