mprnews.org
Attorney: FBI probing woman's abuse allegation against Ramsey County jail
Federal agents are investigating a 2021 incident that allegedly injured a woman in the Ramsey County jail, her attorneys said. Richard Student, who represents Miri Monique Mozuch-Stafford, said she was arrested by St. Paul police in February 2021 following an alleged disorderly conduct incident at a local hotel. The federal...
redlakenationnews.com
POST Board expected to adopt rules to keep racists and extremists out of law enforcement
The Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training, which licenses law enforcement officers in the state, is expected to adopt language Thursday defining what constitutes an extremist organization or hate group with the aim of keeping racists and extremists out of law enforcement agencies. The POST board will vote...
fox9.com
Murder in Texas spurs Minnesota prosecutors to reopen 2018 shooting probe
Minnesota reopen 2018 case after woman accused in husband's murder in Texas. Prosecutors in northern Minnesota are taking a second look at a 2018 case in which a woman shot and killed her fiancé during a reported domestic disturbance after that woman was just recently indicted on murder charges in the death of her current husband in Texas.
wdayradionow.com
Bill would change Minnesota hate crime laws
(St. Paul, MN) -- A proposed bill is aiming to change Minnesota hate crime laws. The House bill would update hate offense laws to more specifically count crimes against Asian Americans. Representative Samantha Vang, who is one of two Hmong women to serve in the state House, is sponsoring the...
Call from concerned St. Paul resident leads to arrests of suspected burglars and carjackers
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police say a concerned St. Paul resident called 911 Tuesday night to report "suspicious behavior" – leading to the arrests of suspected burglars and carjackers, and the seizure of two firearms.St. Paul police didn't specify the neighborhood or addresses involved, but said in a Facebook post Wednesday that officers came to the scene and saw two suspects run away. They set up a perimeter, and found a firearm with an illegal "switch" – which converts it into a fully-automatic machine gun – as well as a stolen handgun.Officers were then called to a reported burglary two blocks away, with the suspects fleeing again."What followed was a carjacking, vehicle crash, and another residential burglary," police wrote in the Facebook post.The suspects were finally arrested about an hour later. The Minnesota State Patrol assisted in the effort to track them down."If you see something that doesn't feel right, your instincts might be valid," police said. "No one knows your neighborhood better than you."
FOX 21 Online
One Arrested For Impersonating Law Enforcement Officer In Cotton
COTTON, Minn. — A person was arrested Thursday night after allegedly impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer in the Cotton area. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says there are 3 known reports matching this person driving with emergency lights and stopping people. At this time there is no...
Shooter at West Central Minnesota Lund Boat facility restrained by employees
Staff at the Detroit Lakes Tribune report a shooter was restrained by employees at a New York Mills Lund Boat Company manufacturing facility. CNN’s Karl De Vries and Clare Foran report Rep. Angie Craig is bruised but OK after an assault in the elevator of her Washington, D.C. apartment building.
Police investigate deadly stabbing at Harding High School in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are investigating a fatal stabbing at Harding High School. Police confirmed Friday afternoon that "one person has died" in a stabbing but did not provide any further details. A press conference is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. at police headquarters. KARE 11 plans to cover it live on our YouTube page, with links posted on our other social platforms.
boreal.org
Sextortion cases are on the rise, especially in Minnesota
Social media, video games, and online chatting with friends are just many ways to have your own presence on the internet. However, it is also a place with a lot of vulnerability. Right now, there’s a rise in sextortion cases across the country, especially targeting younger boys and teens; but young girls can be victims too.
willmarradio.com
Gun control measures advance in St. Paul
(St. Paul, MN) -- A bill requiring background checks for private sales of firearms is advancing in the Minnesota House. Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus V-P Rob Doar says it's an additional hurdle for law-abiding gun owners that criminals will continue to walk around. He says according to data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, only eight percent of criminally acquired firearms come from private sales. D-F-L Representative Brion Curran of Vadnais Heights noted the overall number of gun deaths in the U-S, is 45 thousand plus people per year. Eight percent of 45 thousand people is three thousand-600 people. The House Judiciary and Civil Law Committee also passed the so-called 'red flag' law and sent it to Ways and Means.
FOX 21 Online
Jury Finds South Range Man Guilty In Dismemberment Case
COOK, Minn. — A South Range man accused of helping dismember a man’s body before dumping the remains in Lake Superior has been convicted. Robert West, 42, learned of his guilty verdict in Cook County Court Wednesday, according to the Duluth News Tribune. In July of 2020, the...
Public safety officials warn "sextortion" is a growing crime in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Department of Public Safety says the crime of "sextortion" is growing in Minnesota, and the biggest targets are children and teens.Authorities say they've seen criminals oversees tricking them into sharing explicit photos then extorting them for money. "The crime always has the same pattern. Most often its a boy befriended on social media or gaming sites by someone purporting to be a beautiful girl. She convinces him to share an explicit photo showing face, immediately blackmails, demands money or gift cards from the victim," Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans said.The BCA says there have been hundreds of victims in Minnesota. The majority of them are boys ages 10 to 17. "Understand that, yes, this crime can happen to your child. Educate your children about the dangers of sharing images and information online, and please make sure your children know that they can come to you if they fall victim to one of these criminals," DPS Commissioner Bob Jacobson said.
kelo.com
Minnesota bank employee facing felony charges for attempting to defraud elderly customers
ANOKA COUNTY, MN (KELO.com) — An attempt to defraud elderly bank customers has a Coon Rapids, Minnesota, man facing felony charges. Kazaeem Adeseye Adelekan, 34, was charged in Anoka County District Court with identity theft. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, he was selling the identities of elderly customers of the bank where he worked to co-conspirators outside of Minnesota. The report says more than $100,000 was attempted to be stolen from the victims’ accounts.
fox9.com
Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
trfradio.com
Weekly COVID-19 Figures Released
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota are in and hospitalizations are back down after a slight increase last week. According to the Minnesota Department of Health 373 people were hospitalized, down from 404 last week. 34 were in the ICU, down from 35. 71 deaths were reported, up from 45 last week.
fox9.com
Jesse Ventura says ‘cannabis saved my life’ as he testified for legalization in Minnesota
Jesse Ventura says ‘cannabis saved my life’ as he testified for legalization in Minnesota. Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura testified in front of a Minnesota Senate Committee Thursday afternoon, telling a story about how cannabis he obtained illegally at the time helped stop his wife’s chronic seizures.
Body Found at Minnesota Transit Center Opens Murder Investigation
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a body at a Minnesota transit center has initiated a murder investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit Center, which is about eight miles south of St. Paul, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. A news release says deputies found a dead man slumped over behind the wheel of an SUV.
lptv.org
MN Lawmakers Working to Codify Language from Indian Child Welfare Act into Law
Minnesota legislators are currently working to codify language from the national Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) into state law in light of a future U.S. Supreme Court ruling that could see the act overturned. Last November, the Supreme Court heard the case Brakeen v. Haaland, which challenges the legality of...
Minnesota lawmakers push to pass act to help end homelessness
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation cleared a homeless encampment at the intersection of East Lake Street and Hiawatha Tuesday morning, citing safety concerns along a highway right-of-way. At the same time, several state lawmakers and shelter providers stood at the State Capitol, urging lawmakers to...
