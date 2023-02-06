Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rest in Peace, Cindy WilliamsVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Inglewood estimates costs of $36M to relocate 44 businesses for transit connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Where to Go to Watch the Super Bowl in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
Related
KESQ
Even before Beyoncé’s album of the year snub, Jay-Z said Grammys ‘missed the moment’
Days before Beyoncé’s record-breaking night at the Grammy Awards, during which the coveted album of the year award remained elusive for the superstar, her husband Jay-Z had some thoughts on the Recording Academy’s track record in the category. In a recent interview with Tidal, conducted before the...
KESQ
Linkin Park releases a previously unheard song
Linkin Park has released a song called “Lost,” which features the band’s late frontman, Chester Bennington. Remaining members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Rob Bourdon, Joe Hahn and Dave “Phoenix” Farrell had teased that a song was coming. “Lost,” released Friday, will feature on Linkin Park’s...
KESQ
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ looks under-dressed for its curtain call
“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” is less a coda to the franchise than a muted riff on it, an encore without much of a purpose. What drew director Steven Soderbergh back to material this thin is anybody’s guess, but if strippers like to talk about making it rain, this third and (for now) final entry creatively speaking yields more of a drizzle than a downpour.
KESQ
Idris Elba says he no longer describes himself as a ‘Black actor’ as it put him in a ‘box’
“Luther” star Idris Elba says he no longer refers to himself as a “Black actor” because the label put him in a “box” and an “obsession” with race can hinder aspirations and growth. Speaking to Esquire UK, in an interview published Wednesday, the...
KESQ
Lea Michele on her ‘incredibly healing and very eye-opening’ conversations with ‘Glee’ costars
Riding high with her success with Broadway’s “Funny Girl” revival, Lea Michele is reflecting on the drama she had with some of her former costars on “Glee.”. In a discussion with “Interview” magazine, Michele talked about her experience in 2020, when some of her fellow “Glee” actors said she had made life on the set of the series difficult for them.
KESQ
Burt Bacharach, writer of such classic pop hits as ‘Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,’ dies at 94
CNN, A&M RECORDS, COLUMBIA RECORDS, GETTY IMAGES, GRAMERCY PICTURES, NEW LINE CINEMA, TWENTY CENTURY FOX FILM PRODUCTION, ORION PICTURES, TRISTAR PICTURES. Burt Bacharach, the acclaimed composer and songwriter behind dozens of mellow pop hits from the 1950s to the 1980s, including “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” “(They Long to Be) Close to You” and the theme from the movie “Arthur,” has died, a family member of Bacharach confirmed to CNN.
KESQ
Jim Carrey lists $29M LA mansion while offering a glimpse of his own art
Actor Jim Carrey has listed his California mansion for sale, with the five-bedroom, nine-bathroom home being offered for almost $29 million. The sprawling 12,700-square foot property, in LA’s upmarket Brentwood neighborhood, is set across more than two acres of land, according to Sotheby’s International Realty, which is handling the sale.
KESQ
‘You People’ Jonah Hill and Lauren London kiss faked, costar says
Did Jonah Hill and Lauren London really kiss in “You People?”. Their costar Andrew Schulz recently claimed on his podcast “The Brilliant Idiots” with his cohost Charlamagne Tha God that the two costars did not actually kiss in the closing scene of the film. During an episode...
KESQ
‘Your Place or Mine’ pairs Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon in a split-screen rom-com
Add “Your Place or Mine” to the list of split-screen rom-coms, where the stars (in this case Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher) essentially operate on parallel tracks. While that has worked out before (think “Sleepless in Seattle”), it doesn’t here, in a Netflix movie that proves roughly as generic as its title.
KESQ
‘The Last of Us’ actress Melanie Lynskey pushes back at criticism over her casting
“The Last of Us” star Melanie Lynskey is responding to criticism over her casting in the hit HBO series. Earlier this week, former reality star Adrianne Curry tweeted that she didn’t think Lynskey was a good fit the role, writing, “Her body says life of luxury…not post apocolyptic warlord.”
KESQ
Vanessa Hudgens shows off engagement ring from fiancé Cole Tucker
Vanessa Hudgens is officially a fiancée and offered a glimpse of her engagement ring from Major League Baseball outfielder Cole Tucker for the first time on Instagram on Thursday. News that Hudgens and Tucker were reportedly engaged began circulating last week, but the couple confirmed the news via the...
KESQ
Evangeline Lilly has ‘intense’ visit with Jeremy Renner
Evangeline Lilly has offered an update on her Marvel colleague Jeremy Renner’s recovery. The “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” actress told “Access Hollywood” she had recently visited with Renner, who was crushed by his snow-removal tractor during an accident on New Year’s Day. The...
KESQ
‘Till’ actress speaks up about her Oscars snub, racism and ‘misogynoir’
For her powerful and moving performance as Mamie Till-Mobley in “Till,” Danielle Deadwyler was nominated for a BAFTA Award, a Critics’ Choice Movie Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and several other industry prizes. But despite garnering critical acclaim for her turn as Emmett Till’s grieving mother,...
KESQ
Burt Bacharach: Songs you may not know he wrote
Burt Bacharach has one of the most impressive songbooks in the history of the music industry. And while he is incredibly well known for hits like “Walk on By” by Dionne Warwick and “I Say A Little Prayer,” which was first recorded by Warwick and then covered by Aretha Franklin (both songs he co-wrote with Hal David), there are a few other songs that may not be as well known.
