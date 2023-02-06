ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Channel 3000

NewsNation reporter was pushed by National Guard official during an argument before his arrest at an Ohio news conference, video shows

Body camera footage from Wednesday's arrest of a NewsNation correspondent shows the Ohio National Guard's adjutant general pushing the reporter during an argument at a press conference that state authorities held about a train derailment. The footage, released Thursday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, reveals new details of a...
OHIO STATE
Channel 3000

More sunshine ahead for the weekend...and milder, too! - Gary

There will be plenty of sunshine for this weekend and Monday of next week, along with above-normal temperatures returning to Wisconsin. A weak weather system will bring rain showers from Valentine's Day afternoon through Tuesday night, with a chance of showers lingering into Wednesday morning. As the weather transitions from mild on Tuesday and Wednesday to colder for Thursday and Friday, a storm system will bring rain and snow Wednesday night that will change to snow on Thursday with some accumulation possible. Temperatures will rise back to above-normal for next weekend into the following Monday. Next weekend will be dry, with rain showers arriving by the following Monday.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Wisconsin DHS expands program, allows two free COVID-19 tests per month

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services expanded a program Friday that provides households across the state with free at-home COVID-19 tests. Previously, households could order one COVID-19 self test kit per month through the Say Yes! COVID Test website. Now, each household will be able to order two kits per month.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

LIST: Snow emergencies declared for Thursday's winter storm

MARSHALL, Wis. -- With another winter storm set to move into southern Wisconsin late Wednesday into Thursday, multiple communities have declared snow emergencies to allow crews to remove snow from streets. Here's the latest list of communities that have declared a snow emergency.
WISCONSIN STATE

