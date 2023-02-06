There will be plenty of sunshine for this weekend and Monday of next week, along with above-normal temperatures returning to Wisconsin. A weak weather system will bring rain showers from Valentine's Day afternoon through Tuesday night, with a chance of showers lingering into Wednesday morning. As the weather transitions from mild on Tuesday and Wednesday to colder for Thursday and Friday, a storm system will bring rain and snow Wednesday night that will change to snow on Thursday with some accumulation possible. Temperatures will rise back to above-normal for next weekend into the following Monday. Next weekend will be dry, with rain showers arriving by the following Monday.

