Read full article on original website
Related
specialtycropindustry.com
USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program Applications Being Accepted
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) is accepting grant applications for projects that enhance the competitiveness of U.S. specialty crops in foreign and domestic markets. The application deadline for these specialty crop block grants through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is March 17, 2023, 5 p.m. CST.
Public Service Commission directs Alabama Power to refund $62 million to customers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Power will be giving refunds to residential customers this August after over-collecting money in 2022. Some customers have mixed feelings about the refunds. Kevin Billups stopped in to pay a bill at Alabama Power’s Montgomery location Thursday. He says it’s been harder to do that lately. “It was very extremely […]
WSFA
Scholarship to provide middle-class families access to summer programs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new scholarship opportunity will provide Montgomery children the chance to participate in a summer camp. The Central Alabama Community Foundation, or CACF, has introduced the Montgomery County Summer Camp Scholarship, aimed at helping middle-class families who would have previously not qualified for assistance to attend a summer camp.
elmoreautauganews.com
New Multi-employer hiring event coming to Montgomery March 2
Montgomery, Ala. — Central AlabamaWorks! will be partnering with Hope Inspired Ministries, Better Together and Faith to Find the Best Job to bring ready-to-hire employers to a massive new hiring event at Church of the Highlands in Montgomery. A variety of jobs with competitive pay and benefits will be available from some of the top employers in the region.
alabamanews.net
17 Springs Recreation Facility Update
The massive 110 acre site that is 17 Springs sits on Highway 14, just off of I-65 in Millbrook. 17 Springs is only in phase one and already features two multipurpose fields, 12 tennis courts, and 12 pickelball courts. The development is a 5 way partnership between the City of...
Troy Messenger
Woodmenlife Chapter 420 prepares PCES for rainy days
Rain is predicted for the weekend but WoodmenLife didn’t wait for the rain to come. On Wednesday, WoodmenLife Chapter 420, Troy, Vice President Jimmy Messick and chapter members, Billy and Donna Jones, were at Pike County Elementary School in Brundidge to make a donation of umbrellas to the school.
WSFA
Longtime Tuskegee, Montgomery businessman dies
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime entrepreneur and member of the Tuskegee community has died. Fred Sippial Sr., who served as owner and operator of Tuskegee Ready-Mix, Inc. and Sippial Electric & Construction Company, died on Feb. 5. His businesses have been around for more than 35 years. Tuskegee Ready-Mix...
Troy Messenger
After nearly 60 years, Synco Drugs closes
After nearly 60 years in business, Synco Drugs officially closed its doors for good on Feb. 4. Synco Drugs owner Walt Sanders made the difficult decision to sell the business to Walgreens recently after 24 years as an employee and then owner of Troy’s last locally owned pharmacy. “It’s...
WSFA
Montgomery votes to move forward in Thrive Initiative
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council voted to move to Phase III of the Montgomery Thrive Initiative. According to Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton, phase III consists of federal funding allocation for at least eight categories, including water, sewer, infrastructure, law enforcement, and more. Montgomery Mayor Steven...
wtvy.com
Alabama legislator pre-files bill to prevent panhandling statewide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new attempt to cut down on roadside panhandling is happening at the state level. A state lawmaker representing the Montgomery area is introducing new legislation. The City of Montgomery tried outlawing panhandling last year but had to rescind the ordinance after a legal challenge. Now,...
WSFA
Power outage reported at Montgomery Regional Airport
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of an “isolated power outage” at Montgomery Regional Airport, according to a spokesperson. TSA is open and operating a manual checkpoint screening and the airfield remains open and is operating normally, the spokesperson confirmed. The airport...
Troy Messenger
Pike County Heart Walk activities announced
In acknowledgement of the importance of the ongoing fight against cardiovascular disease, the Congress by Joint Resolution (1963) requested that the President issue an annual proclamation designating February as “American Heart Month. The Pike County Heart Board is dedicated to the efforts to bring greater awareness of heart attack...
WSFA
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close Montgomery, Opelika stores
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bed, Bath & Beyond will close its stores in Montgomery and Opelika as the embattled home-goods retailer weighs filing for bankruptcy. Store closing signs were posted to the doors of both locations on Saturday. These locations were not on the list of 87 store closures the...
WSFA
Food for Thought 2/9
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Atlanta journalist spotlights stories of violence at Alabama's Mt. Meigs
The Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children, located in the Mt. Meigs community of Montgomery, opened in 1947. At that time, it was intended to be a place where troubled Black kids could go instead of prison with adults. But to many Black children, it became a place where nightmares played out in real life: beatings, sexual assaults and torture were regular occurrences. It was less about reform than a new kind of slavery, one with echoes in 21st-century American life. What happened to those kids at Mt. Meigs is the subject of a new podcast reported and hosted by Atlanta-based journalist Josie Duffy Rice. It's called Unreformed.
wvasfm.org
Local church provides aid to Selma
Residents in Selma are getting help from a number of individuals and organizations including the Metropolitan United Methodist Church in Montgomery. The church’s Beacon Center is providing meat, vegetables, fruits and pantry items to Selma’s residents affected by the recent tornadoes. Senior Pastor Richard Williams says the church’s...
wdhn.com
Storms on the way today & Friday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A line of rain & strong thunderstorms moved rapidly overnight from Louisiana & Mississippi into western Alabama BUT has weakened notably early this morning….the remaining rain continues to weaken & fall apart, but a few brief showers likely will make it to the Dothan area around 7 to 9 am this morning; then expect a variably cloudy day….
Troy Messenger
Goshen, Pike County advance in area tournament
Both the Goshen Eagles and Pike County Bulldogs won their Area Tournament matchups on Tuesday night. Goshen topped the Pike Liberal Arts Patriots by a score of 52-44 in the first round of the Class 2A, Area 4 Boys Basketball Tournament in Goshen. Goshen and PLAS battled back-and-forth in the first quarter, trading leads, with the Eagles holding a 12-10 lead going into the second period. The Eagles closed out the half with a 9-0 run and led 27-17 at halftime.
wvasfm.org
Sweetheart's Day at Montgomery Zoo
The Montgomery Zoo will be hosting its “Sweethearts Day” on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Participants will be able to tour several attractions including the Zoo and Mann Museum, the Waters of the World and Parakeet Cove. This Saturday will also be...
Troy Messenger
Pike Animal Shelter sponsors Kids’ Animal Coloring Contest
The Pike Animal Shelter is sponsoring an animal coloring contest with a two-fold purpose: To encourage kids to visit the animals at the shelter and to increase the opportunities for shelter animals to find forever homes. “Everybody enjoys the fellowship and friendship of company, and, so do the animals at...
Comments / 0