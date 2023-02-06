Read full article on original website
Fairfax County School Board chair aims to succeed Braddock District rep, who won’t seek reelection
Fairfax County School Board member Megan McLaughlin will not be running for reelection in the Braddock District, as at-large member Rachna Sizemore Heizer sets her sights on the seat. On Monday evening (Feb. 6), McLaughlin announced via a newsletter that she will officially “retire from this position” when her third...
ffxnow.com
Herndon Town Council may roll back first pay increase in 15 years for now
The topic of pay for the Herndon Town Council is on the legislative body’s docket again. After instituting the first pay increase in nearly 15 years for the 2023-2024 term, the council is considering the possibility of reducing pay to previous levels. The move, pitched by Vice Mayor Clark...
WJLA
Prince William Co. leaders defer vote till March on data centers near neighborhoods
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — After a months-long tug of war between neighbors and developers, the Prince William County Board of Supervisors met late into the night Tuesday and deferred a vote that would pave the way for data centers to be built near homes. This is part...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun County to Look for Gov't Procurement Disparities
Loudoun supervisors have directed county staff members to report on possible disparities in government procurement, as they consider a rule that would require county contractors to use union labor on some projects. The county board is looking for disparities in awarding contracts such as to small and minority-owned businesses, as...
ffxnow.com
BREAKING: Redevelopment plan for new Reston library, affordable housing scrapped
(Updated at 4:15 p.m.) Developer Foulger-Pratt‘s unsolicited proposal to redevelop Bowman Towne Court in Reston has been scrapped, Fairfax County announced today. In a termination letter, the developer cited “significantly higher construction costs and recent interest rate hikes” as the primary reason for ending the agreement. The team also stated that a 24% increase in the project’s overall costs — which would have delayed the completion of the site.
ffxnow.com
New regional housing plan pushes Fairfax County to lower income criteria for affordable housing
Fairfax County and several other localities have released a draft of the Regional Fair Housing Plan that not only provides some goals for housing, but comes with a look at specific zoning changes that can be made to help achieve those goals. The plan was put together by a team...
tysonsreporter.com
NEW: Fairfax County sets date to end Covid pandemic state of emergency
(Updated at 11:20 a.m. on 2/8/2023) When March arrives, the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be an officially declared emergency in Fairfax County. After honoring individuals and organizations in the community who helped the county respond to the pandemic this weekend, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today (Tuesday) to terminate the local state of emergency declaration that has been in place since March 17, 2020.
Jefferson County Schools Superintendent announces retirement
CHARLES TOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – After nearly a decade of service, Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Bondy Shay Gibson Learn announced her retirement on Monday, February 6, 2023. Dr. Gibson-Learn said serving as superintendent had been the privilege of her professional life. “I am enormously grateful for the relationships...
WJLA
Loudoun County CA Buta Biberaj responds to criticism that she's an 'HR nightmare'
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7news) — A blistering new analysis completed by the Loudoun County Department of Human Resources shows the Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney's Office has a high voluntary turnover rate under Buta Biberaj’s leadership. “As outlined above, turnover is an area where the [Commonwealth Attorney] appears to...
ffxnow.com
County board challenges FCPS over delay of cameras on school bus stop-arms
Fairfax County officials have waited a decade now for public school buses to be outfitted with video cameras, and their patience is wearing thin. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Tuesday (Feb. 7) asking Fairfax County Public Schools to explain why it has yet to implement a school bus stop-arm camera program that staff started exploring back in 2013.
ffxnow.com
Hybla Valley Murder Case Dismissed — Fairfax County General District Court Judge Vanessa Jordan dismissed a second-degree murder case yesterday (Tuesday). Court records don’t explain the dismissal, but the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says it plans to ask a grand jury to indict Francisco Joel Juares, who was arrested in August for the fatal shooting of D’Mari Norris. [The Washington Post]
Va. parents say Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed history standards fail their children
ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — Vanessa Hall said she always admired what her two teenage children learned about history in their Fairfax County school system. It wasn’t the whitewashed history she was taught in the 1970s and 1980s that left out important contributions from and about African Americans, Asian Americans and others, she said. […]
ffxnow.com
Tysons has been adding more public facilities, but for a library, expect to wait
Fairfax County has made some progress over the past decade in introducing public amenities to support its growing community in Tysons. Since adopting its Tysons Comprehensive Plan in 2010, the county has secured sites for 14 new, major public facilities, including the completed Scotts Run Fire Station and Capital One Hall, which is privately owned but guarantees space for community groups under an agreement with ArtsFairfax.
loudounnow.com
New Western Loudoun Rec Center to Bring Relief for Swimmers
County supervisors on Tuesday night voted to buy 143 acres of mostly vacant land just outside Purcellville town limits for $6.9 million for the new Western Loudoun Recreation Center. And for many Loudouners, especially those who swim competitively, the facility can’t be built fast enough. The land is just...
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?
The Washington Commanders are under contract to continue playing home games through 2026 at the FedEx Field in Landover Maryland which previously was called the Jack Kent Cooke Stadium. From 2004-2010 Washington fans set records for the largest attendance during home games. In April 2022 Maryland made a bid to keep the team where they are but there was talk also of the Commanders possibly relocating to Northern Virginia negotiations stalled.
Inside Nova
Prince William County schools announce 2023 graduation dates
The following graduation dates, times, and locations have been announced for Prince William County Public Schools high school students. Events scheduled at EagleBank Arena and Jiffy Lube Live Pavilion are subject to change. 2022-23 Graduation Ceremonies.
ffxnow.com
Proposed McLean field conversion revives worries about health risks of synthetic turf
The McLean Citizens Association (MCA) wants Fairfax County to reconsider its embrace of synthetic turf for athletic fields, as a decision nears on whether to replace the grass baseball diamond at Linway Terrace Park (6246 Linway Terrace). The organization, which represents residents of the greater McLean area, has called for...
ffxnow.com
To address increased food insecurity, nonprofit Food for Others expands Merrifield warehouse
As Wall Street continues to debate the likelihood of a recession, the past couple years of economic turmoil have already hit many Fairfax County residents in the wallet — and the stomach. The need for food assistance remains almost as high as in the early days of the COVID-19...
ffxnow.com
Good Monday evening! Today we published 9 articles that were read a total of 11511 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Feb 6, 2023)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
ffxnow.com
