ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Who should be SBLive’s Washington High School Coach of the Week (Jan. 30–Feb. 4)?

By Hailey Palmer
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rtmlX_0keYHBt300

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Washington High School Coach of the Week for Jan. 30–Feb. 4 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. If you would like to nominate a coach, tag us @SBLiveWA.

THIS WEEK’S WASHINGTON COACH OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Editor’s Note: Our Coach of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Coaches that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Scott Bullock, Woodinville girls basketball – Bullock and Class 4A defending champ Woodinville have been on a tear for a handful of years now. The latest accomplishment by the Falcons was another 4A KingCo title – an amazing sixth in a row – in a 10-point victory over No. 6 Eastlake.

Jason Moyer, Sunnyside boys wrestling – Moyer's squad convincingly won the CBBN district championship team title over the weekend, scoring 505.5 points behind eight individual champions. It also marked the fourth consecutive year the Grizzlies earned the district title.

Kaitlyn Overstreet, Lakeside of Seattle boys swim and dive – The Lakeside boys swim and dive team dominated the Metro League meet, scoring a whopping 820.5 points to take first-place, more than 300 points ahead of second-place Roosevelt with 513.5 points. The 200-yard medley relay team broke the meet record with a time of 1:34.78.

Brian Roper, Lynden boys basketball – A win over Ferndale last week marked No. 522 for Roper, making him the winningest coach in Lynden history, passing Jake Maberry. Roper has been at the helm of the Lions' program for 18 years and has won five state titles.

Akil White, Davis girls basketball – White, who took over before the shortened COVID season in spring 2021, led the Pirates to victory over Sunnyside to capture the program's first conference championship since 1988. The win came on a buzzer-beating putback basket by Shaela Allen-Greggs that capped off a double-digit comeback in the second half.

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Boys Hoops AP Poll: Five Local Teams Ranked in Final Poll

How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):. Division 4A. School Record Points Last Week. 1. Federal Way (7) 20-1 70 1.
WASHINGTON STATE
Scorebook Live

Georgia Girls Basketball Top 25: Week 11

The big movers in the final regular-season rankings of the season were North Paulding, which moved up five spots and Buford, who dropped down five spots. The Top 6 remained intact this week and two teams moved into the Power 25 in Langston Hughes and Baldwin. Find the complete breakdown of the ...
GEORGIA STATE
Scorebook Live

Week 9 Iowa high school wrestling notebook

By Dana Becker | Photo by Matthew Putney   It is district wrestling Saturday statewide this week, as athletes compete for those precious qualifying bids to the state championships. For the first time, there were no sectional meets held, as all three classifications shifted to a one-day ...
IOWA STATE
KUOW

Top cop criticizes police culture in Washington: Today So Far

Former King County Sheriff Sue Rahr says police culture has to change for progress to be made. King County and Seattle are dropping a Covid vaccine requirement. Someone in Washington has a winning Powerball ticket. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for February 7, 2023. Years...
KING COUNTY, WA
OnlyInYourState

Best Places To Stay In Washington: 10 Perfect Vacation Rentals

No matter what time of year you visit, Washington is just a picture-perfect travel destination. We’ve gathered up some of our favorite places to stay in Washington, ranging from cozy studios to family-friendly houses with incredible views. From the moment you check-in, you’ll quickly fall in love with these amazing vacation rentals. We’ve included both city rentals that put you in the heart of downtown and secluded spots that offer nothing but peace and quiet, so regardless of what your idea of a perfect vacation is, there’s a rental for you in this list.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history

The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “The legacy of Black homesteaders is an important aspect of Washington’s history and helped shape the state we live in today,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who oversees the WA-DNR. “I am thrilled that the contributions that Rodney White and Nathaniel Sargent made to the communities of the Kitsap Peninsula will be honored with the renaming of these features.” The Garfield County and Okanogan County proposals came after the U.S. Department of the Interior’s orders in 2021 to rename geographic features throughout the country that have derogatory names, the release said. On Jan. 17, the WA-DNR accepted nine tribal proposals to change the names of places in Washington State.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Winning $754.6 million Powerball ticket sold at Auburn Fred Meyer

SEATTLE — Check your tickets! You could be the newest millionaire in Washington state. The Washington Lottery confirmed with KOMO News that a single winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Auburn. Lottery officials said the single winning ticket was sold on Feb. 5 at the Fred Meyer located at 801 Auburn Way North.
AUBURN, WA
The Center Square

‘Wolves in my backyard’: Rep. Kretz wants Washington wolf hunting back in season

(The Center Square) – State Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, has introduced a bill to the Washington Legislature to put measures in place to make the expanding wolf population in western Washington easier to cull. The title of Kretz’s bill, HB 1698, states the bill is an act to provide “flexibility for the department of fish and wildlife to collaborate with local governments to manage gray wolves.” “If you look at...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Can Washington’s $750 Million Lotto Winner Buy the Space Needle?

It's the million-dollar question. Or in this case, the $750 million question. What would you do if you won the lottery?. Well, one Washingtonian did win the lottery. A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Auburn, with the option to cash out for a little over $400 million. $400 million is certainly "never work another day in your life" money, and you could spend a little lavishly each year without going broke. Unfortunately, there are far too many stories of folks being unprepared for their new life as rich people and it all swirls down the drain. Speaking of smart spending, I've been kicking this question around in my head that I wanted to run by you.
SEATTLE, WA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy