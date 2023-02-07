ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Police urge citizens to lock guns away after recent firearm thefts from vehicles

By Austin Breasette/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TXlVB_0keYFZBL00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Guns getting stolen from cars has been quite the issue for Oklahoma City police officers across the metro as of Monday.

Since Jan. 1, officers have investigated 57 firearms being stolen out of vehicles .

With the obvious dangers this can cause, the Oklahoma City Police Department is urging everyone to lock their guns up.

Midwest City gun shop owner under investigation after allegedly disposing 236 guns in dumpster outside business

“It’s really the number one way that criminals get their hands on guns, at least how they’re able to steal them,” M.Sgt. Gary Knight said.

Of the 57 cases previously mentioned, the department said the majority of the vehicles targeted by criminals were left unlocked.

“It just takes a thief a second to reach in and get a gun in this day and time,” Knight said.

‘Could have been very tragic’; Gun accidentally fired near elementary school, strikes teacher’s car

Knight added that it’s an issue the department continues to see with people leaving them on seats and consoles. Then, next thing they know, they’re gone.

He said guns that get stolen are also generally linked to other crimes.

“You name it, robberies, homicides, multiple shootings, all those kinds of things,” he said. “Oftentimes, those are perpetrated by people who have a stolen gun and this is exactly how they’re getting their hands on them.”

Guthrie police seek public help locating stolen vehicles

Now, police are urging people to remember the 9 p.m. routine: lock up your homes, lock up your cars and lock your weapons away.

“Any time a gun falls into the hands of a criminal, that’s going to be something that’s detrimental for society,” he said. “Take the time to take it with you. Lock it in your house, lock it in the trunk, put it somewhere where it’s just not an attractive target for a criminal who comes along.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Edmond police identify the so-called 'Wet Bandit' suspect

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police say they have caught a suspect they're calling the Wet Bandit. That's after a neighborhood woke up to a scene straight out of Home Alone. According to police, they've had more than 30 reports in the last month of someone turning on outdoor...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Teenager taken to hospital after Moore shooting, police say

MOORE, Okla. — The Moore Police Department said one teenager was taken to the hospital after being shot Thursday. Police responded to the shooting near Northwest 12th Street and Santa Fe Avenue. They said the teenager was shot in the leg. >> Download the KOCO 5 App. This began...
MOORE, OK
KOCO

Norman Fire Department faces allegations of fraud

NORMAN, Okla. — The city of Norman confirmed Thursday that fraud allegations against the Norman Fire Department were sent to the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office. The fire department is accused of falsifying records that may have impacted their annual Insurance Services Office, or ISO, rating. This rating, which is given to fire departments across the country, impacts the insurance rates in communities.
NORMAN, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Juvenile Injured In Moore Shooting

One juvenile was injured in a shooting in Moore, according to Moore police. Police said the shooting happened near Northwest 12th Street and North Janeway Avenue. A group of juveniles were fighting when one person was shot, according to police. The victim was transported to the hospital, police said. Police...
MOORE, OK
KXII.com

Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster

Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore mother charged with dumping her one-month-old baby in a garage dumpster has been arrested. According to police, Kieara Lopez, 22, was taken into custody in Bethany, Okla., about 10 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Bethany Police said that Lopez was released to the Ardmore Police...
ARDMORE, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police search for suspected catalytic converter thief

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect they say broke into a southeast Oklahoma business and tried to steal catalytic converters. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the break-in happened at Pull-A-Part Auto Parts Yard near Southeast 15th Street and Satna Fe Avenue. The suspect ran from the scene once officers arrived.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma bill increasing penalties for firearm thefts moves forward

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants gun thieves to face a tougher punishment. Luckily for Senator Darrell Weaver of District 24 in Moore, his bill aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Person Hit By Vehicle In NW OKC

Police and EMS are responding to an accident involving an automobile and pedestrian on Northwest 63rd and MacArthur Blvd. One person was taken to the hospital after being struck by the vehicle, according to police. The driver has remained at the scene and is cooperating. The area is currently blocked...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

49K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy