Denver, CO

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
numberfire.com

Warriors starting Kevon Looney on Wednesday, Jonathan Kuminga to bench

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is starting in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Looney will make his 49th start this season after Jonathan Kuminga was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Trail Blazers' team ranked 27th in defensive rating, Looney's FanDuel salary stands at $5,300.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable for Minnesota on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Gobert continues to deal with groin soreness and is questionable to face Memphis on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against the Grizzlies. Gobert's Friday projection includes 15.4...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Jamal Murray (knee) out on Thursday

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (knee) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Orlando Magic. Murray has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined for Thursday's clash with Orlando. His next chance to play will come against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. The Nuggets...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Nuggets starting Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) on Tuesday, Christian Braun to bench

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Caldwell-Pope will start at shooting guard after he was held out on Sunday with a right ankle sprain. In 31.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caldwell-Pope to record 22.1 FanDuel points. Caldwell-Pope's projection includes...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (foot) will play in Lakers' Tuesday contest versus Thunder

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (foot) is active for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Davis will be available at home after the Lakers' big man was listed as probable. In 34.9 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 53.4 FanDuel points. Davis' projection includes 26.8 points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Thursday for Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Antetokounmpo continues to deal with knee soreness and is listed as probable for Thursday's clash with the Lakers. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Los Angeles. Antetokounmpo's Thursday projection includes 29.3...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Jarred Vanderbilt reportedly included in trade to Lakers on Wednesday

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly acquired center Jarred Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Vanderbilt is reportedly part of a trade also sending Malik Beasley and D'Angelo Russell to Los Angeles. Expect the 23-year old to play a backup role behind Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Clippers pluck Mason Plumlee from Hornets

The Los Angeles Clippers acquired forward/center Mason Plumlee from the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday in exchange for Reggie Jackson and a 2028 second-round pick. Plumlee started at center in all 56 games for the Hornets this season, but he will have to unseat Ivica Zubac as the Clippers' starter. After averaging 28.5 minutes per game, Plumlee's playing time is likely going to take a hit even if he does win the starting job. Nick Richards and Mark Williams will both have more opportunities following Plumlee's departure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) active for Lakers on Tuesday night

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. James will suit up at home in a potential opportunity to break the all-time scoring record. In 34.9 expected minutes, our models project James to score 55.0 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 31.3...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Grizzlies grabbing Luke Kennard at deadline

The Memphis Grizzlies acquired shooting guard Luke Kennard on Thursday in a three-team deal involving the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets. Kennard had a tough time earning a consistent spot in the Clippers' rotation recently, but he should have a clearer path to bench minutes in Memphis. John Konchar and Ziaire Williams could lose playing time to Kennard.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Patrick Beverley traded to Magic, expected to join Timberwolves

The Orlando Magic acquired guard Patrick Beverley from the Los Angeles Lakers for power forward/center Mo Bamba on Thursday. Beverley is expected to agree to a buyout with the Magic and then reunite with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He averaged 26.9 minutes and started in all 45 appearances for the Lakers this season, but he's unlikely to see that sort of playing time in Minnesota or Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 2/9/23

Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com

San Antonio's Keldon Johnson (ankle) ruled out on Friday

San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (ankle) will not play in Friday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Johnson will sit out on Friday after San Antonio's forward was held out with ankle soreness. Expect Doug McDermott to see more minutes versus a Pistons' team ranked 29th in defensive rating.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Jeremy Sochan (back) remains out for Spurs on Friday

San Antonio Spurs power forward Jeremy Sochan (back) is ruled out for Friday's contest versus the Detroit Pistons. Sochan will miss his fourth straight game with lower back soreness. In a favorable spot versus a Pistons' team ranked 28th in opposing true shooting percentage, Keita Bates-Diop should play an expanded role on Friday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Al Horford (knee) probable for Boston on Friday

Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Horford is dealing with knee soreness and is listed as probable for Friday after sitting out on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 31.1 minutes against the Hornets. Robert Williams (ankle) is also probable.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Dallas' Luka Doncic (heel) upgraded to questionable on Friday

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic (heel) is questionable for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Doncic is progressing in his recovery from a heel contusion that has sidelined him since February 2nd. He is questionable to face the Kings on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.9 minutes against Sacramento.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Boston's Robert Williams (ankle) probable on Friday

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Williams is dealing with an ankle sprain and is listed as probable on Friday after sitting out on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.1 minutes against the Hornets. Williams' Friday projection includes 10.6...
BOSTON, MA

