Leading restaurant chain opens another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Shaquille O’Neal Big Chicken Restaurant Is Coming to St. LouisMadocSaint Louis, MO
Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Ohio State downs McKendree 3-1 in conference openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Left for Dead by Her Teacher: Ashley Reeves, a Survival StoryNikBelleville, IL
VIDEO: Bold Catalytic Converter Thief Strikes Outside Schnucks in Broad Daylight
Victim says she waited 2.5 hours for police to show up
Catalytic converter thief caught on camera in Schnucks parking lot
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for a thief who stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a Schnucks in South St. Louis this week. The crime happened on Monday around 3 p.m. at the grocery store at Interstate 55 and Loughborough. The thief was...
Man accused of stealing over $7,000 in auto thefts
A man has been arrested on suspicion of many automobile thefts in our neighborhood. Steven Fisher, 31, is being held in jail with no bond this morning.
So St. Louis: Popping Pills Left in My Uber
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
Apartment complex proposed in industrial area would link Soulard with $1.2B Gateway South development
ST. LOUIS — An apartment complex proposed between Soulard and the $1.2 billion Gateway South redevelopment project would add new residents to what is currently an industrial site. The new complex is proposed on two parcels totaling 2.84 acres at 1506 S. Seventh St. and 1525-29 S. Broadway in...
Police arrest 2 teens for carjacking outside St. Louis brewery, still looking for 2 others
ST. LOUIS — What happened to a guy in the parking lot outside 4 Hands Brewing Company south of downtown St. Louis Wednesday night was definitely on a lot of folks' minds. Just before 10:30 p.m., a man told police he was standing in the popular brewery's rear parking lot on south Eighth Street smoking a cigarette.
Impatient St. Louis Building Waiting on Demo Permit Begins Demolishing Itself
The building had been the subject of a historical review process when its west side collapsed this morning
Brentwood Bed Bath & Beyond store to close
Bed Bath & Beyond Brentwood store in the Meridian shopping center on Eager Road is closing.
Pedestrian fatally struck by tractor-trailer while attempting to cross EB I-44
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A pedestrian was killed late Thursday night after being struck by a tractor-trailer on eastbound Interstate 44. According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Ibrahim Muratovic of St. Louis was attempting to cross the interstate at about 10:10 p.m. Thursday near the Elm Avenue exit in Webster Groves when he was struck by a tractor-trailer traveling eastbound.
Columbus City Center | Shopping mall in Ohio
Columbus City Center (known locally as City Center) was a 1,250,000 sq ft (116,000 m2), three-level shopping center in Columbus, Ohio. It was located in the city's downtown, near the Ohio Statehouse, next to the Ohio Theatre, and connected to a Hyatt hotel. The mall had a large parking structure attached that, despite the mall's closure in 2009, is still used extensively by downtown workers.
Emerson to keep headquarters in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Ferguson-based Emerson Electric will keep its headquarters in St. Louis, the company said Wednesday. Emerson’s announcement, which came as it shared financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, comes after it announced in October it has sold its headquarters in Ferguson and would search for a new headquarters both within and outside of St. Louis.
Shaq-owned ‘Big Chicken’ restaurant coming to St. Louis
A chicken restaurant chain owned by former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal is coming to St. Louis.
Missouri lawmakers looking at new set of distracted driving laws
ST. LOUIS — Every state that touches Missouri has some form of distracted driving law. St. Louis' closest neighbor Illinois has a texting and hand-held phone ban. Wednesday morning, Missouri lawmakers heard from lobbyists and the public about why the state needs detailed distracted driving legislation. "Missouri has one...
KMOV
St. Louis police car struck during second overnight accident on I-70
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis police car was struck overnight on I-70 while providing cover for another crash site. According to SLMPD, I-70 at Riverview was shut down around 12:45 a.m. Friday due to a two-vehicle crash. One of the cars caught on fire and police responded to help look for the drivers, who ran from the vehicle after the crash.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Emerson to stay in St. Louis; Boeing plans for layoffs
Three months ago, Emerson Electric began searching for a new place to call home after putting its Ferguson campus on the market and divesting its Climate Technologies business. On Wednesday, the company announced that it will stay in the St. Louis region, to the delight of area officials and employees. In Jefferson City, the Missouri House Budget Committee excluded lawmakers and the governor from the 8.7% proposed pay raise for state workers. Also, aviation and defense company Boeing plans to lay off 2,000 workers across its global operations, but it has announced that St. Louis will be the site for a new finance hub. Keep scrolling for these stories and the rest of your Thursday morning news.
Beyond the List: In bid to boost tourism, Metro East turns to sports
ALTON, Ill. — A tourism group for Metro East has a plan to increase visitors and travel to the area by focusing on attracting more sporting events. The Alton-based Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau is using part of a $750,000 grant to hire a sports tourism consulting firm to bring more sports tourism to the area east of the Mississippi River.
Police: Man recorded stealing Cartier sunglasses from Polaris Fashion Place
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for a man who they say stole three pairs of Cartier sunglasses from a jewelry store in Polaris Fashion Place. The suspect entered Luxe Jewelers around 7:50 p.m. on Feb. 4 and asked to see sunglasses in a display case, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The […]
edglentoday.com
Metro East Business Hiring 50+ Positions Due To Rising Need For Senior Care
EDWARDSVILLE - While the totality of the reported labor shortage is vast and complex – only 5.7 million unemployed Americans to fill 10 million open positions – a number of factors point to in-home care professionals for older adults as both essential to the needs of the skyrocketing aging population and as a potential solution to help ease the workforce strain in other sectors.
Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri
MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
myleaderpaper.com
Fire destroys building west of Arnold
A fire destroyed an out building near a home in the 3300 block of E. Romaine Creek west of Arnold. No one was injured in the blaze, Saline Valley Fire Protection Assistant Chief Chris Harris said. The fire was reported at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, and smoke from the...
