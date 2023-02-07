Read full article on original website
Family: Suspect in Maryland power grid plot embraced racist ideology
NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — A woman accused of plotting an attack on Baltimore's power grid wanted to draw attention to the white supremacist ideology she embraced during years spent in prison, where she acquired a Swastika tattoo and increasingly radical, racist views, family said.Sarah Beth Clendaniel, who believed her days were numbered because of serious health conditions, allegedly conspired with a Florida-based neo-Nazi leader, planning to shoot out several electrical substations around Baltimore and create chaos in the majority-Black city."She's going out with a bang," her nephew Daniel Clites told The Associated Press.Clendaniel's recent arrest thwarted the planned attack, but the...
Lansing Daily
2 Arrested in Alleged ‘Racially Motivated’ Plot to Attack Maryland Power Grid
Two people, including a suspected Neo-Nazi leader, were arrested for allegedly planning to attack the Maryland power grid in what authorities describe as a “racially motivated” plot, according to multiple reports. According to The Washington Post, Brandon Russell and Sarah Clendaniel were taken into custody on charges of conspiring to destroy an energy facility in Baltimore, … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
BET
Woman, Neo-Nazi Caught In Racist Scheme To Attack Baltimore Power Grid
Federal authorities arrested two people who plotted a “racially motivated” attack on Baltimore’s power grid, the Department of Justice said Monday (Feb. 6). FBI agents arrested Sarah Beth Clendaniel, 34, of Catonsville, Md., and Brandon Clint Russell, 27, of Orlando, Fla., Feb. 3 and charged them with conspiracy to destroy an energy facility, which serves the majority Black city.
Suspect accused of shooting two police officers taken into custody
A suspect has been taken into custody after shooting a Baltimore County officer and seriously wounding a second officer during a dayslong manhunt. Harford County Sheriffs tracked the suspect down to a wooded area near Fallston, Maryland, where he was taken into custody.Feb. 10, 2023.
Officials warn of more extremist attacks in aftermath of plot targeting Maryland energy stations
BALTIMORE -- Federal officials fear more white supremacist groups may be plotting to target critical infrastructure across the country.Earlier this week, FBI arrested two alleged neo-Nazis planning to destroy power substations in the Baltimore area.On Monday, Catonsville resident Sarah Beth Clendaniel, 34, was charged after allegedly collaborating with Brandon Russell, who is the co-founder of "Atomwaffen," an Orlando-based neo-Nazi group, to shoot energy stations in Norrisville, Reisterstown, Perry Hall and Baltimore City."There's no doubt in my mind that 2023, this year that we're in right now, is probably going to be the most catastrophic when it comes to the uptick...
back2stonewall.com
MARYLAND: Anti-Gay Neo-Nazi Leader Charged In Plot Against Power Grid
A neo-Nazi leader recently released from prison has been arrested again and accused of plotting an attack on the Maryland power grid with a woman he met while incarcerated. Brandon Russell, 27, and Sarah Clendaniel, 34, are expected to make their first appearance Monday in Baltimore federal court on a charge of conspiring to destroy an energy facility, which carries up to 20 years in prison. According to prosecutors, their plan was to attack with gunfire five substations that serve the Baltimore area. The charges come after similar attacks on the power grid in North Carolina and Oregon that remain unsolved; the Department of Homeland Security recently warned that the United States is in a “heightened threat environment” and that critical infrastructure is among the “targets of potential violence.”
Nottingham MD
Nine Baltimore men indicted for participating in criminal gang, one indicted for murder of Marquis Carter
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown on Monday announced the indictments of nine Baltimore men for their participation in a criminal gang that operated throughout the Baltimore area distributing drugs and carrying out violent acts. One of those men is responsible for the November 2022 homicide of Marquis Carter of Baltimore.
Suspects arrested for conspiring to attack Baltimore power grid, officials say
Authorities have arrested and charged two suspects in connection with an alleged plot to attack the power grid in Baltimore, Maryland, federal investigators and local officials announced on Monday.The suspects, who were identified as Sarah Beth Clendaniel, of Maryland, and Brandon Russell, of Florida, are accused of conspiring to shoot at energy substations in Norrisville, Reisterstown and Perry Hall, CBS Baltimore reported. Clendaniel, of Catonsville, Maryland, was allegedly recorded sharing her plans with an informant to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to the news station. Officials believe Clendaniel was collaborating with Russell, with whom she has a documented "personal as well...
