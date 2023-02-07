Columbia City Council expected to vote on recreational marijuana city licenses for dispensaries

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Recreational marijuana could potentially be sold as early as Tuesday morning, as the City of Columbia is expected to vote on business licensing regulations for recreational marijuana dispensaries.

The Missouri Department of Health and Human Senior Services issued an emergency rule last week, allowing Missouri dispensaries to legally sell marijuana with a state-issued licens e, as they were approved.

While the state-wide licenses have been given the go-ahead, Columbia is requiring a city license as well as the state license.

City spokesperson Sydney Olsen said in an email that there are six licensed dispensaries in Columbia. As of Friday afternoon, the City had received pre-application material from all six dispensaries.

"Five out of the six had been able to demonstrate conveyance of a comprehensive license from Mo DHHS," Olsen said in the email.

Olsen added the city's business service team in its finance department has, "done all of the leg work so that they can issue licenses first thin Tuesday morning, pending Council approval, and before dispensaries open for the day (normal hours).

The meeting is scheduled to begin 7 p.m. at City Hall.

This s tory is developing.

