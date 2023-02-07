Read full article on original website
Yankees, Mets could be in mix for slugging All-Star third baseman
To dream the impossible dream. All-Star third baseman Manny Machado can hit the open market after the 2023 season if he opts out of his 10-year, $300 million contract. If that happens, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal believes both the New York Yankees and New York Mets could be in the mix.
Freddie Freeman's Son Charlie Has Chosen a New Walk Up Song for Dodgers All-Star
Dodgers star Freddie Freeman let his son Charlie choose his walkup music again, and Charlie chose a risqué Bad Bunny song.
Matt Barnes Shares Message For Red Sox Fans Following Trade
The Red Sox traded veteran reliever Matt Barnes on Jan. 30, bringing his tenure in Boston to an end after nine seasons, which included a World Series win in 2018. Barnes was sent to the Miami Marlins in a swap of veteran relievers, and on Tuesday, he officially closed the chapter with an Instagram post thanking Red Sox Nation for their support.
MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news
The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Astros Sign Garcia To Minor League Deal
Bryan Garcia has been added to the Houston Astros family with the signing of a Minor League deal.
From Slugger to Realtor, Albert Pujols Put Two Homes on Market
Future baseball Hall of Famer Albert Pujols is walking away from two properties months after retiring from the sport. Pujols has put his Irvine, Ca. home on the market for just under $10 million. Considered one of the best hitters in baseball history, he is also selling his Leawood, Kansas,...
Yardbarker
Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season
The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
Angels owner offers clear Shohei Ohtani message
The biggest story in baseball in 2023 will be about the contract and team status of a player after the season ends- and perhaps even in-season if there’s a trade. Shohei Ohtani is a free agent after the 2023 Major League Baseball season, and he’s likely to get a record-breaking contract. After all, he’s essentially Read more... The post Angels owner offers clear Shohei Ohtani message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Knicks’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline
Adjusting one’s expectations to the proper level is always essential for a diehard sports fan. This is a struggle infinitely greater for those who have sworn their loyalty to the New York Knicks. Madison Square Garden is the mecca, but it can also be known as the Heartbreak Hotel,...
Check out New Era's 2023 New York Yankees Spring Training hat
Baseball is (almost) back. With Spring Training about to begin, now is the time to get some New York Yankees gear. Baseball is nearly back. 2023 MLB Spring Training is about to begin, with pitchers and catchers reporting next week and games starting at the end of the month. So...
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Houston Astros' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen
The 2022 World Series champion Houston Astros added 2020 American League MVP Jose Abreu to their roster, while losing Yuli Gurriel and Justin Verlander. Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Astros for the 2023 MLB season.
Ex-Red Sox World Series Champ Named Dodgers Minor League Manager
Former Red Sox outfielder Daniel Nava, who was a part of Boston’s 2013 World Series title, will take the helm for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A minor-league affiliate in 2023. Nava was named manager of the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday while Los Angeles announced its 2023 coaching...
Popculture
MLB All-Star Pitcher Retires After 15 Seasons
Darren O'Day, who recently spent time with the Atlanta Braves, is retiring from baseball. The 40-year-old pitcher went to social media at the end of January to announce his retirement after playing for multiple MLB teams for 15 seasons. O'Day is known for his sidearm delivery, which led to him having a strong career.
Ex-Red Sox Prospect Lands With Dodgers In Amazing Twist Of Fate
Former Red Sox prospect Rubby De La Rosa is going back to where it all began, signing a minor league contract with the Dodgers on Friday, according to MiLB.com’s transactions page. De La Rosa, who signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent in 2007, was involved in...
Nolan Arenado drops Team USA World Baseball Classic goal in epic statement
St. Louis Cardinals’ star Nolan Arenado’s primary goal in 2023 is to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a successful campaign. With that being said, he’s also prepared to help Team USA win a gold medal in the World Baseball Classic. Arenado recently revealed Team USA’s goal in an epic statement, per the World Baseball […] The post Nolan Arenado drops Team USA World Baseball Classic goal in epic statement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
One player Dodgers must trade prior to 2023 season
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers have uncertainty in their outfield, they do not lack options. Mookie Betts is their right fielder without question. Meanwhile, LA has no shortage of options to play left and center field. Chris Taylor is expected to remain in left, but he is a centerfield possibility. However, the CF competition is […] The post One player Dodgers must trade prior to 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox projected for last in AL East, according to ZiPS Projected Standings
Fangraphs’ released its ZiPS Projected Standings and it has the Red Sox finishing last in the AL East with a 79-83 record (.488 winning percentage). Fangraphs wrote, “The Red Sox haven’t been silent this winter. I think Masataka Yoshida will end up being one of the better free agent signings of the offseason, and it was nice to see the Sox reverse a disappointing trend and lock up Rafael Devers to a massive extension. Still, those moves don’t make up for the losses the Red Sox have eaten this offseason.”
Obi Stays, Rose Won't Go: Knicks Keep Embattled Vets Away From Trade Deadline
Obi Toppin and Derrick reportedly drew a lot of trade interest but both seem destined to be New York Knicks for at least a little while longer.