Maryland '1800 Boys' Gang Members Face Murder, Drugs, Weapons Charges: AG
Nine men have been charged for their roles in a criminal gang and operating an open-air drug market that operated throughout Baltimore City, according to Attorney General Anthony Brown. Brown announced the indictments of nine men for their role in the gang, as well as one member who is wanted...
Baltimore Man Gets 25 Years For String Of Armed Robberies, Fatal Carjacking, Feds Say
Federal authorities say that a Baltimore man will spend decades in federal prison for a violent string of armed robberies that left three people shot and two killed. David Banks, 29, has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars, followed by five years of supervised release for a carjacking and armed robbery conspiracy, according to the Department of Justice.
Shot Fired As Intruder Breaks Into Joint Base Andrews In Maryland, Air Force Says
Officials say that am intruder gained unauthorized access to Joint Base Andrews on Monday morning in Prince George’s County. At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, a man gained unauthorized access to a Joint Base housing area, causing concern for some at the Air Force base, which also largely serves as the home base for Air Force One.
16-Year-Old Loses Life To Baltimore Gun Violence, Police Say
A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities say. Police have identified Andres Moreno Jr as the victim in the shooting that took place in the 1800 block of East 29th Street around 6:15 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5, according to Baltimore police. Officers reportedly...
Murder case of Baltimore police lieutenant's husband goes to jury
BALTIMORE -- Closing arguments were held Monday in the murder trial of the man accused of killing the husband of a Baltimore City Police lieutenant. The case is now in the hands of a jury. Sahiou Kargbo, 19, is accused of shooting and killing James Blue III in January of last year. Blue is the husband of Baltimore Police Lieutenant Lakeisha Blue, now a captain in BPD's Public Integrity Bureau.Police said Blue was in his car waiting for a delivery to his home when he was approached and shot by Kargbo. At the time, Kargbo had a warrant out for his arrest regarding an...
Man arrested on rape charges in Towson
BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police arrested a suspect in a robbery and sexual assault case in Towson.Police said 28-year-old Quantze Davis was arrested and charged with multiple counts of rape, assault and armed robbery.He's being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.Davis is accused of attacking those victims on February 2 as they walked on Alleghany Avenue near West Joppa Road in Towson.
foxbaltimore.com
3 pedestrians raped at gunpoint in Towson, man arrested and charged
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A heinous crime has Towson residents on edge after police say three people were raped at gunpoint in the alley just steps from the Towson Circle Thursday. “It shook our community to the core,” Nancy Hafford said. “I’ve got to admit we were pretty horrified....
wfmd.com
Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
Teens charged after allegedly firing into group of kids leaving two hurt
A pair of teens have been charged in a double shooting last month that left two other teenagers injured in South Baltimore.
foxbaltimore.com
2 teenage boys charged with attempted murder in shooting near Franklin High School: police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they have arrested and charged two teenage boys in connection with the shooting of two Benjamin Franklin High School students last month. Both of the teens are being held at central booking, charged with attempted first-degree murder. One suspect is 16 years...
wypr.org
Teachers in Baltimore City say African American Studies course is gaining popularity
One Baltimore City educator says that her school district is bucking a trend in more conservative states, such as the fight in Florida, over whether to teach African American history in public schools. As the country celebrates Black History Month, there is a renewed focus on how African American history...
Man dead, several injured after cars crash into East Baltimore building
BALTIMORE -- A man was killed and several other people were injured after a crash caused a building to partially collapse in East Baltimore on Wednesday night, police said.Police said the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. after a suspected stolen car took off "at a high rate of speed" as officers approached it. Near the intersection of North Avenue and North Wolfe Street, the car struck another vehicle, sending both cars into a sidewalk and into the building, causing the collapse. A pedestrian identified as a 54-year-old man was pulled from the debris, but pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Five...
