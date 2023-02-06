ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
thatoregonlife.com

A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast

Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
OREGON STATE
Reason.com

Oregon's Whiskey Ring Shows Perils of State Liquor Control

Over 150 years after the infamous "Whiskey Ring" scandal during the Ulysses S. Grant administration, Oregon is the latest state to have its own whiskey scandal. In today's world of ever-expanding whiskey obsession, it is increasingly clear state governments are violating public trust when it comes to managing alcohol supply.
OREGON STATE
iheart.com

OHS Free Admission For Oregon's Birthday

Join the Oregon Historical Society in commemorating the 164th anniversary of Oregon statehood by visiting the museum for free Saturday, February 11 through Oregon’s birthday on Tuesday, February 14. Enjoy birthday cupcakes, which will be available to visitors on Saturday at noon, and pick up an activity sheet at the front desk that will help young visitors navigate our cornerstone Experience Oregon exhibition.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Sneaker wave threat on Oregon coast Friday and Saturday

There is a high sneaker wave threat for the Oregon coast and Long Beach Peninsula Friday through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Sneaker waves are unusually big waves that unexpectedly run up on the beach and can pull you into the ocean. If you’re headed out there, stay...
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 2/9/23 – The Reimagined Moore Park Gets a Step Closer; ODF Klamath-Lake District Says Prescribed Fires Will Occur Today Near Midland

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
wine-searcher.com

Oregon Uproar over Underage Liquor Drops

More rural, and less populous, states may have greater issues keeping alcohol out of the hands of minors. A recent report from the Portland-based Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC), called Eyes on Oregon, revealed that more than a third of recent deliveries executed in the state were noncompliant. The...
OREGON STATE
KXL

Oregon’s Democrat Government Is Drunk On Power, And Stolen Booze

The arrogance of government employees here in the Northwest never fails to astound me…and now, we learn they’re Poaching the Pappy down at the state liquor warehouse. Oregon had a corrupt politician named Kitzhaber, forced to resign after we learned he let his girlfriend run a business out of the Governor’s office and take pay for play.
OREGON STATE
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

More returns in 2023?

Fishery managers are predicting more spring Chinook salmon will be returning to the region this year, although only 10 percent are likely to be wild fish. According to a recent report, Oregon’s and Washington’s when native returns in 2022 amounted to 15.5 percent. Historically, wild spring Chinook spawned...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy