Chicopee, MA

westernmassnews.com

Enfield crash knocks out power to hundreds of customers

ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday night, crews responded to a motor vehicle accident in Enfield that caused hundreds of residents to lose power. According to Enfield Police Department, Post Office Road was closed from Post Road to Route 5 and Depot Hill Road is closed from Route 5. Officials...
ENFIELD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Southampton crews working to repair water main break on College Highway

SOUTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday night, a water main break caused College Highway to close. According to Southampton Fire Department, College Highway is closed between East St. and High St. The Water Department is currently on-scene. The water main is shut off on College Highway at this time. Copyright...
SOUTHAMPTON, MA
NBC Connecticut

Route 83 in Somers Reopens After Structure Fire

Part of Route 83 in Somers has reopened after firefighters put out a blaze in the area Thursday afternoon. The state Department of Transportation said the road was closed between Route 190 and Four Bridges Road, but has since reopened. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is...
SOMERS, CT
westernmassnews.com

Officials locate dog ejected from vehicle in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have found a dog who was ejected from a vehicle in crash along I-291 westbound in Springfield on Tuesday. The Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center said that Nyla, a white pitbull, was ejected and then ran from the area and was last seen heading towards Dwight Street.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Remains found near Stanley Park identified as missing Westfield man

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities report that remains found near Stanley Park this weekend have been identified as a missing Westfield man. Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that a hunter at the park found partial skeletal remains in a wooded and swampy area adjacent to the park around 5 p.m. Saturday. Local and state investigators responded to the area and searched for more bones or personal items, but nothing more was found. Another search was conductred on Tuesday and, similarly, no other items or remains were found.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Thursday afternoon news update

In this update, the Chicopee School Committee has selected Dr. Marcus Ware out of Connecticut as their new superintendent, Agawam Junior High School is closed Wednesday due to a threat, and the Ware Police Department is looking to identify these two suspects. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Tuesday night news update

In this update, a Springfield teacher is under arrest and charged with multiple felonies, Massachusetts State Police found a body this morning of a man they say fled a traffic stop just after midnight Sunday morning, and Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman has announced his run for mayor of Springfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

