Who should be SBLive’s Washington High School Coach of the Week (Jan. 30–Feb. 4)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Washington High School Coach of the Week for Jan. 30–Feb. 4 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. If you would like to nominate a coach, tag us @SBLiveWA.

THIS WEEK’S WASHINGTON COACH OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Editor’s Note: Our Coach of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Coaches that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Scott Bullock, Woodinville girls basketball – Bullock and Class 4A defending champ Woodinville have been on a tear for a handful of years now. The latest accomplishment by the Falcons was another 4A KingCo title – an amazing sixth in a row – in a 10-point victory over No. 6 Eastlake.

Jason Moyer, Sunnyside boys wrestling – Moyer's squad convincingly won the CBBN district championship team title over the weekend, scoring 505.5 points behind eight individual champions. It also marked the fourth consecutive year the Grizzlies earned the district title.

Kaitlyn Overstreet, Lakeside of Seattle boys swim and dive – The Lakeside boys swim and dive team dominated the Metro League meet, scoring a whopping 820.5 points to take first-place, more than 300 points ahead of second-place Roosevelt with 513.5 points. The 200-yard medley relay team broke the meet record with a time of 1:34.78.

Brian Roper, Lynden boys basketball – A win over Ferndale last week marked No. 522 for Roper, making him the winningest coach in Lynden history, passing Jake Maberry. Roper has been at the helm of the Lions' program for 18 years and has won five state titles.

Akil White, Davis girls basketball – White, who took over before the shortened COVID season in spring 2021, led the Pirates to victory over Sunnyside to capture the program's first conference championship since 1988. The win came on a buzzer-beating putback basket by Shaela Allen-Greggs that capped off a double-digit comeback in the second half.