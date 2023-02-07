ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia City Council expected to vote on recreational marijuana city licenses for dispensaries

By Marina Diaz
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fUVoQ_0keYFTsz00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Recreational marijuana could potentially be sold as early as Tuesday morning, as the City of Columbia is expected to vote on business licensing regulations for recreational marijuana dispensaries.

The Missouri Department of Health and Human Senior Services issued an emergency rule last week, allowing Missouri dispensaries to legally sell marijuana with a state-issued licens e, as they were approved.

While the state-wide licenses have been given the go-ahead, Columbia is requiring a city license as well as the state license.

City spokesperson Sydney Olsen said in an email that there are six licensed dispensaries in Columbia. As of Friday afternoon, the City had received pre-application material from all six dispensaries.

"Five out of the six had been able to demonstrate conveyance of a comprehensive license from Mo DHHS," Olsen said in the email.

Olsen added the city's business service team in its finance department has, "done all of the leg work so that they can issue licenses first thin Tuesday morning, pending Council approval, and before dispensaries open for the day (normal hours).

The meeting is scheduled to begin 7 p.m. at City Hall.

This s tory is developing.

The post Columbia City Council expected to vote on recreational marijuana city licenses for dispensaries appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Planning and Zoning Commission approves permit for distillery

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Planning and Zoning commission -- at its meeting on Thursday -- approved a permit that could allow a local distillery to add a bar. Six-Mile Ordinary Distillery on Fay Street is looking to add the bar. The commission approved the permit in an 8-1 vote. An expansion would require a new crosswalk The post Planning and Zoning Commission approves permit for distillery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Public Transit Advisory Committee to discuss JEFFTRAN changes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (KMIZ) On Friday, Jefferson City's Public Transit Advisory Committee is set to meet at city hall at 1:30 p.m. to discuss some recent changes for JEFFTRAN. JEFFTRAN has recently increased its ride fares and will combine its bus routes. On Monday, changes made to the JEFFTRAN bus fare and bus routes went The post Public Transit Advisory Committee to discuss JEFFTRAN changes appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson City Council Votes Down ATV Usage in City Limits

The Jefferson City Council voted to not move forward to allow certain vehicles within city limits. Since the Iowa Legislature passed last year that all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and over the road vehicles (OTVs) could be operated on county and city streets. However, the city of Jefferson’s ordinance did not allow for ATVs to be operated within city limits. The topic was considered two times by the law enforcement committee and both times the committee unanimously voted to not bring it to the council.
JEFFERSON, IA
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia City Council gives the go-ahead for homeless shelter

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council approved the Voluntary Action Center's Opportunity Campus at its meeting on Monday night. The approval was for the conditional use permit for the construction of a public campus that would offer a variety of services for the homeless. The 26,300-square-foot shelter would be built at Bowling Street and The post Columbia City Council gives the go-ahead for homeless shelter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Recreational marijuana sales begin in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Dispensaries in Columbia can officially sell marijuana to anyone 21 years old or older as of Tuesday morning. According to a representative from the state, all six dispensaries in Columbia received their comprehensive licenses, allowing them to sell recreationally. An ABC 17 crew visited two dispensaries and overheard and observed people on The post Recreational marijuana sales begin in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia’s city council gives green light to permit for construction of homeless shelter

A proposed 120-bed homeless shelter near Columbia’s power plant and former VFW Post 280 building is a step closer to reality. The city council voted Monday evening to approve a permit that allows for the construction and operation of the proposed shelter near the Business Loop. The Voluntary Action Center (VAC) would operate the shelter, under the proposal.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Ameren solar farm approved for Audrain County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Public Service Commission gave the OK on Thursday for Ameren to operate a solar farm in Audrain County, according to a press release from the Commission. The PSC approved an agreement -- filed by Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri, staff of the PSC and Renew Missouri -- which The post Ameren solar farm approved for Audrain County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Second training session held for Columbia Citizens Police Review Board

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board held its second training session on Wednesday. The CPRB held its first training session Feb. 1. The training sessions come months after the board was temporarily suspended in August. The first training session focused on discussions on the form of government, Sunshine Law, conflicts The post Second training session held for Columbia Citizens Police Review Board appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Laura Gutiérrez Pérez resigns from police review board

Laura Gutiérrez Pérez announced her resignation from Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board during Monday's City Council meeting — adding to a list of members who have left the board in recent years. Gutiérrez Pérez, who served on the board since last May, said she's seen that the...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Plans for new Columbia homeless shelter move forward

COLUMBIA — Columbia city and community leaders moved forward Wednesday with the construction of a new homeless shelter. City council members unanimously approved a conditional use permit that allowed temporary shelter services on some vacant property next to the city power plant. City and community leaders call their new...
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

2034 parole hearing set for convicted Columbia killer Lynlee Renick

Convicted Columbia killer Lynlee Renick will have to serve at least 12 more years in prison, before she’s eligible for parole. Renick is the former Columbia spa owner convicted of second degree murder for the high-profile 2017 death of her husband Ben inside his snake barn near New Florence, a rural town near I-70 in Montgomery County.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor who pleaded guilty in November to several charges involving deceptive business practices was sentenced to probation on Monday. Blake Mahoney, 29, pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more on Nov. 28. He received a suspended sentence of eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with five years of The post Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City man sentenced 15 years for illegally owning gun

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for illegally possessing a gun. Malik Rashod Miller, 25, was sentenced by U.S District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to 15 years in federal prison.   On Oct. 11, 2022, Miller pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of The post Jefferson City man sentenced 15 years for illegally owning gun appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri’s Most Beautiful Town Will Have You Asking For More Wine

One visit to the most beautiful town in Missouri will have you wanting more wine and cheese. Hermann, Missouri, home to wine trails and antique shops has now been named by Travel and Leisure as one of the most beautiful small towns to visit. Hermann is just a fun place to get away and relax, enjoy some local shops, and of course, will have you asking for another glass of wine.
HERMANN, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia couple sentenced for selling counterfeit Disney movies on eBay

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia couple was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday for a scheme to smuggle counterfeit Disney DVDs into the United States and sell them on eBay. Tabitha Nicole Rodgers, 43, and her husband, Clint Travis Rodgers, 49, were sentenced in separate appearances, a press release stated. Tabitha Rodgers was sentenced The post Columbia couple sentenced for selling counterfeit Disney movies on eBay appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy