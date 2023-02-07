ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

FEMA: Tranquility Lakes trailer village to open soon for people in need

After months of waiting, we can now see trailers meant for people who lost their homes to Hurricane Ian. Previously, WINK News reported that...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

FEMA sets up 105 trailers at Tranquility Lakes RV Resort

LEE COUNTY, Fla.– Some changes for Northwest Cape Coral are coming to help people still struggling from Hurricane Ian. FEMA said they expect to have 105 trailers set up by Friday. They are at the Tranquility Lakes RV Resort off Burnt Store Road. 105 families will have keys to...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WZVN-TV

Taking a look inside Punta Gorda FEMA trailers

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — To date, FEMA has given over $57 million to help over 21,000 Lee County residents. This rental assistance comes in forms of grants to rebuild homes, trailers, mobile homes and more. They opened a staging area near the Punta Gorda Airport to be closer to...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

FDOT to host Southwest Connect™ I-75 South Corridor Master Plan public outreach meeting – I-75 from SR 951 (Collier Boulevard) in Collier County to SR 78 (Bayshore Road) in Lee County

Bartow, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District One, is hosting a Public Outreach Meeting for the Southwest Connect™ I-75 South Corridor Master Plan from SR 951 (Collier Boulevard) in Collier County to SR 78 (Bayshore Road) in Lee County. For convenience, FDOT is providing multiple...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Affordable hurricane-resistant housing for low-income families in Immokalee

A Southwest Florida group aims to build affordable hurricane-resistant housing for low-income local families. The Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance has been working since Hurricane...
IMMOKALEE, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Live animals found thrown in dumpster behind Fort Myers pet store

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dozens of live animals were found tossed in the trash at a Fort Myers pet store. While sifting through the dumpster at the Petco at the corner of U.S. 41 and Daniels Parkway on Monday night, Sierra Brownlow found more than roughly 30 animals still alive, but sitting in a box in the dumpster. Of those included around 20 fish and 10 shrimp, she said.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cleaning debris at Clam Pass Park in the wake of Ian

Clean-up crews are waiting until Tuesday to pick up hurricane debris from the water at Clam Pass Park. High winds have proven to be...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Two brought to hospital after crash in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a horrifying crash Thursday night on Plantation Road and Six Mile Cypress Parkway in Lee County. South Trail Fire & Rescue firefighters and Lee County EMS responded to the crash just after 8:30 p.m., which left one woman entrapped.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille reopens after Hurricane Ian

Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille in Bonita Springs opened Feb. 3 for the first time since Hurricane Ian. The restaurant off Bonita Beach Road experienced 7 feet of storm surge on Sept. 28. After more than four months of work to reopen, owner Melissa Wasno was thrilled to be back serving the Southwest Florida community.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL

