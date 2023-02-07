WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities report that remains found near Stanley Park this weekend have been identified as a missing Westfield man. Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that a hunter at the park found partial skeletal remains in a wooded and swampy area adjacent to the park around 5 p.m. Saturday. Local and state investigators responded to the area and searched for more bones or personal items, but nothing more was found. Another search was conductred on Tuesday and, similarly, no other items or remains were found.

