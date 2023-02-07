ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lock Haven, PA

Man charged after being found with missing minor

By Brett Crossley
 3 days ago

Lock Haven, Pa. — A missing 15-year-old was found inside Brite Laundry after a nearly day-long search by authorities from Lock Haven city police and Pennsylvania State Police.

When police located her on Jan. 24 at the laundromat, they found her with 29-year-old Melvin Adnelg Rodriguez-Feliciano, according to an affidavit.

During an interview with the accuser the next day, Officer Heath Bumbarger discovered Rodriguez-Feliciano met the child through Snapchat, a social media messaging app. The two exchanged naked photographs before the teen sent a video of her masturbating, according to Bumbarger.

Not wanting her mother to find out, the accuser snuck out of her house to meet Rodriguez-Feliciano at the laundromat before engaging in sexual acts, police said. Once together, the minor performed oral sex on Rodriguez-Feliciano inside a vehicle near the area. Oral sex was then exchanged when Rodriguez-Feliciano took the minor back to his home near the 300 block of Jacks Mill Drive in Boalsburg, Bumbarger said.

During a Jan. 26 interview with police, Rodriguez-Feliciano admitted to exchanging nude photos and performing oral sex on the accuser. He confided it was odd the accuser had to sneak out of her house to meet him, investigators wrote.

“Melvin Adnelg Rodriguez-Feliciano did admit that he believed [minor] to be much young than 19 years old like she told him,” Bumbarger said.

Rodriguez-Feliciano is charged with first-degree statutory sexual assault: 11 year older, child pornography, corruption of minors, and interference with custody of children. Unable to post $100,000 monetary bail, Rodriguez-Feliciano is being held at the Clinton County Prison awaiting a Feb. 28 formal arraignment.

