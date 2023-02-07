ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

13abc Week in Review: Feb. 10, 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below. Toledo-area producer wins first Grammy for work with Beyoncé. See a...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Ethan checks out 'The Merry Widow' at the Toledo Opera

Cooler and drier to end the week, leading into a bright weekend! Dan Smith has the details. BODY CAM: Reporter pushed to the ground, arrested at Ohio news conference. A reporter was pushed to the ground, handcuffed and arrested for trespassing while covering a news conference about the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo jazz scene makes a comeback with new lounge downtown

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Glass City’s Jazz scene has been quiet since 2011. However, an emergence is underway with the opening of a new jazz lounge in downtown Toledo. Toledo’s jazz scene went dark after Murphy’s Place closed its doors for good. However, jazz enthusiasts now have a new lounge to call home, thanks to Lucille’s Jazz Lounge.
TOLEDO, OH
wcsx.com

Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America

Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
MICHIGAN STATE
13abc.com

What's Cooking - Maumee Bay Brewing Company

Mr. Spots shows how to make a super Philly cheesesteak. Ohio State Board of Education member Teresa Fedor discusses the importance of public schools during visit in Toledo. Cooler and drier to end the week, leading into a bright weekend! Dan Smith has the details.
MAUMEE, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Maumee Recognizes Alumni And Hall Of Fame Athletes And Coaches

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee High School recognized alumni and former staff members for their contributions to the school on Saturday, January 21. The Distinguished Alumnus Award presentations were held along with the Athletic Hall of Fame and Athletic Hall of Excellence and Contribution induction ceremony during “A Night of Stars,” with 13 Maumee graduates recognized.
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Flag City Honor Flight accepting applications for Guardians, Veterans

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Flag City Honor Flight is now currently accepting Guardian and Veteran applications for the upcoming flight season. For the first time in its history, FCHF is planning four flights in its upcoming 2023 flight season with one of those flights being an all-Vietnam-era Veteran flight sponsored by the Don Templin family in honor of Scott Atkins.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: 150 year old Toledo home falling apart

BODY CAM: Reporter pushed to the ground, arrested at Ohio news conference. A reporter was pushed to the ground, handcuffed and arrested for trespassing while covering a news conference about the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio. Imagine It! - Light Refraction - Feb. 11th, 2023. Updated:...
TOLEDO, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio

Are you looking for a nice restaurant to go to with your significant other on your next date night?. If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Students Demand Action Toledo to host gun violence panel discussion Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students Demand Action Toledo is hosting a panel discussion on gun violence in the Toledo area on Thursday. The event is taking place on Feb. 9 at at 5:30 p.m. at the Main Library located at 325 N. Michigan St. It will feature students, a city council member, a violence interrupter and a domestic violence prosecutor and will be hosted by 13abc’s James Starks.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Noodles & Co. on Monroe set to open Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Noodles and Co. comes to Toledo next week. The pasta-focused casual dining chain will open a new location at 5299 Monroe St., the site of a former Moe’s Southwest Grill. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and other noodles, every bowl is...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD invites residents to attend quality of life community meetings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is hosting a series of quality of life community meetings and has invited to public to attend and provide feedback. The meetings will provide a forum for residents to ask questions, provide feedback and offer suggestions on how TPD can better serve the community.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: 150- year-old Toledo home falling apart

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People living near the 151-year-old home on Maumee Avenue in Toledo are concerned that the property will collapse soon. Nearby residents told 13abc the issues began with a leak in the roof, that ended up causing the entire rear of the home to fall off. “It’s...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Student-led group holds gun violence discussion panel in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The voices of the future had something to say Thursday night, with the issue of gun violence taking center stage at a violence panel discussion. Students Demand Action Toledo, a student-led group, hosted the event at the Main Library in hopes of making a change. The...
TOLEDO, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Maumee Police Division Welcomes Five New Officers

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Five new police officers have joined the Maumee Police Division this year and all five will be busy continuing their various levels of training throughout the month of February. Among the five new officers are two experienced lateral transfer officers, two cadets...
MAUMEE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy