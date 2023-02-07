Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Historic Restaurant In Toledo That Offers Guests Scrumptious Food and Fascinating Story to Go Home WithMadocToledo, OH
3 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Walmart Temporarily Closing Stores in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Walmart Location Has Temporarily ClosedJoel EisenbergHolland, OH
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
Related
13abc.com
13abc Week in Review: Feb. 10, 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below. Toledo-area producer wins first Grammy for work with Beyoncé. See a...
13abc.com
Ethan checks out 'The Merry Widow' at the Toledo Opera
Cooler and drier to end the week, leading into a bright weekend! Dan Smith has the details. BODY CAM: Reporter pushed to the ground, arrested at Ohio news conference. A reporter was pushed to the ground, handcuffed and arrested for trespassing while covering a news conference about the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio.
13abc.com
Toledo jazz scene makes a comeback with new lounge downtown
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Glass City’s Jazz scene has been quiet since 2011. However, an emergence is underway with the opening of a new jazz lounge in downtown Toledo. Toledo’s jazz scene went dark after Murphy’s Place closed its doors for good. However, jazz enthusiasts now have a new lounge to call home, thanks to Lucille’s Jazz Lounge.
Father of modern boxing in Toledo broke barriers to leave a lasting impact
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's boxing scene is home to world champions and Olympians and has history that dates back more than 100 years. But the story of boxing in the Glass City can’t be told without one person in particular: Larry Moreland. He is considered the father of...
wcsx.com
Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America
Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
13abc.com
What's Cooking - Maumee Bay Brewing Company
Mr. Spots shows how to make a super Philly cheesesteak. Ohio State Board of Education member Teresa Fedor discusses the importance of public schools during visit in Toledo. Cooler and drier to end the week, leading into a bright weekend! Dan Smith has the details.
Ex-Wife’s Famous Chicken is a surprisingly loving metro Detroit restaurant chain
Staffers at this divorce-themed restaurant were exceptionally cheerful
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Recognizes Alumni And Hall Of Fame Athletes And Coaches
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee High School recognized alumni and former staff members for their contributions to the school on Saturday, January 21. The Distinguished Alumnus Award presentations were held along with the Athletic Hall of Fame and Athletic Hall of Excellence and Contribution induction ceremony during “A Night of Stars,” with 13 Maumee graduates recognized.
13abc.com
Flag City Honor Flight accepting applications for Guardians, Veterans
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Flag City Honor Flight is now currently accepting Guardian and Veteran applications for the upcoming flight season. For the first time in its history, FCHF is planning four flights in its upcoming 2023 flight season with one of those flights being an all-Vietnam-era Veteran flight sponsored by the Don Templin family in honor of Scott Atkins.
The Historic Restaurant In Toledo That Offers Guests Scrumptious Food and Fascinating Story to Go Home With
Tony Packo’s Cafe gained worldwide fame when M*A*S*H character Maxwell Klinger, who was played by Toledo native Jamie Farr, made mention of Packo’s as his favorite restaurant.
WTOL-TV
Black-owned west Toledo restaurant has served up southern-style meals for 20 years
Ruby's Kitchen is at 805 North Reynolds Road in west Toledo. It's open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: 150 year old Toledo home falling apart
BODY CAM: Reporter pushed to the ground, arrested at Ohio news conference. A reporter was pushed to the ground, handcuffed and arrested for trespassing while covering a news conference about the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio. Imagine It! - Light Refraction - Feb. 11th, 2023. Updated:...
3 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a nice restaurant to go to with your significant other on your next date night?. If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants.
This Michigan City is Officially the Best Place to Live in America
Welcome to Michigan! The official home of the "Best Place to Live in America", but we already knew that. Michigan has landed smack dap on the top of a recently released list by Study Finds of the "Best Places to Live in America". The list was a ranking of the top 5 places to live as suggested by experts.
13abc.com
Students Demand Action Toledo to host gun violence panel discussion Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students Demand Action Toledo is hosting a panel discussion on gun violence in the Toledo area on Thursday. The event is taking place on Feb. 9 at at 5:30 p.m. at the Main Library located at 325 N. Michigan St. It will feature students, a city council member, a violence interrupter and a domestic violence prosecutor and will be hosted by 13abc’s James Starks.
13abc.com
Noodles & Co. on Monroe set to open Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Noodles and Co. comes to Toledo next week. The pasta-focused casual dining chain will open a new location at 5299 Monroe St., the site of a former Moe’s Southwest Grill. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and other noodles, every bowl is...
13abc.com
TPD invites residents to attend quality of life community meetings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is hosting a series of quality of life community meetings and has invited to public to attend and provide feedback. The meetings will provide a forum for residents to ask questions, provide feedback and offer suggestions on how TPD can better serve the community.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: 150- year-old Toledo home falling apart
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People living near the 151-year-old home on Maumee Avenue in Toledo are concerned that the property will collapse soon. Nearby residents told 13abc the issues began with a leak in the roof, that ended up causing the entire rear of the home to fall off. “It’s...
13abc.com
Student-led group holds gun violence discussion panel in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The voices of the future had something to say Thursday night, with the issue of gun violence taking center stage at a violence panel discussion. Students Demand Action Toledo, a student-led group, hosted the event at the Main Library in hopes of making a change. The...
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Police Division Welcomes Five New Officers
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Five new police officers have joined the Maumee Police Division this year and all five will be busy continuing their various levels of training throughout the month of February. Among the five new officers are two experienced lateral transfer officers, two cadets...
Comments / 2