WINKNEWS.com
FEMA: Tranquility Lakes trailer village to open soon for people in need
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:46ed2975f677770fcd11dafa Player Element ID: 6320046657112. After months of waiting, we can now see trailers meant for people who lost their homes to Hurricane Ian. Previously, WINK News reported that...
Widowed sisters still unable to use FEMA trailer
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Water wells around Southwest Florida were destroyed by Hurricane Ian. The problem is so serious that FEMA now says they’ll help replace wells that were lost due to the storm. A broken well is the latest issue preventing two North Fort Myers sisters...
NBC 2
FEMA sets up 105 trailers at Tranquility Lakes RV Resort
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– Some changes for Northwest Cape Coral are coming to help people still struggling from Hurricane Ian. FEMA said they expect to have 105 trailers set up by Friday. They are at the Tranquility Lakes RV Resort off Burnt Store Road. 105 families will have keys to...
‘FEMA City’ moves to Cape Coral, more than 100 trailers set up after Ian’s destruction
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — More than 100 temporary housing trailers are being set up in Cape Coral to house victims that lost their homes or aren’t able to live in them due to Hurricane Ian. The temporary housing site, commonly known as a ‘FEMA City’ is moving into...
WZVN-TV
Taking a look inside Punta Gorda FEMA trailers
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — To date, FEMA has given over $57 million to help over 21,000 Lee County residents. This rental assistance comes in forms of grants to rebuild homes, trailers, mobile homes and more. They opened a staging area near the Punta Gorda Airport to be closer to...
WINKNEWS.com
4 months after Ian, Indian Creek RV Resort telling residents to leave without power or water
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-09:dd51444c343c642d1d7573e8 Player Element ID: 6320005655112. Homeowners are still not allowed to sleep in their homes Wednesday night four months after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida. People living at the...
NBC 2
Residents fear potential Buckingham development will hurt rural living￼
BUCKINGHAM, Fla. — Lee County commissioners are making a decision on the future of a big plot of land in Buckingham. Originally, developers wanted to create around 160 homes. Now they are hoping to add nearly 100 more. “We are just going to go and convince them that this...
FWC investigates potential harm to wildlife in Cape Coral canal cleanup operation
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is now investigating whether wildlife was harmed in a citywide Hurricane Ian canal debris cleanup operation. So far, crews have cleaned out 454,000 cubic yards of canal debris. Some Southwest Cape Coral residents believe their canal banks were...
Fort Myers Beach deadline for right of way debris removal
Florida’s Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) notified the town of Fort Myers Beach that the free curbside debris removal service that has been operating since Hurricane Ian will end on March 29.
capecoralbreeze.com
FDOT to host Southwest Connect™ I-75 South Corridor Master Plan public outreach meeting – I-75 from SR 951 (Collier Boulevard) in Collier County to SR 78 (Bayshore Road) in Lee County
Bartow, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District One, is hosting a Public Outreach Meeting for the Southwest Connect™ I-75 South Corridor Master Plan from SR 951 (Collier Boulevard) in Collier County to SR 78 (Bayshore Road) in Lee County. For convenience, FDOT is providing multiple...
WINKNEWS.com
Affordable hurricane-resistant housing for low-income families in Immokalee
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-09:1d2bda90234fb15d86d28d70 Player Element ID: 6320000181112. A Southwest Florida group aims to build affordable hurricane-resistant housing for low-income local families. The Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance has been working since Hurricane...
Live animals found thrown in dumpster behind Fort Myers pet store
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dozens of live animals were found tossed in the trash at a Fort Myers pet store. While sifting through the dumpster at the Petco at the corner of U.S. 41 and Daniels Parkway on Monday night, Sierra Brownlow found more than roughly 30 animals still alive, but sitting in a box in the dumpster. Of those included around 20 fish and 10 shrimp, she said.
Can Lee County afford a $200 million Cape Coral Bridge Revamp Project?
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County may currently have $75 million of outstanding debt for three bridges, but officials are still planning to reconstruct the 60-year-old Cape Coral Bridge. Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman said, “You only have to drive over the bridge once between the hours of 7...
WINKNEWS.com
Cleaning debris at Clam Pass Park in the wake of Ian
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-07:adf6b0255d9ef79b80bbeee1 Player Element ID: 6319900384112. Clean-up crews are waiting until Tuesday to pick up hurricane debris from the water at Clam Pass Park. High winds have proven to be...
NBC 2
Two brought to hospital after crash in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a horrifying crash Thursday night on Plantation Road and Six Mile Cypress Parkway in Lee County. South Trail Fire & Rescue firefighters and Lee County EMS responded to the crash just after 8:30 p.m., which left one woman entrapped.
WINKNEWS.com
Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille reopens after Hurricane Ian
Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille in Bonita Springs opened Feb. 3 for the first time since Hurricane Ian. The restaurant off Bonita Beach Road experienced 7 feet of storm surge on Sept. 28. After more than four months of work to reopen, owner Melissa Wasno was thrilled to be back serving the Southwest Florida community.
Brush fire alert for Collier County
The Collier County Sheriff fire crews are battling a brush fire in the area of Collier Boulevard south of Immokalee Road.
NBC 2
Miami man caught stealing two trucks and a trailer in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla.– Agustin Rodriguez, 45, considered himself broke. He needed a plan ASAP. He was at a Luv’s Gas Station in Ocala on Feb. 7 when he saw a cargo trailer with no owner in sight. He knew what he had to do. He would steal the...
Cape Coral woman steals over $10,000 from North Fort Myers Little League
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Cape Coral woman stole more than $10,000 from a little league baseball team in North Fort Myers. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) received a complaint on Monday that Laurie Sturrup had been embezzling money from the North Fort Myers Babe Ruth Little League Baseball team.
New proximity-based plan for elementary students in Lee County
A new proximity-based student assignment plan has been approved for the Lee County School District. The plan increases the number of school assignment zones to decrease the number of schools families have to choose from, according to a press release from the Lee County School District. A new interactive map...
