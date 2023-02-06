ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reston, VA

loudounnow.com

Loudoun County to Look for Gov't Procurement Disparities

Loudoun supervisors have directed county staff members to report on possible disparities in government procurement, as they consider a rule that would require county contractors to use union labor on some projects. The county board is looking for disparities in awarding contracts such as to small and minority-owned businesses, as...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

BREAKING: Redevelopment plan for new Reston library, affordable housing scrapped

(Updated at 4:15 p.m.) Developer Foulger-Pratt‘s unsolicited proposal to redevelop Bowman Towne Court in Reston has been scrapped, Fairfax County announced today. In a termination letter, the developer cited “significantly higher construction costs and recent interest rate hikes” as the primary reason for ending the agreement. The team also stated that a 24% increase in the project’s overall costs — which would have delayed the completion of the site.
RESTON, VA
tysonsreporter.com

NEW: Fairfax County sets date to end Covid pandemic state of emergency

(Updated at 11:20 a.m. on 2/8/2023) When March arrives, the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be an officially declared emergency in Fairfax County. After honoring individuals and organizations in the community who helped the county respond to the pandemic this weekend, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today (Tuesday) to terminate the local state of emergency declaration that has been in place since March 17, 2020.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

Jefferson County Schools Superintendent announces retirement

CHARLES TOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – After nearly a decade of service, Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Bondy Shay Gibson Learn announced her retirement on Monday, February 6, 2023. Dr. Gibson-Learn said serving as superintendent had been the privilege of her professional life. “I am enormously grateful for the relationships...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
ffxnow.com

County board challenges FCPS over delay of cameras on school bus stop-arms

Fairfax County officials have waited a decade now for public school buses to be outfitted with video cameras, and their patience is wearing thin. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Tuesday (Feb. 7) asking Fairfax County Public Schools to explain why it has yet to implement a school bus stop-arm camera program that staff started exploring back in 2013.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

Hybla Valley Murder Case Dismissed — Fairfax County General District Court Judge Vanessa Jordan dismissed a second-degree murder case yesterday (Tuesday). Court records don’t explain the dismissal, but the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says it plans to ask a grand jury to indict Francisco Joel Juares, who was arrested in August for the fatal shooting of D’Mari Norris. [The Washington Post]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Tysons has been adding more public facilities, but for a library, expect to wait

Fairfax County has made some progress over the past decade in introducing public amenities to support its growing community in Tysons. Since adopting its Tysons Comprehensive Plan in 2010, the county has secured sites for 14 new, major public facilities, including the completed Scotts Run Fire Station and Capital One Hall, which is privately owned but guarantees space for community groups under an agreement with ArtsFairfax.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

New Western Loudoun Rec Center to Bring Relief for Swimmers

County supervisors on Tuesday night voted to buy 143 acres of mostly vacant land just outside Purcellville town limits for $6.9 million for the new Western Loudoun Recreation Center. And for many Loudouners, especially those who swim competitively, the facility can’t be built fast enough. The land is just...
PURCELLVILLE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?

The Washington Commanders are under contract to continue playing home games through 2026 at the FedEx Field in Landover Maryland which previously was called the Jack Kent Cooke Stadium. From 2004-2010 Washington fans set records for the largest attendance during home games. In April 2022 Maryland made a bid to keep the team where they are but there was talk also of the Commanders possibly relocating to Northern Virginia negotiations stalled.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Prince William County schools announce 2023 graduation dates

The following graduation dates, times, and locations have been announced for Prince William County Public Schools high school students. Events scheduled at EagleBank Arena and Jiffy Lube Live Pavilion are subject to change. 2022-23 Graduation Ceremonies.
ffxnow.com

FFXnow Daily Debrief for Feb 6, 2023

Good Monday evening! Today we published 9 articles that were read a total of 11511 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Feb 6, 2023)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

New job: Manager Trainee — Garden Center (Meadows Farms Nurseries)

RESTON, VA

