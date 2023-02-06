Read full article on original website
thatoregonlife.com
A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast
Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
Oregon's Whiskey Ring Shows Perils of State Liquor Control
Over 150 years after the infamous "Whiskey Ring" scandal during the Ulysses S. Grant administration, Oregon is the latest state to have its own whiskey scandal. In today's world of ever-expanding whiskey obsession, it is increasingly clear state governments are violating public trust when it comes to managing alcohol supply.
Study: Oregon serves most expensive cheese pizzas in U.S.
According to MarketWatch Oregon has the highest average price for a large cheese pizza in the United States.
iheart.com
OHS Free Admission For Oregon's Birthday
Join the Oregon Historical Society in commemorating the 164th anniversary of Oregon statehood by visiting the museum for free Saturday, February 11 through Oregon’s birthday on Tuesday, February 14. Enjoy birthday cupcakes, which will be available to visitors on Saturday at noon, and pick up an activity sheet at the front desk that will help young visitors navigate our cornerstone Experience Oregon exhibition.
World’s Smallest Harbor Road Trip Is in Oregon and It’s Gorgeous
Have you ever heard of Depoe Bay, Oregon? My wife and I did a road trip there in 2020 and discovered some pretty amazing things about this quaint little Oregon coastal town. It’s an unassuming little town on the Oregon Coast with a big claim to fame – it's home to the world’s smallest harbor!
Oregon witness says sphere moved at 'unnatural speed'
An Oregon witness at Warrenton reported watching a sphere-shaped object moving at “unnatural speed” at 9:05 p.m. on March 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KATU.com
Sneaker wave threat on Oregon coast Friday and Saturday
There is a high sneaker wave threat for the Oregon coast and Long Beach Peninsula Friday through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Sneaker waves are unusually big waves that unexpectedly run up on the beach and can pull you into the ocean. If you’re headed out there, stay...
KATU.com
Oregon SNAP food benefits return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March
PORTLAND, Ore. — A change is coming for people on food assistance in Oregon. Starting next month, people will no longer receive emergency food benefits. The extra benefits from the federal government started going out during the pandemic and will be expiring this month. In March, people will only...
kpic
Water year, snowpack check and how our upcoming pattern could favor more precipitation
We are about halfway through the rainy season for our area and we're doing okay on rain and snow totals, but it could be much better. That being said, we have about three more months of the rainy season to go before the dry and hot month of July returns and the pattern this February may be in our favor.
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Oregon was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Top 3 Restaurants in the Three Fastest Growing Cities in Oregon
EAT TO LIVE, LOVE TO EAT... Spring "road trip" weather is just around the corner and I’ve been dying to travel to Oregon when it starts warming up. I want to do a foodie's road trip experience when I go!. I am always looking for recommendations for the best...
Heads may roll in Oregon agency due to love for rare bourbon
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek on Wednesday asked the board of commissioners of the state's marijuana and alcohol regulating authority to remove its executive director and other leaders, alleging they “abused their position for personal gain.”
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 2/9/23 – The Reimagined Moore Park Gets a Step Closer; ODF Klamath-Lake District Says Prescribed Fires Will Occur Today Near Midland
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
What is the oldest golf course in Oregon?
There is an easy answer to this question, as the oldest golf course in Oregon is even arguably the oldest golf course west of the Mississippi, and there is no argument it is the oldest continually running golf course west of the Mississippi.
Study Says Idaho Wouldn't Have to Subsidize Oregon Counties if They Join Idaho
BOISE - An analysis of the economics of the Greater Idaho movement proposal, which seeks to make select Oregon counties part of Idaho, has been released by conservative think tank Claremont Institute. The study finds that although Oregon’s spending per resident in northwestern Oregon is comparable to its spending per...
The most romantic restaurant in Oregon, Washington, according to Yelp
Looking to treat your special someone to a romantic Valentine’s dinner, but none of the pizzerias in your area will deliver a pepperoni pie in the crude shape of a heart?
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Coming Thursday: The battle over coyote hunting contests in Eastern Oregon
Oregon’s Fish and Wildlife Commission recently rejected a petition from animal welfare groups calling for a ban on coyote hunting contests. But the commission also directed staff to look for ways to get around current state law which defines coyotes as predator animals — providing vey little protection for them.
wine-searcher.com
Oregon Uproar over Underage Liquor Drops
More rural, and less populous, states may have greater issues keeping alcohol out of the hands of minors. A recent report from the Portland-based Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC), called Eyes on Oregon, revealed that more than a third of recent deliveries executed in the state were noncompliant. The...
KXL
Oregon’s Democrat Government Is Drunk On Power, And Stolen Booze
The arrogance of government employees here in the Northwest never fails to astound me…and now, we learn they’re Poaching the Pappy down at the state liquor warehouse. Oregon had a corrupt politician named Kitzhaber, forced to resign after we learned he let his girlfriend run a business out of the Governor’s office and take pay for play.
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
More returns in 2023?
Fishery managers are predicting more spring Chinook salmon will be returning to the region this year, although only 10 percent are likely to be wild fish. According to a recent report, Oregon’s and Washington’s when native returns in 2022 amounted to 15.5 percent. Historically, wild spring Chinook spawned...
