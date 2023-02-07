Douglas farmer speaks on raising, processing own meat

DOUGLAS, N.D. ( KXNET ) — There is a lot that goes into owning and operating a farm — and of course, it depends on what type of farming or ranching a producer does.

At Full Flavor Farms in Douglas, they raise cattle, hogs, and sheep. They believe in having full control over the quality of your food, from feeding to fork.

The multi-generational farm has been processing its own meat since late 2020. Lies says it’s something he thought about for years, and he partnered with five other livestock producers to start the 6 in 1 Meats processing plant.

“Being able to have them processed and sell direct to the consumer, or wholesale, is extremely helpful,” explained farmer and rancher Daryl Lies. “We do some wholesale and retail, and it allows us to kind of have control over the supply chain all the way along. We get the ability to capitalize and hopefully keep more of the profits, and keep more of the food dollar in our family and in our communities here.”

Full Flavor Farms visits local markets and delivers meats like hamburger, steak, bacon, and even specialty items like beef sticks and sausage. And Lies says there’s a growing demand for people wanting to know where their food comes from and farm-to-table food.

“They can ask how we feed them when we feed them,” explained Lies. “I can tell them when they buy a package from me, when they buy a steak from me, I can probably tell them what number, tag number that calf had when we were feeding it.”

He says it’s nice to be able to process his own meat, but it does come with some challenges.

“We have to make investments in time and marketing,” continued Lies. “We just don’t take our animals to the sale barn, drop them off, and then get sent a check. We’re responsible for delivery, and then collecting that check at the end of the day.”

Fortunately, a new bill could help with that.

Under House Bill 1371 , dairy farms and feedlots could partner with a corporation and no longer fall under the definition of farming and ranching.

There are many people who oppose it, but there are also those who are in support of it. Lies, personally, welcomes the change it could bring.

“It would allow us to seek that capital investment from a broader range,” he stated. I’m not afraid. I don’t fear the use of a corporate financial structure. Every other legal business has the opportunity. Everyone we buy supplies from can have that kind of a structure.”

In addition to selling beef, pork, and lamb, Full Flavor Farms also has a two-acre vegetable plot where they grow a variety of vegetables to sell directly to consumers at farmers’ markets in the summer.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Today's Top Stories

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.