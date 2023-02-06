Read full article on original website
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota park, nationally known rowing facility names COO
A former IMG Academy executive has been hired by the Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy in Sarasota to be its chief operating officer. Bruce Patneaude will replace Stephen Rodriguez, who has served the nonprofit both as CEO and COO. A Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy press release says Rodriguez is transitioning out of his current role in early March.
mynews13.com
Sarasota 'roadside attraction' stands the test of time
SARASOTA, Fla. — Before theme parks were established, “roadside attractions” were common in Florida in the 1900s. While many have closed down over the years, some are still going strong. Florida on a Tankful takes you to Sarasota, where an iconic roadside attraction is still drawing in...
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Feb. 9-16
Visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org. Young musician Hanzhi Wang is the only accordionist to ever earn a place on the roster of Young Concert Artists in its 61-year history. Hosted by the Artist Series Concerts, enjoy lunch and a performance by this artist, who was named Musical America’s New Artist of the Month in 2018.
sarasotamagazine.com
The Château Sarasota Has Opened on Siesta Drive
Husband and wife restaurateurs Buddy Foy Jr. and Jennifer Foy have opened the newest iteration of their restaurant concept The Château in Sarasota. The space was previously occupied by Roy’s Hawaiian Fusion and, more recently, Chef Rolf’s New Florida Kitchen. The Foys' first Florida restaurant, The Château...
travelawaits.com
15 Experiences To Enjoy In Beautiful Bradenton Florida
Bradenton encourages you to “Love it Like a Local” with its laid-back vibe, pristine white sandy beaches, ideal weather year round, and a nice dose of art, history, and outdoor activities. You’ll enjoy sailing, windsurfing, jet skiing, fishing, and picnicking, and you might see a manatee or dolphin or two; I did!
Agave Bandido Is Headed to Lakewood Ranch
The South Florida-born restaurant will open in a 4,000 square-foot space at Waterside Place
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota grocer to open its 6th store
Detwiler’s Farm Market will open a new store in Bradenton later this year, its sixth in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. The family-owned chain of grocery stores, best known for its local produce as well as its deli, bakery, seafood and meat departments, has signed a lease for 50,000 square feet at the Market Place West shopping center on 53rd Avenue West in the city. The Benderson Development-owned center is also being renamed Detwiler’s Marketplace.
Everything you need to know about the 8th annual Bradenton Area River Regatta
BRADENTON, Fla. — For anyone looking forward to this year's Bradenton Area River Regatta – Manatee County's largest spectator event is just around the corner. The Bradenton Area River Regatta is returning to the shorelines of Bradenton and Palmetto on Saturday, Feb. 11. City leaders say they're expecting...
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Area River Regatta will feature drone light show
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Area River Area Regatta has announced its first ever drone light show. The free event is happening on the banks of the Manatee River on Sat. Feb. 11. This year’s festivities begin at approximately 10 a.m. will feature several events including high-speed watercraft racing, family-fun interactive activities, and live music.
Red tide warning issued for all 16 Sarasota County beaches
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County issued a health advisory on Wednesday to remind residents about the presence of red tide along area beaches.
Food Network stars’ new restaurant to open in Sarasota this week
Buddy Foy Jr. and Jennifer Foy, from the Food Network show "Summer Rush", are set to open a new restaurant named The Chateau Sarasota on Tuesday.
St. Pete's first-ever 'Sunshine City Smokeout' BBQ competition happens this weekend
Head to Spa Beach by the pier.
sarasotamagazine.com
Dr. Janjay Gehndyu on Emotional Intelligence and the Power of Education
This article is part of the series Listening to Diverse Voices, proudly presented by Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Dr. Janjay Gehndyu has always made it his mission to make a contribution to his community. And today, he doing just that as principal of Visible Men Academy (VMA), a public charter school for boys in kindergarten through fifth grade in Sarasota-Manatee.
Even with the hurricane damage lingering, thousands packed Englewood Beach
Winds hit a peak gust of 110 MPH in neighboring Grove City as many homes still show the signs of damage
Massive store chain opens new Florida location
A popular store chain with over 950 locations throughout the country recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the popular and fast-growing convenience store chain Wawa held a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Sarasota, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
Florida State Fair 2023: What to know before you go
Watch the sunset with us atop this coaster. Photo via Florida State Fair You’ve tried the Cuban sandwich, now dig into the Cuban funnel cake sandwich. Photo via Florida State Fair
Mysuncoast.com
Police announce alcohol policy for Bradenton Area River Regatta
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have announced a new alcohol policy for the 2023 Bradenton Area River Regatta. This year, you may drink alcohol along the Riverwalk. You can also bring coolers, although they may be subject to searches. The Florida Department of Transportation does not allow you to...
stpetecatalyst.com
Clearwater promotes US 19 as prime development corridor
Clearwater is sending a clear message to developers: Take advantage of a seven-mile stretch of the US 19 Highway corridor that can be transformed into an economically vibrant destination. This week, the Clearwater Economic Development and Housing Department released a video and renderings promoting the area, which is comprised of...
Sarasota school board appoints interim superintendent
The Sarasota school board appointed an interim superintendent on Tuesday evening.
Tampa International Airport to increase parking rates
The Tampa International Airport announced Tuesday that it will be raising parking rates.
