ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
North Dallas Gazette

Area university announces automatic admission to every Class of 2023 graduating senior at DeSoto High School

A partnership between the University of North Texas at Dallas and DeSoto Independent School District will award the entire senior class at DeSoto High School with automatic admission into the university. Students in the DHS 2023 graduating class were presented the announcement facilitated by UNT Dallas’ Executive Director of Undergraduate...
DESOTO, TX
abovethelaw.com

Price Setting From The Bench? University Of North Texas Still In Legal Battle Over How It Can Set Its Tuition

College in the US costs a lot. Too much, even. But I never thought to sue over it. That said, I’m also not a member of the Young Conservatives of Texas Foundation (YCT). They’ve been taking UNT to court over the school’s practice of charging non-citizens in-state tuition rates. I get the tension — even if they live in Texas, they are technically out-of-staters. Don’t let first glances at the case fool you though. This goes deeper than cash and immigration status. It gets to the heart of state agency and federal authority.
DENTON, TX
KTRE

New Diana school board weighs 4-day school week

Congressman Nathaniel Moran unmoved by Biden's SOTU, says 'American people know better'. “Despite the picture President Biden is attempting to paint, the American people know better. I am disappointed that President Biden did not address the real issues jeopardizing the safety of our communities and hurting the American people." Tyler...
DIANA, TX
KTRE

Kilgore High School honors 1973 first all-black basketball starting lineup

TxDOT still fixing potholes, clearing tree limbs from East Texas roadways. So when will the road repairs be complete? “As quickly as possible,” Williford said. “We want our roadways to be safe to travel, to be accessible, and so we feel like what we have been doing has been getting us there, but yeah, sooner than later. I don’t know if there is a time frame with things keep popping up, but we will continue to work as hard as we can.”
KILGORE, TX
tourcounsel.com

Longview Mall | Shopping mall in Longview, Texas

Longview Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Longview, Texas. Opened in 1978, it features Dillard's, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, Conn's Home Plus, and HomeGoods as its anchor stores. The original anchors of Longview Mall were Sears, Bealls, J. C. Penney, Dillard's, H. J. Wilson Co. (later Service Merchandise), The...
LONGVIEW, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Tornadoes Possible This Afternoon Across Deep East Texas

Meteorologists at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma are putting out the alert that an outbreak of severe weather is possible across parts of the South over the next several days. Damaging straight-line winds, hail, and tornadoes are all in the mix. In their latest advisories, forecasters are anticipating...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, Texas Has Gotten So Big That We Need Another One of These

It’s incredible to see how much Tyler, Texas has grown in the past few years. Some people feel like the growth is a good thing as there are more things to do and more jobs in our area. Although some people hate the change and are tired of the traffic due to new businesses that we see on Broadway Ave. But after a recent shopping trip with my wife this past weekend and overhearing another conversation, I am sure that Tyler is big enough to support another Target location.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Orr Elementary students celebrate ‘A Moment in Black History’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With February being Black history month, Orr Elementary students in Tyler celebrated with a program called ‘A Moment in Black History.’. Kindergartners through fifth graders sang, dance, and learned some of the struggles that historical black figures had to overcome. Guest speaker Larry Wade Sr....
TYLER, TX
Motley Fool

Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
DALLAS, TX
Mix 93.1

Can You Get A Fine For Not Picking Up Your Dog’s Poop In Texas?

Spring is on the way. More outdoor time is in our future and that means more outdoor time with your dog. Take them on walks around the neighborhood and to the parks in Tyler, Texas and Longview, Texas. It's inevitable when you're walking or playing with your dog outside they'll need to relieve themselves and if they have to poop and you don't have a poop bag to clean up after your dog can you receive a fine for not picking up after them?
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Former Kilgore detective rejoins Jane Doe investigation 22 years later

The East Texas Food Bank held an emergency food distribution at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler on Thursday. The recent ice storm packed quite a punch for many in East Texas, and it warms the heart to see groups that could have sat by, waiting on some official directive before acting, jumping in to help East Texans in need.
TYLER, TX
tourcounsel.com

Golden Triangle Mall | Shopping mall in Denton, Texas

Golden Triangle Mall is an enclosed, single-level shopping mall located at the intersection of Loop 288 and I-35E in Denton, Texas, United States. It contains seven current anchors, a playplace, and total leasable floor area of 764,719 sq ft (71,044.7 m2) total. The anchors are Ross Dress for Less, Conn's, H&M, JCPenney, Barnes & Noble, Fitness Connection, and Dillard's.
DENTON, TX
KTRE

Person of interest in Joaquin homicide taken into custody in Tyler

The recent ice storm packed quite a punch for many in East Texas, and it warms the heart to see groups that could have sat by, waiting on some official directive before acting, jumping in to help East Texans in need. Grant. Congressman Nathaniel Moran unmoved by Biden's SOTU, says...
TYLER, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Rural Group Raising Money, Support to Build Cubes to House Homeless Veterans

Groups that help homeless veterans in rural Texas communities say they need more support finding homes for heroes. The latest Point-in Time (PIT) Count shows there were roughly 1900 homeless veterans in Texas in 2022. Former Army Medic Charlene Tubbs says she spent two weeks living in her car before...
TEXAS STATE
tourcounsel.com

Broadway Square Mall | Shopping mall in Tyler, Texas

Broadway Square (also referred to as Broadway Square Mall) is a shopping mall located in Tyler, Texas. The mall primarily serves the city of Tyler and the surrounding East Texas area. One of only two major malls in East Texas, the mall serves visitors from a large area. Anchor stores are Dillard's and JCPenney.
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy