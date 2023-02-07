ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

tarheelblog.com

UNC vs Wake: Three Things Learned

There are times when, as a fanbase, we think the sky is falling no matter what. Usually you can explain away a loss and look ahead for lessons to apply to the next game. And then last night happens. The final score may only indicate a seven-point loss, and sure,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
qcnews.com

Teen allegedly confessed to killing boyfriend in Greensboro

A suspect allegedly confessed to killing her boyfriend in Greensboro and asking her friends to help clean up the crime. Teen allegedly confessed to killing boyfriend in …. A suspect allegedly confessed to killing her boyfriend in Greensboro and asking her friends to help clean up the crime. Chinese balloon...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Future plans decided for Hampton Elementary in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro is looking to make changes to an old building in East Greensboro after it was deemed surplus by the Guilford County School Board. For the past five years, Hampton Elementary University Partnership Magnet in East Greensboro has sat and rotted since a tornado tore through the building […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Body found at North Carolina Middle School identified

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A body found on the property of a North Carolina middle school has been identified. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said they identified the body as Tanner Michael Jones, 18, of High Point. The sheriff’s office said his body was discovered last week in an area on the property.
HIGH POINT, NC
abc45.com

Man Assaults Four Women in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Around 5:15 p.m. Thursday night, Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a shooting at 909 Bethabara Pointe Circle. After arriving on-scene, Officers say they found suspect Johordon Davis in the front parking lot, with a neck gunshot wound. Inside the apartment, officers also found Tenika Lee with two gunshot wounds.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

German manufacturer establishes new headquarters in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Ziehl-Abegg, a German manufacturer of ventilation systems, generators and other equipment, will break ground Wednesday on its new facility in Winston-Salem. The company said it is investing more than $100 million into the new location and creating hundreds of new jobs. Ziehl-Abegg employs 5,000 people at...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
