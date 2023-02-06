Read full article on original website
2 men arrested in the 1975 drowning in Indiana of a 17-year-old church camp worker who 'fought for her life'
Two Indiana men have been arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old girl whose 1975 drowning death remained a cold case until evidence linked the suspects to the victim in a decades-long investigation, police said. Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn, have each...
NewsNation reporter was pushed by National Guard official during an argument before his arrest at an Ohio news conference, video shows
Body camera footage from Wednesday's arrest of a NewsNation correspondent shows the Ohio National Guard's adjutant general pushing the reporter during an argument at a press conference that state authorities held about a train derailment. The footage, released Thursday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, reveals new details of a...
Texas Attorney General Paxton agrees to $3.3 million settlement with whistleblowers who accused him of abuse of office and bribery
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has agreed to a $3.3 million settlement and an apology as part of a tentative settlement with four whistleblowers who publicly accused Paxton of abuse of office, bribery and other criminal offenses in 2020. The former high-level aides -- who also reported their allegations to...
More sunshine ahead for the weekend...and milder, too! - Gary
There will be plenty of sunshine for this weekend and Monday of next week, along with above-normal temperatures returning to Wisconsin. A weak weather system will bring rain showers from Valentine's Day afternoon through Tuesday night, with a chance of showers lingering into Wednesday morning. As the weather transitions from mild on Tuesday and Wednesday to colder for Thursday and Friday, a storm system will bring rain and snow Wednesday night that will change to snow on Thursday with some accumulation possible. Temperatures will rise back to above-normal for next weekend into the following Monday. Next weekend will be dry, with rain showers arriving by the following Monday.
Wisconsin DHS expands program, allows two free COVID-19 tests per month
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services expanded a program Friday that provides households across the state with free at-home COVID-19 tests. Previously, households could order one COVID-19 self test kit per month through the Say Yes! COVID Test website. Now, each household will be able to order two kits per month.
LIST: Snow emergencies declared for Thursday's winter storm
MARSHALL, Wis. -- With another winter storm set to move into southern Wisconsin late Wednesday into Thursday, multiple communities have declared snow emergencies to allow crews to remove snow from streets. Here's the latest list of communities that have declared a snow emergency.
DeSantis push for more control of Disney special district gets approval from Florida legislature
Florida lawmakers on Friday gave final approval to a proposal to give Gov. Ron DeSantis more control over the future of Disney's Orlando-area theme parks, the latest escalation in the Republican leader's feud with the entertainment giant. The GOP-led state Senate voted 26-9 Friday on a bill to let the...
How Wisconsin's lawmakers are reacting to Biden's State of the Union address
MADISON, Wis. -- Minutes after President Joe Biden concluded his second State of the Union address, reactions to the more than hour-long speech began to come in. Here is what lawmakers representing Wisconsin and other political figures had to say about the speech.
