Sarasota, FL

businessobserverfl.com

Sarasota park, nationally known rowing facility names COO

A former IMG Academy executive has been hired by the Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy in Sarasota to be its chief operating officer. Bruce Patneaude will replace Stephen Rodriguez, who has served the nonprofit both as CEO and COO. A Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy press release says Rodriguez is transitioning out of his current role in early March.
SARASOTA, FL
mynews13.com

Sarasota 'roadside attraction' stands the test of time

SARASOTA, Fla. — Before theme parks were established, “roadside attractions” were common in Florida in the 1900s. While many have closed down over the years, some are still going strong. Florida on a Tankful takes you to Sarasota, where an iconic roadside attraction is still drawing in...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

The best things to do around Sarasota for Feb. 9-16

Visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org. Young musician Hanzhi Wang is the only accordionist to ever earn a place on the roster of Young Concert Artists in its 61-year history. Hosted by the Artist Series Concerts, enjoy lunch and a performance by this artist, who was named Musical America’s New Artist of the Month in 2018.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

The Château Sarasota Has Opened on Siesta Drive

Husband and wife restaurateurs Buddy Foy Jr. and Jennifer Foy have opened the newest iteration of their restaurant concept The Château in Sarasota. The space was previously occupied by Roy’s Hawaiian Fusion and, more recently, Chef Rolf’s New Florida Kitchen. The Foys' first Florida restaurant, The Château...
SARASOTA, FL
travelawaits.com

15 Experiences To Enjoy In Beautiful Bradenton Florida

Bradenton encourages you to “Love it Like a Local” with its laid-back vibe, pristine white sandy beaches, ideal weather year round, and a nice dose of art, history, and outdoor activities. You’ll enjoy sailing, windsurfing, jet skiing, fishing, and picnicking, and you might see a manatee or dolphin or two; I did!
BRADENTON, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Sarasota grocer to open its 6th store

Detwiler’s Farm Market will open a new store in Bradenton later this year, its sixth in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. The family-owned chain of grocery stores, best known for its local produce as well as its deli, bakery, seafood and meat departments, has signed a lease for 50,000 square feet at the Market Place West shopping center on 53rd Avenue West in the city. The Benderson Development-owned center is also being renamed Detwiler’s Marketplace.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Area River Regatta will feature drone light show

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Area River Area Regatta has announced its first ever drone light show. The free event is happening on the banks of the Manatee River on Sat. Feb. 11. This year’s festivities begin at approximately 10 a.m. will feature several events including high-speed watercraft racing, family-fun interactive activities, and live music.
BRADENTON, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Dr. Janjay Gehndyu on Emotional Intelligence and the Power of Education

This article is part of the series Listening to Diverse Voices, proudly presented by Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Dr. Janjay Gehndyu has always made it his mission to make a contribution to his community. And today, he doing just that as principal of Visible Men Academy (VMA), a public charter school for boys in kindergarten through fifth grade in Sarasota-Manatee.
SARASOTA, FL
Kristen Walters

Massive store chain opens new Florida location

A popular store chain with over 950 locations throughout the country recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the popular and fast-growing convenience store chain Wawa held a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Sarasota, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Police announce alcohol policy for Bradenton Area River Regatta

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have announced a new alcohol policy for the 2023 Bradenton Area River Regatta. This year, you may drink alcohol along the Riverwalk. You can also bring coolers, although they may be subject to searches. The Florida Department of Transportation does not allow you to...
BRADENTON, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Clearwater promotes US 19 as prime development corridor

Clearwater is sending a clear message to developers: Take advantage of a seven-mile stretch of the US 19 Highway corridor that can be transformed into an economically vibrant destination. This week, the Clearwater Economic Development and Housing Department released a video and renderings promoting the area, which is comprised of...
CLEARWATER, FL

