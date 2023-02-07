ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 14

jo mammy
3d ago

On Monday, Biden said he was going to watch the balloon from afar and let it implode on its own. Kind of like Kayne West.

Reply
5
Kenton Woods
3d ago

Biden only shot it down,after the balloon mission was over😡

Reply
10
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Is Trump right about shooting down the Chinese spy balloon?

Former President Donald Trump has weighed in on the revelation that a Chinese spy balloon is currently flying above the U.S. after the government opted not to shoot it down. “SHOOT DOWN THE BALLOON!” Trump posted Friday morning on his Truth Social website. The Pentagon announced on Thursday evening...
MONTANA STATE
TMZ.com

U.S. Shoots Down Chinese Balloon, Dramatic Video of Blow-Up Moment

5:13 PM PT -- China has condemned the downing of their air balloon, calling it an "excessive overreaction," while also expressing "strong dissatisfaction" for the move. 1:16 PM PT -- Biden just addressed the balloon operation, saying he ordered the Pentagon to shoot it down as soon as possible -- noting he had given that order on Wednesday. He told reporters that he was informed that the safest way to do it would be to wait until it was above open waters.
MONTANA STATE
Hdogar

What Countries will be Destroyed in WW3?

The threat of a third world war is constantly hanging over us. With the development of weapons and the arrival of nuclear weaponry in the game, the battle will be much more hazardous and deadlier. It will not stop some neighbors from fighting, but the advent of air missiles has enabled the countries to wipe out nations with a single stroke of a bomb.
DOPE Quick Reads

3 USAF Airmen's bodies lie unrecovered for 2 days after the Soviets admit to shooting down an AF T-39 jet that was lost

On January 28, 1964, three Cold War Air Force Airmen were tragically killed after their T-39 jet was shot down over Erfurt, East Germany, by the Soviet Union. During this period in history, tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union were heightened. As a result, outrage spread quickly regarding the incident, with many calling the downing of the plane a “shocking and senseless act.” [i] [ii]
Centre Daily

Russia Loses World’s Largest Nuclear Submarine

The Russian Navy has confirmed it has decommissioned its nuclear-powered strategic submarine Dmitry Donskoy, which formed part of Moscow's formidable Cold War weapon system. There had been speculation for months about the fate of the Typhoon-class submarine, which had been launched in 1980. In 2021, Russia's state news agency Tass reported that the strategic missile cruiser would stay in service until 2026.
NBC News

NBC News

582K+
Followers
67K+
Post
388M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy