Nacogdoches, TX

KTRE

Vandals strike youth baseball, softball fields in Huntington

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Several different places in Huntington were damaged by vandals over the last few weeks. The youth softball field was the latest target. President of the Huntington Youth Softball Association, Rosa Loggins, says the association’s facility manager came to the fields and noticed graffiti spray painted on the concession stand. Loggins was immediately notified and came to the fields.
HUNTINGTON, TX
KTRE

2-vehicle wreck in Nacogdoches on Hwy 7 slowing traffic

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police are working to clear a two-vehicle wreck on Wednesday night. Police told our reporter at the scene that at least two people were injured, but severity of their injuries is unknown. There were no fatalities. Drivers should slow down or avoid the area altogether...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
101.5 KNUE

Have You Tried the Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas? SO GOOD.

East Texas has become much more diverse when it comes to different "genres" of food options. And this amazing Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas is a case in point. I'll never stop being a fan of the traditional East Texan and Southern food we've always known and loved. At the same time, I can have a bit of an adventurous tendency when it comes to trying new flavors. It was in 2019 when a culinary jaunt first took me and my friend to Kilgore where we discovered Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant.
KILGORE, TX
KTRE

WebXtra: New Angelina County sheriff addresses staffing issues, cooperation

Angela Justice, sister of Ashley Schaeffer, speaks outside of a court hearing where two women pleaded guilty in the 2022 murder Schaeffer. The “Class Reunion Quartet” is an all-male a capella group that sings in four-part barbershop harmony. It’s part of the larger “East Texas Men In Harmony” chorus, which has members from all over the East Texas area, representing over 20 towns in the Greater Tyler area. Its members come from all walks of life, and represent all age groups.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Tornadoes Possible This Afternoon Across Deep East Texas

Meteorologists at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma are putting out the alert that an outbreak of severe weather is possible across parts of the South over the next several days. Damaging straight-line winds, hail, and tornadoes are all in the mix. In their latest advisories, forecasters are anticipating...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Suspect in custody after Panola County manhunt

UPDATE: A suspect is in custody after a manhunt in Panola County, authorities said. PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday they are actively involved in a manhunt for an armed fugitive. Officials said the search for the fugitive was in the area of CR 108 and CR 1081. […]
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
CW33

Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in East Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Someone out in East Texas is feeling like LeBron James on Wednesday after a Texas Lottery win. The lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket was sold in East Texas from Tuesday night’s drawing, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Carthage! #TexasLottery #Texas.”
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Director: Lufkin charter school student expelled, arrested after bringing gun to campus

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The director of a Lufkin charter school has released information about a student who was arrested after bringing a gun to school. Pineywoods Community Academy Director Monica Gunter said in a letter to parents and guardians, sent out on Feb. 8, and on Jan. 30 at 11 a.m., rumors surfaced in the school that an 8th grader had brought a firearm to school in his backpack. A school administrator searched his backpack but did not find a gun. The 14-year-old student went home, saying he felt sick.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

San Augustine deputy arrested for official oppression

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested in January for official oppression, records show. According to a report from the Texas Rangers, they had been contacted on Jan. 13 by the sheriff’s office to investigate allegations of official oppression against Deputy Terry Fountain after receiving a complaint. […]
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches County wreck takes life of 2 year old, sends 6 people to the hospital

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Texas DPS troopers are investigating a wreck that killed a child on Wednesday morning. The wreck happened on FM 1638 at about 8:15 a.m., according to DPS. The report says that a 2014 Volkswagen Passat was traveling north, and a 2021 Cadillac Escalade was traveling south on 1638. It is reported that the driver of the Volkswagen drifted into the oncoming lane, which caused the driver of the Cadillac to take evasive action to the left to avoid a collision.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Moffett VFD receives grant funding from Texas A&M Forest Services

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) -The Texas A&M Forest Service granted the Moffett Volunteer Fire Department with $120,000. Moffett VFD president Richard Brunk said while they do receive monthly funding from the county, donations and grants like these helps to keep things running. The grant was used to replace their 2004...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX

