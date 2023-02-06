SBLive's California Girls Basketball Top 25 (Feb. 6-12): CIF playoffs begin in much of state; Christian Brothers debuts

It's officially time for playoff basketball in a lot of California. And all the sections that don't start the postseason this week will start next week. Take it all in and get your popcorn ready.

Here are SBLive's statewide girls basketball rankings for the week of Feb. 6-12. The rankings are released weekly throughout the season.

1. Sierra Canyon (26-0 – 1st)

As expected, Sierra Canyon got the No. 1 seed in the Southern Section Open Division playoffs. It will play Bishop Montgomery, Ontario Christian, and Sage Hill in pool play.

2. La Jolla Country Day (22-3 – 2nd)

La Jolla Country Day showed once again that it's head-and-shoulders above the rest of the San Diego Section in a 73-53 win over Mission Hills.

3. Etiwanda (26-2 – 3rd)

For the second straight postseason, second-seeded Etiwanda gets home games in all its CIFSS pool play games. It'll take on Santiago (Corona), Windward, and Mater Dei.

4. Archbishop Mitty (20-2 – 4th)

One more week, and the Monarchs will officially made it through the regular season as a top-20 team in the country without ever having been at full strength. The gap between them and the rest of the CIFCCS appears to be larger than usual.

5. Piedmont (22-0 – 5th)

Speaking of impressive feats through injuries, the Highlanders have dealt with injuries to star G/F Trinity Zamora and others but are somehow still undefeated. They stand alone as the team to beat in the North Coast Section if they're healthy.

6. Mater Dei (26-2 – 6th)

Another year, another Trinity League title. Mater Dei takes an 18-game winning streak into the CIFSS Open Division playoffs.

7. Clovis West (25-1 – 7th)

Clovis West bounced back from the Clovis loss to take care of Central (Fresno), Clovis North, and Clovis East without an issue. Its rematches with Buchanan (Fresno) and Clovis are on Tuesday and Friday, respectively.

8. Folsom (20-2 – 8th)

All signs indicate that Folsom is the favorite to break through in the Sac-Joaquin Section this year. The margin between Folsom and St. Mary's is so thin that it's practically negligible, but the Bulldogs have to like their chances.

9. St. Mary's Stockton (18-8 – 9th)

If not for a 61-57 loss to Folsom early in the season, St. Mary's might be considered the favorite in the CIFSJS. There's a good chance that the two sides will duke it out once more in the section semifinals or finals.

10. Oakland Tech (20-5 – 10th)

While Oakland Tech's Monday showdown with Carondelet doesn't have much on the line, it should be one of its funnest matchups of the season. Oakland Tech will finish the sweep of its league on Wednesday and Saturday.

11. Salesian (21-4 – 11th)

SCP has lost three times in the last month, and while it's otherwise taken care of business, it feels like it's been a long time since it racked up a statement win. Either, it's time for some playoff action, and Salesian will have plenty of chances around the corner to continue to impress.

12. Sage Hill (19-8 – 13th)

After washing down the Santiago loss by taking their Pacific Coast League dominance to another level, Sage Hill moved back up to No. 12, thanks in large part to its head-to-head win against Ontario Christian. And now,

13. Ontario Christian (26-2 – 12th)

Is the fourth time a charm? Ontario Christian vs. Sage Hill is the best not-rivalry in at least the Southern Section. While the rivalry vibes aren't necessarily there, the history is over-the-top.

Sage Hill defeated OC 62-55 for its first ever section title (3-AA) in 2020, 61-56 in the Regional semifinals in 2021, and 65-63 in late November of this season. And now, they'll battle again in each programs CIFSS Open Division debuts. If the Knights can turn the tides this time, it would be a historic moment.

14. Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep (18-3 – 14th)

From start to finish this season, SHCP has looked like the No. 2 team in not only the West Catholic but the whole Central Coast Section. It needs to beat Presentation and St. Ignatius this week to make it official.

15. San Ramon Valley (22-3 – 15th)

For the second time this season, SRV struggled to put Monte Vista away but successfully held them off winning 66-64. The win secured a first place finish atop the EBAL standings for SRV, a team that nobody will want to face in the playoffs.

16. Carondelet (20-4 – 16th)

Although it's the reigning CIFNCS champion, Carondelet isn't quite the team to beat heading into the playoffs. But it's certainly in the mix, and it's likely capable of going on a title run if it can reach another gear.

17. Windward (18-6 – 21st)

With a new head coach and some core pieces gone, Windward was tasked with reloading on the fly this season. And it did just that, playing outstanding ball down the stretch to secure a Gold Coast League title and the sixth seed in the CIFSS Open Division.

18. Santiago-Corona (21-7 – 17th)

Santiago is faced with the highly unenviable task of opening the playoffs against Etiwanda. Win or lose, it will still then get its chance at revenge against Windward and a chance to make it two wins on the year against Mater Dei.

19. Cardinal Newman (20-6 – 18th)

This regular season had some real statement wins for the Cardinals, and their season finale was among the biggest ones yet – a 40-point rout of Pinewood.

20. Mount Miguel (18-6 – 22nd)

It took nearly two months of the season for them to put it together, but the Matadors officially finished the regular season as the second-hottest team in the CIFSDS. They're likely to take 13-game tear into the San Diego Section Open Division playoffs.

21. Mission Hills (17-9 – 23rd)

Mission Hills is one win away from clinching an undisputed Palomar League title. And it has two chances at it, but it probably will only need one. It might also get another chance against Mount Miguel in the San Diego Section Open Division semifinals.

22. San Joaquin Memorial (16-8 – 19th)

Might the Panthers be playing their best ball now with the Central Section playoffs about to start? They're on a five-game tear including a 17-point statement win against Brentwood School.

23. Rosary Academy (19-5 – 23rd)

One of the best dark horse picks to win the CIFSS Division 1 title, Rosary opens the postseason against Crean Lutheran.

24. Brentwood School (22-6 – 20th)

Despite losing a bit of momentum late in the season, Brentwood School is going to be scary in the playoffs.

25. Christian Brothers (23-2 – Bubble)

After getting revenge against one of the only two teams to beat them this year in Vista del Lago (Folsom) Christian Brothers makes its SBLive top 25 debut. While it's last game before that was a 25-point loss against St. Mary's (Stockton) – which doesn't hurt its stock much here – its previous game before that was a win over Clovis, which had just stunned Clovis West.

ON THE BUBBLE:

Clovis, Lynwood, Leuzinger, Los Osos, Orange Lutheran, Acalanes, St. Joseph (Santa Maria), Bonita Vista, Westchester, Vanden, Antelope, Bishop Montgomery, Chaminade