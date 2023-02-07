ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourquadcities.com

Otaku can share love of manga at Kids Anime Club

Anime fans in fifth through eighth grades are invited to share their love of manga and learn more about Asian culture at the Moline Public Library!. The Kids Anime Club is fun drop-in program where you can watch anime, do a fun craft and talk with your fellow anime fans. The program is every third Wednesday of the month in the Children’s Programming room. Check out all the fun Wednesday, February 15 at 5:00 p.m. at the Moline Public Library, located at 3210 41st St., Moline. This event is free and open to kids in fifth through eighth grade.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Quad City Arts offers easy way to find local artists

Quad City Arts on Tuesday launched the Artist Index, inviting artists to create a free profile on their searchable online platform with a built-in filtering system. Meant to be a digital resource for the community, the new index can help in searching for artists to hire for commissions, purchasing regional art, getting hired for corporate/city projects, or just exploring and seeing the talent in our region, according to a Tuesday release from the Rock Island-based nonprofit.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

QCSO violinist loves pushing boundaries with quartet

Expect the unexpected at the first Quad City Symphony Up Close concert at the Raccoon Motel (315 E. 2nd St., Davenport) on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m. The all-female crossover string quartet ATLYS is comprised of Jinty McTavish, violin, Rita Andrade, viola, Genevieve Tabby, cello, and the QCSO’s own Sabrina Tabby, violin. The ladies are lauded for their passionate and dynamic performances, signature sound, and their mesmerizing and interactive concert experiences, according to the orchestra’s website.
DAVENPORT, IA
littlevillagemag.com

A bloody Valentine weekend in the Quad Cities

Factory of Fear’s “Love is Blind: Vampires Suck”. Love isn’t patient and isn’t kind in Factory of Fear’s newest haunt. Moline-based Factory of Fear has been manufacturing Halloween scares for nearly 30 years, showcasing year-round attractions across more than 40 scare rooms. They’ve been sharpening their fangs in preparation for their 2023 Valentine’s weekend event, “Love is Blind: Vampires Suck.” This year marks the ninth year of their annual Valentine’s haunt, this time focusing on the realm of vampires and werewolves.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

African dance group to step it up at Augie

Step Afrika!, the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping, will perform at Augustana College, Saturday, Feb. 11. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required. The performance, which blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically Black fraternities and sororities, will be held...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Rock Island looks to expand Cultural Liaison program

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island is looking to expand a program aimed at helping migrant communities better understand city processes. The city council recently renewed the contract for its Cultural Liaison at the Jan. 23 meeting. Since the 1980s community gardens in Rock Island have been growing all...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

New stories to be told for expanding Rock Island Public Library

“Libraries store the energy that fuels the imagination,” writer Sidney Sheldon said. “They open up windows to the world and inspire us to explore and achieve, and contribute to improving our quality of life,” and now there’s even more to explore, as the Rock Island Public Library expands its services. Lisa Lockheart dropped by Local 4 to fill us in on all that’s happening with the Rock Island Public Library.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

QC native Kari Lake speaks in Bettendorf

Arizona gubernatorial candidate and Eldridge native Kari Lake spoke Friday at noon to the Scott County Republican Women’s organization. She spoke to a packed audience at the Tanglewood Hills Pavilion in Bettendorf. Despite losing by more than 17,000 votes, Lake has maintained that she was the winner of November’s...
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Josh Blue, Heywood Banks set casino shows

Two well-known comedians are slated to perform at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, according to a news release. Comedian Josh Blue will perform in Rhythm City Casino’s Rhythm Room on Thursday, June 15, for two shows at 6:30 and 9 p.m. You must be 21 or older to attend either performance, because the Rhythm Room is on the casino floor. Tickets will be available for general admission online on Friday, Feb. 10 here or at The Market at Rhythm City for $25. A pre-sale for this performance will take place on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m.
DAVENPORT, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

Hotel Space, Indoor Parking, Shops and a Rock Star Bar on top of a Building, All Things Mentioned as Part of Sterling Riverfront Master Plan

If things go according to plan, the Sterling Riverfront may someday be filled with not just the riverfront park, but repurposed buildings with a very active amount of businesses in each. During the recent Sterling City Council meeting, a study session was held. During the meeting, spokespersons from Gorman and...
STERLING, IL
KWQC

Muscatine Parks and Recreation to host job fair

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a job fair this weekend. The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will host the job fair from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday in the Clubhouse of the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course to recruit dependable, hardworking individuals to fill seasonal positions for the spring and summer of 2023, stated a media release from parks and recreation officials.
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Hy-Vee to acquire North Scott Foods

The QCHA Lady Blues is the only high school girls ice hockey team in the state of Iowa. Jury reaches verdict in Genesis Medical Center malpractice lawsuit. A verdict has been reached in a medical malpractice lawsuit for a surgery that took place at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, nearly seven years ago.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen and Forest Grove

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of Bettendorf residents pushed back at a plan that could bring new commercial and multi-family units to the neighborhood at an informal meeting Wednesday. The development site is on the corner of Devils Glen Road and Forest Grove Drive. Rock Island-based E&A Enterprises LLC...
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

John Deere donates welding program to Arrowhead Ranch

Arrowhead Youth and Family Services in Coal Valley, Arrowhead Board of Directors, Arrowhead employees, and members of John Deere will celebrate a new welding program donated by John Deere with a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon Wednesday, Feb. 15. “This is a great new opportunity for our youth. From my...
COAL VALLEY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy