Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Park Feature: Sears Farm Road ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respondThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Shaw University rezoning request draws oppositionThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham organizations work to end homelessnessThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
5 Tips To Help With Rising RentGlenn WilkinsRaleigh, NC
Related
UNC Basketball: 5 reasons why Tar Heels have fallen apart this season
There was literally no team in college basketball that had more pressure on it than UNC Basketball, which was one minute away from winning the national title as an 8 seed and entered this season as the preseason No. 1 team. But it was clear early on that the Tar...
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs Wake: Three Things Learned
There are times when, as a fanbase, we think the sky is falling no matter what. Usually you can explain away a loss and look ahead for lessons to apply to the next game. And then last night happens. The final score may only indicate a seven-point loss, and sure,...
1 College Basketball Fanbase Fed Up With Its Coach Tonight
The North Carolina basketball fanbase is understandably frustrated with its team on Tuesday night. Coming off a rivalry loss to the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night, the Tar Heels entered tonight's game against Wake Forest with a 15-8 record. Hubert Davis' squad came out entirely too flat, ...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Boom Supersonic Begins Building Airliner Superfactory in North Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Aviation company Boom Supersonic announced it began...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing store in Raleigh, four others across NC
Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it’s closing, including one in Raleigh and four others across the state. 1463 University Drive in Burlington, North Carolina. 401 Cox Road in Gastonia, North Carolina. 3160 Evans Street in Greenville, North Carolina. 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd....
Davidson County textile company earns North Carolina Governor’s Award for business
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) – A Davidson County manufacturer has been honored by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper with his Governor’s Award for Excellence for 2022 because of how it grew its international footprint. Navis TubeTex, which for nearly a century has made machinery for the textile industry, was honored Wednesday with the tops among the […]
Burlington man chances $2 Fast Play ticket and wins thousands
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Steven Bradshaw took a chance on a $2 Fast Play ticket and won a $101,665 jackpot. Bradshaw bought his lucky 10X The Cash ticket Sunday night at Sam's Mini Mart 2 on East Parker Street in Graham. He collected his price Monday. The Fast Play rolling...
EV charging station manufacturer chooses North Carolina to build chargers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Another piece of the market for electric vehicles will be built in North Carolina. The Economic Investment Committee of the NC Department of Commerce approved incentives Tuesday to lure the newly created Kempower Inc. to build a manufacturing facility for electric-vehicle charging stations in Durham. This follows Toyota’s construction of a […]
This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
qcnews.com
Teen allegedly confessed to killing boyfriend in Greensboro
A suspect allegedly confessed to killing her boyfriend in Greensboro and asking her friends to help clean up the crime. Teen allegedly confessed to killing boyfriend in …. A suspect allegedly confessed to killing her boyfriend in Greensboro and asking her friends to help clean up the crime. Chinese balloon...
Future plans decided for Hampton Elementary in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro is looking to make changes to an old building in East Greensboro after it was deemed surplus by the Guilford County School Board. For the past five years, Hampton Elementary University Partnership Magnet in East Greensboro has sat and rotted since a tornado tore through the building […]
WXII 12
Body found at North Carolina Middle School identified
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A body found on the property of a North Carolina middle school has been identified. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said they identified the body as Tanner Michael Jones, 18, of High Point. The sheriff’s office said his body was discovered last week in an area on the property.
abc45.com
Man Assaults Four Women in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Around 5:15 p.m. Thursday night, Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a shooting at 909 Bethabara Pointe Circle. After arriving on-scene, Officers say they found suspect Johordon Davis in the front parking lot, with a neck gunshot wound. Inside the apartment, officers also found Tenika Lee with two gunshot wounds.
Body found at Ledford Middle School in Thomasville identified as High Point teenager
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A body found on the property of Ledford Middle School in Thomasville earlier this month has been identified, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff confirms that 18-year-old Tanner Michael Jones, of High Point, was found dead just after 6 a.m. on Feb. 1. Jones is described as “a […]
Student trespasses and brings gun to Grimsley High in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A student from another school was found trespassing on Grimsley High School property and was found in possession of a gun on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The principal of the school, Gerald "Ged" O'Donnell, detailed the incident in a voice message. The student was found trespassing during...
Triad pastor calls for other protestors to be acquitted of charges in March to Polls event
GRAHAM, N.C. — A Triad pastor and activist was acquitted of all charges after a protest in Graham. Following a five-day jury trial, he was acquitted of all charges. Now, Drumwright is pushing for the same outcome for another protestor who was also arrested that day. He spoke on the matter Thursday in Alamance County.
WXII 12
German manufacturer establishes new headquarters in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Ziehl-Abegg, a German manufacturer of ventilation systems, generators and other equipment, will break ground Wednesday on its new facility in Winston-Salem. The company said it is investing more than $100 million into the new location and creating hundreds of new jobs. Ziehl-Abegg employs 5,000 people at...
GOP pick rejected by Guilford County School Board for third time
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Three strikes but is he out? For the third time, teacher Michael Logan was rejected Thursday for a seat on the Guilford County Board of Education. The board during its meeting on Tuesday voted, 5-2, to deny Logan, the Republican nominee to fill the open seat in District 3. The vote […]
Driver captures video of Guilford County school bus running off road
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A FOX8 viewer captured a video on his dash camera of a Guilford County school bus running off the road along N.C. 150. The driver had to make a sharp correction to get back on the pavement. Michael Sbihli watched the bus cross the center line and swerve for more […]
Burlington man wins $101,665 after buying $2 ticket at mini mart
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Steven Bradshaw, of Burlington, bought a $2 Fast Play ticket and won a $101,665 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Bradshaw bought his winning 10X The Cash ticket Sunday night at Sam’s Mini Mart 2 on East Parker Street in Graham. He arrived Monday to collect his prize. […]
FanSided
307K+
Followers
612K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0