KTRE
Vandals strike youth baseball, softball fields in Huntington
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Several different places in Huntington were damaged by vandals over the last few weeks. The youth softball field was the latest target. President of the Huntington Youth Softball Association, Rosa Loggins, says the association’s facility manager came to the fields and noticed graffiti spray painted on the concession stand. Loggins was immediately notified and came to the fields.
KTRE
2-vehicle wreck in Nacogdoches on Hwy 7 slowing traffic
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police are working to clear a two-vehicle wreck on Wednesday night. Police told our reporter at the scene that at least two people were injured, but severity of their injuries is unknown. There were no fatalities. Drivers should slow down or avoid the area altogether...
Lufkin, Texas Teen Ejected After Scary Rollover Accident
Monday afternoon right before 4 PM, I got a message about a bad accident in front of the Kings Row Mobile Home Park on US HWY 69 South going toward Huntington. One of the drivers was ejected into the middle of the highway and things did not look good. Now...
Have You Tried the Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas? SO GOOD.
East Texas has become much more diverse when it comes to different "genres" of food options. And this amazing Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas is a case in point. I'll never stop being a fan of the traditional East Texan and Southern food we've always known and loved. At the same time, I can have a bit of an adventurous tendency when it comes to trying new flavors. It was in 2019 when a culinary jaunt first took me and my friend to Kilgore where we discovered Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: East Texas schools honor desegregation 50 years later
TYLER, Texas — Brown vs. Board of Education of Topeka was a 1954 landmark Supreme Court ruling that led to the end of racial segregation in schools. Like other parts of the country, the ruling had a ripple effect in East Texas. It took Tatum ISD 13 years to integrate Mayflower High into the district.
Kilgore ISD recognizes first all-Black basketball starting lineup
KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore recognized a special group of men who made basketball history for the city 50 years ago during a basketball game Tuesday evening. For Derek Winkley, basketball is more than just a sport. "It's everything that you can mix in and then friendship, long lasting friendship,"...
KTRE
WebXtra: New Angelina County sheriff addresses staffing issues, cooperation
Angela Justice, sister of Ashley Schaeffer, speaks outside of a court hearing where two women pleaded guilty in the 2022 murder Schaeffer. The “Class Reunion Quartet” is an all-male a capella group that sings in four-part barbershop harmony. It’s part of the larger “East Texas Men In Harmony” chorus, which has members from all over the East Texas area, representing over 20 towns in the Greater Tyler area. Its members come from all walks of life, and represent all age groups.
inforney.com
Class 4A Football: Carthage, Lindale, Chapel Hill, Kilgore players earn top honors
Carthage’s unbeaten run to a ninth state championship for the program earned the Bulldogs two top honors and numerous selections overall with the release of the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A State Football Team. Bulldog quarterback Connor Cuff was named Offensive Player of the Year, and Scott...
Police: Lufkin man finds two strangers living in house, lightsabers missing
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A man in Lufkin allegedly found a person sleeping on his couch and another showering in his bathroom on Thursday after returning home from traveling, according to Lufkin Police Department. The homeowner said they knew neither of the people who authorities identified as Gavyn Randall Deaton, 17, and Jordan Ray Johnson, […]
Tornadoes Possible This Afternoon Across Deep East Texas
Meteorologists at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma are putting out the alert that an outbreak of severe weather is possible across parts of the South over the next several days. Damaging straight-line winds, hail, and tornadoes are all in the mix. In their latest advisories, forecasters are anticipating...
These are The Strongest Earthquakes in the History of East Texas
In East Texas, we experience a mixed bag of weather extremes. This is pretty much a given every summer. The main questions are just how hot and how dry. I can recall a number of Augusts where it's not a question of reaching 100 degrees, but for how many weeks in a row.
Suspect in custody after Panola County manhunt
UPDATE: A suspect is in custody after a manhunt in Panola County, authorities said. PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday they are actively involved in a manhunt for an armed fugitive. Officials said the search for the fugitive was in the area of CR 108 and CR 1081. […]
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in East Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Someone out in East Texas is feeling like LeBron James on Wednesday after a Texas Lottery win. The lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket was sold in East Texas from Tuesday night’s drawing, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Carthage! #TexasLottery #Texas.”
Hilton Gets Approval To Build New Hotel In Lufkin, Texas
In what I believe was a big win for Lufkin, the City Council has now granted the final approval for a new hotel to go up in town. Hilton Hotels is gearing up to build a four-story Home2 Suites by Hilton next to Buffalo Wild Wings. I was fairly certain...
KTRE
Nacogdoches County to scrap equipment left in weeds over a decade
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - County Judge Greg Sowell says it’s time for a Spring Cleaning in Nacogdoches County with many items around several agencies being approved to become surplus or salvage. “We just went through an inventory period where we went over every piece of property that the county...
KTRE
Director: Lufkin charter school student expelled, arrested after bringing gun to campus
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The director of a Lufkin charter school has released information about a student who was arrested after bringing a gun to school. Pineywoods Community Academy Director Monica Gunter said in a letter to parents and guardians, sent out on Feb. 8, and on Jan. 30 at 11 a.m., rumors surfaced in the school that an 8th grader had brought a firearm to school in his backpack. A school administrator searched his backpack but did not find a gun. The 14-year-old student went home, saying he felt sick.
San Augustine deputy arrested for official oppression
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested in January for official oppression, records show. According to a report from the Texas Rangers, they had been contacted on Jan. 13 by the sheriff’s office to investigate allegations of official oppression against Deputy Terry Fountain after receiving a complaint. […]
KTRE
Diboll ISD announces class cancellation due to water main break
DIBOLL, Texas (KLTV) - Diboll ISD has announced that there will be no school for students on Friday, February 10 due to a water main break. All staff members are still expected to report to campus. An estimated time of resolution has not been provided.
KTRE
Nacogdoches County wreck takes life of 2 year old, sends 6 people to the hospital
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Texas DPS troopers are investigating a wreck that killed a child on Wednesday morning. The wreck happened on FM 1638 at about 8:15 a.m., according to DPS. The report says that a 2014 Volkswagen Passat was traveling north, and a 2021 Cadillac Escalade was traveling south on 1638. It is reported that the driver of the Volkswagen drifted into the oncoming lane, which caused the driver of the Cadillac to take evasive action to the left to avoid a collision.
KTRE
Moffett VFD receives grant funding from Texas A&M Forest Services
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) -The Texas A&M Forest Service granted the Moffett Volunteer Fire Department with $120,000. Moffett VFD president Richard Brunk said while they do receive monthly funding from the county, donations and grants like these helps to keep things running. The grant was used to replace their 2004...
