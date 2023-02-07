Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Restaurants Within Walking Distance of Vibrant Arena in Moline [LIST]
The next time you're headed to see a concert at Vibrant Arena in Moline and you want to grab some dinner beforehand, you have plenty of options! Here are some of the restaurants within walking distance of the arena:. 1300 River Drive. Hours. Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to...
ourquadcities.com
Otaku can share love of manga at Kids Anime Club
Anime fans in fifth through eighth grades are invited to share their love of manga and learn more about Asian culture at the Moline Public Library!. The Kids Anime Club is fun drop-in program where you can watch anime, do a fun craft and talk with your fellow anime fans. The program is every third Wednesday of the month in the Children’s Programming room. Check out all the fun Wednesday, February 15 at 5:00 p.m. at the Moline Public Library, located at 3210 41st St., Moline. This event is free and open to kids in fifth through eighth grade.
ourquadcities.com
Quad City Arts offers easy way to find local artists
Quad City Arts on Tuesday launched the Artist Index, inviting artists to create a free profile on their searchable online platform with a built-in filtering system. Meant to be a digital resource for the community, the new index can help in searching for artists to hire for commissions, purchasing regional art, getting hired for corporate/city projects, or just exploring and seeing the talent in our region, according to a Tuesday release from the Rock Island-based nonprofit.
KWQC
Tappas Steakhouse in Davenport closes after 41 years of service
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tappas Steakhouse in Davenport closed the doors for the final time on Monday. After 41 years of business, owners Cliff and Jan Tappa have decided its time to retire. What began as a sports bar in 1982 grew to be much more than that for Cliff...
Country Style Ice Cream to move Utica Ridge location to Bettendorf
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Country Style Ice Cream will be closing its Utica Ridge location in Davenport and moving to a new Bettendorf spot located at 3591 Tanglefoot Lane. The popular ice cream shop announced on Thursday, Feb. 9, that the new Bettendorf location will open sometime this spring. The...
ourquadcities.com
QCSO violinist loves pushing boundaries with quartet
Expect the unexpected at the first Quad City Symphony Up Close concert at the Raccoon Motel (315 E. 2nd St., Davenport) on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m. The all-female crossover string quartet ATLYS is comprised of Jinty McTavish, violin, Rita Andrade, viola, Genevieve Tabby, cello, and the QCSO’s own Sabrina Tabby, violin. The ladies are lauded for their passionate and dynamic performances, signature sound, and their mesmerizing and interactive concert experiences, according to the orchestra’s website.
littlevillagemag.com
A bloody Valentine weekend in the Quad Cities
Factory of Fear’s “Love is Blind: Vampires Suck”. Love isn’t patient and isn’t kind in Factory of Fear’s newest haunt. Moline-based Factory of Fear has been manufacturing Halloween scares for nearly 30 years, showcasing year-round attractions across more than 40 scare rooms. They’ve been sharpening their fangs in preparation for their 2023 Valentine’s weekend event, “Love is Blind: Vampires Suck.” This year marks the ninth year of their annual Valentine’s haunt, this time focusing on the realm of vampires and werewolves.
ourquadcities.com
African dance group to step it up at Augie
Step Afrika!, the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping, will perform at Augustana College, Saturday, Feb. 11. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required. The performance, which blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically Black fraternities and sororities, will be held...
KWQC
Rock Island looks to expand Cultural Liaison program
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island is looking to expand a program aimed at helping migrant communities better understand city processes. The city council recently renewed the contract for its Cultural Liaison at the Jan. 23 meeting. Since the 1980s community gardens in Rock Island have been growing all...
ourquadcities.com
New stories to be told for expanding Rock Island Public Library
“Libraries store the energy that fuels the imagination,” writer Sidney Sheldon said. “They open up windows to the world and inspire us to explore and achieve, and contribute to improving our quality of life,” and now there’s even more to explore, as the Rock Island Public Library expands its services. Lisa Lockheart dropped by Local 4 to fill us in on all that’s happening with the Rock Island Public Library.
ourquadcities.com
QC native Kari Lake speaks in Bettendorf
Arizona gubernatorial candidate and Eldridge native Kari Lake spoke Friday at noon to the Scott County Republican Women’s organization. She spoke to a packed audience at the Tanglewood Hills Pavilion in Bettendorf. Despite losing by more than 17,000 votes, Lake has maintained that she was the winner of November’s...
ourquadcities.com
Josh Blue, Heywood Banks set casino shows
Two well-known comedians are slated to perform at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, according to a news release. Comedian Josh Blue will perform in Rhythm City Casino’s Rhythm Room on Thursday, June 15, for two shows at 6:30 and 9 p.m. You must be 21 or older to attend either performance, because the Rhythm Room is on the casino floor. Tickets will be available for general admission online on Friday, Feb. 10 here or at The Market at Rhythm City for $25. A pre-sale for this performance will take place on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m.
nrgmediadixon.com
Hotel Space, Indoor Parking, Shops and a Rock Star Bar on top of a Building, All Things Mentioned as Part of Sterling Riverfront Master Plan
If things go according to plan, the Sterling Riverfront may someday be filled with not just the riverfront park, but repurposed buildings with a very active amount of businesses in each. During the recent Sterling City Council meeting, a study session was held. During the meeting, spokespersons from Gorman and...
ourquadcities.com
Get to the next level with Augustana College
Vice President and Dean of Student Life Wes Brooks sat down with us to give some insight on what young athletes can inspect at the collegiate level.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Iowa And It’s Full Of Surprises
On a lightly traveled brick road, next to the railroad tracks and behind a government building is one of Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023. It's not just one of the top restaurants in the Quad Cities, and not just in Iowa, but one of the best in the entire country.
KWQC
Muscatine Parks and Recreation to host job fair
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a job fair this weekend. The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will host the job fair from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday in the Clubhouse of the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course to recruit dependable, hardworking individuals to fill seasonal positions for the spring and summer of 2023, stated a media release from parks and recreation officials.
KWQC
Hy-Vee to acquire North Scott Foods
The QCHA Lady Blues is the only high school girls ice hockey team in the state of Iowa. Jury reaches verdict in Genesis Medical Center malpractice lawsuit. A verdict has been reached in a medical malpractice lawsuit for a surgery that took place at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, nearly seven years ago.
KWQC
Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen and Forest Grove
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of Bettendorf residents pushed back at a plan that could bring new commercial and multi-family units to the neighborhood at an informal meeting Wednesday. The development site is on the corner of Devils Glen Road and Forest Grove Drive. Rock Island-based E&A Enterprises LLC...
ourquadcities.com
John Deere donates welding program to Arrowhead Ranch
Arrowhead Youth and Family Services in Coal Valley, Arrowhead Board of Directors, Arrowhead employees, and members of John Deere will celebrate a new welding program donated by John Deere with a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon Wednesday, Feb. 15. “This is a great new opportunity for our youth. From my...
eaglevoice.com
Iowa City campus closing: President announces move to Regional Center in Coralville
Kirkwood Community College President Dr. Lori Sundberg recently announced the closing of the Iowa City Campus. Starting in the Fall of 2023, the campus will relocate to the Kirkwood Regional Center at the University of Iowa in Coralville. In an e-mail to students, Sundberg stated, “The college came to this...
Comments / 0