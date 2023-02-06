Read full article on original website
Area university announces automatic admission to every Class of 2023 graduating senior at DeSoto High School
A partnership between the University of North Texas at Dallas and DeSoto Independent School District will award the entire senior class at DeSoto High School with automatic admission into the university. Students in the DHS 2023 graduating class were presented the announcement facilitated by UNT Dallas’ Executive Director of Undergraduate...
Price Setting From The Bench? University Of North Texas Still In Legal Battle Over How It Can Set Its Tuition
College in the US costs a lot. Too much, even. But I never thought to sue over it. That said, I’m also not a member of the Young Conservatives of Texas Foundation (YCT). They’ve been taking UNT to court over the school’s practice of charging non-citizens in-state tuition rates. I get the tension — even if they live in Texas, they are technically out-of-staters. Don’t let first glances at the case fool you though. This goes deeper than cash and immigration status. It gets to the heart of state agency and federal authority.
New Diana school board weighs 4-day school week
Congressman Nathaniel Moran unmoved by Biden's SOTU, says 'American people know better'. “Despite the picture President Biden is attempting to paint, the American people know better. I am disappointed that President Biden did not address the real issues jeopardizing the safety of our communities and hurting the American people." Tyler...
Kilgore High School honors 1973 first all-black basketball starting lineup
TxDOT still fixing potholes, clearing tree limbs from East Texas roadways. So when will the road repairs be complete? “As quickly as possible,” Williford said. “We want our roadways to be safe to travel, to be accessible, and so we feel like what we have been doing has been getting us there, but yeah, sooner than later. I don’t know if there is a time frame with things keep popping up, but we will continue to work as hard as we can.”
H-E-B celebrates milestone of 40 mortgage-free homes gifted to severely injured Texas military Veterans
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - With the celebration of H-E-B’s Operation Appreciation program, H-E-B and the H-E-B Tournament of Champions Charitable Trust have hit the milestone of gifting 40 mortgage-free, custom homes to severely wounded military Veterans and their families. H-E-B’s Operation Appreciation program started in 2013 to provide...
Longview Mall | Shopping mall in Longview, Texas
Longview Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Longview, Texas. Opened in 1978, it features Dillard's, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, Conn's Home Plus, and HomeGoods as its anchor stores. The original anchors of Longview Mall were Sears, Bealls, J. C. Penney, Dillard's, H. J. Wilson Co. (later Service Merchandise), The...
Tornadoes Possible This Afternoon Across Deep East Texas
Meteorologists at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma are putting out the alert that an outbreak of severe weather is possible across parts of the South over the next several days. Damaging straight-line winds, hail, and tornadoes are all in the mix. In their latest advisories, forecasters are anticipating...
Tyler, Texas Has Gotten So Big That We Need Another One of These
It’s incredible to see how much Tyler, Texas has grown in the past few years. Some people feel like the growth is a good thing as there are more things to do and more jobs in our area. Although some people hate the change and are tired of the traffic due to new businesses that we see on Broadway Ave. But after a recent shopping trip with my wife this past weekend and overhearing another conversation, I am sure that Tyler is big enough to support another Target location.
Local districts to make up for school missed last week
Two school districts serving southern Denton County announced this week that they will use bad weather days this month to help make up for the entire week of school missed due to last week’s ice storm. Argyle ISD will conduct a normal school day on Feb. 13, which was...
Orr Elementary students celebrate ‘A Moment in Black History’
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With February being Black history month, Orr Elementary students in Tyler celebrated with a program called ‘A Moment in Black History.’. Kindergartners through fifth graders sang, dance, and learned some of the struggles that historical black figures had to overcome. Guest speaker Larry Wade Sr....
Motley Fool
Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Can You Get A Fine For Not Picking Up Your Dog’s Poop In Texas?
Spring is on the way. More outdoor time is in our future and that means more outdoor time with your dog. Take them on walks around the neighborhood and to the parks in Tyler, Texas and Longview, Texas. It's inevitable when you're walking or playing with your dog outside they'll need to relieve themselves and if they have to poop and you don't have a poop bag to clean up after your dog can you receive a fine for not picking up after them?
Former Kilgore detective rejoins Jane Doe investigation 22 years later
The East Texas Food Bank held an emergency food distribution at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler on Thursday. The recent ice storm packed quite a punch for many in East Texas, and it warms the heart to see groups that could have sat by, waiting on some official directive before acting, jumping in to help East Texans in need.
Golden Triangle Mall | Shopping mall in Denton, Texas
Golden Triangle Mall is an enclosed, single-level shopping mall located at the intersection of Loop 288 and I-35E in Denton, Texas, United States. It contains seven current anchors, a playplace, and total leasable floor area of 764,719 sq ft (71,044.7 m2) total. The anchors are Ross Dress for Less, Conn's, H&M, JCPenney, Barnes & Noble, Fitness Connection, and Dillard's.
Person of interest in Joaquin homicide taken into custody in Tyler
DeSantis v. Abbott: Texas Republicans Warmly Embrace Florida's Governor
When Dallas County Republicans head to the swanky Omni Hotel for a fundraiser in early March, they’ll be gathering to hear a prominent conservative governor speak, but not the one you might think. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to take the stage as the special guest of the...
Rural Group Raising Money, Support to Build Cubes to House Homeless Veterans
Groups that help homeless veterans in rural Texas communities say they need more support finding homes for heroes. The latest Point-in Time (PIT) Count shows there were roughly 1900 homeless veterans in Texas in 2022. Former Army Medic Charlene Tubbs says she spent two weeks living in her car before...
A new state park is opening west of Fort Worth in 2023
The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be the first state park to open in North Texas in 25 years.
Broadway Square Mall | Shopping mall in Tyler, Texas
Broadway Square (also referred to as Broadway Square Mall) is a shopping mall located in Tyler, Texas. The mall primarily serves the city of Tyler and the surrounding East Texas area. One of only two major malls in East Texas, the mall serves visitors from a large area. Anchor stores are Dillard's and JCPenney.
