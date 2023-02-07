Read full article on original website
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
Pacers obtain Jordan Nwora from Bucks, pair of picks
The Indiana Pacers acquired small forward Jordan Nwora and two second-round picks in a three-team trade with the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. Nwora played consistent minutes earlier in the season when the Bucks were banged up, but he was a DNP-CD each of the last three games. The 24-year-old should have an easier time earning a role for a younger Pacers' team that is more focused on the future. Nwora will likely be competing with Chris Duarte and Bennedict Mathurin for minutes off the bench.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Warriors starting Kevon Looney on Wednesday, Jonathan Kuminga to bench
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is starting in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Looney will make his 49th start this season after Jonathan Kuminga was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Trail Blazers' team ranked 27th in defensive rating, Looney's FanDuel salary stands at $5,300.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Trail Blazers starting Gary Payton II for inactive Josh Hart (trade) on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Golden State Warriors. Payton II will make his first start this season after Josh Hart was dealt to the Knicks. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 159.2 minutes this season with today's inactives, Payton II is averaging...
Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable for Minnesota on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Gobert continues to deal with groin soreness and is questionable to face Memphis on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against the Grizzlies. Gobert's Friday projection includes 15.4...
Nickeil Alexander-Walker active for Timberwolves' Friday matchup versus Memphis
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is available for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Alexander-Walker will be active on Friday after the 24-year old was included in a three team deal involving the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers. Expect Alexander-Walker to play a second unit role with his new squad.
Anthony Davis (foot) will play in Lakers' Tuesday contest versus Thunder
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (foot) is active for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Davis will be available at home after the Lakers' big man was listed as probable. In 34.9 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 53.4 FanDuel points. Davis' projection includes 26.8 points,...
Jarred Vanderbilt reportedly included in trade to Lakers on Wednesday
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly acquired center Jarred Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Vanderbilt is reportedly part of a trade also sending Malik Beasley and D'Angelo Russell to Los Angeles. Expect the 23-year old to play a backup role behind Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
James Wiseman expected to start for Pistons
Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman is expected to start after being acquired from the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, according to Marc Spears of ESPN. Wiseman will be taking a starting job from Jalen Duren or Isaiah Stewart after the Warriors shipped him to Detroit at the deadline. Marvin Bagley (fingers) will also have more competition for playing time once he returns.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Thursday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Antetokounmpo continues to deal with knee soreness and is listed as probable for Thursday's clash with the Lakers. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Los Angeles. Antetokounmpo's Thursday projection includes 29.3...
Warriors trading James Wiseman to Pistons
The Detroit Pistons are acquiring center James Wiseman from the Golden State Warriors in a three-team deal that includes the Atlanta Hawks. The Warriors are giving up Wiseman and receiving five second-round picks while the Hawks yield Saddiq Bey from the Pistons. Wiseman fell out of favor in Golden State this season, but he will presumably have a chance to compete with Marvin Bagley (fingers) for a backup role in Detroit.
Clippers pluck Mason Plumlee from Hornets
The Los Angeles Clippers acquired forward/center Mason Plumlee from the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday in exchange for Reggie Jackson and a 2028 second-round pick. Plumlee started at center in all 56 games for the Hornets this season, but he will have to unseat Ivica Zubac as the Clippers' starter. After averaging 28.5 minutes per game, Plumlee's playing time is likely going to take a hit even if he does win the starting job. Nick Richards and Mark Williams will both have more opportunities following Plumlee's departure.
Suns send Cam Johnson to Nets in multi-player trade
The Brooklyn Nets acquired small forward Cam Johnson from the Phoenix Suns. The Suns packaged Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, and four first-round picks to acquire Kevin Durant and T.J. Warren from the Nets. Johnson started and averaged 25.2 minutes per game for the Suns this season, but he may have more competition in Brooklyn between Ben Simmons, Royce O'Neale, Dorian Finney-Smith, Joe Harris, and Seth Curry.
Russell Westbrook (trade) unavailable Friday for Jazz
Utah Jazz point guard Russell Westbrook (trade pending) will not be available on Friday against the Toronto Raptors. Westbrook was sent to the Jazz on Wednesday night in a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, but he's expected to be bought out before playing in a game. Mike Conley was moved to Minnesota in the deal, so Collin Sexton will likely handle most of the point guard minutes on Friday for Utah. He played 31 minutes on Wednesday and scored 22 points with 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 triples.
San Antonio's Keldon Johnson (ankle) ruled out on Friday
San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (ankle) will not play in Friday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Johnson will sit out on Friday after San Antonio's forward was held out with ankle soreness. Expect Doug McDermott to see more minutes versus a Pistons' team ranked 29th in defensive rating.
