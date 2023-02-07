The Los Angeles Clippers acquired forward/center Mason Plumlee from the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday in exchange for Reggie Jackson and a 2028 second-round pick. Plumlee started at center in all 56 games for the Hornets this season, but he will have to unseat Ivica Zubac as the Clippers' starter. After averaging 28.5 minutes per game, Plumlee's playing time is likely going to take a hit even if he does win the starting job. Nick Richards and Mark Williams will both have more opportunities following Plumlee's departure.

