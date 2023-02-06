Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha administrator Lahner is finalist for Janesville city manager
WAUKESHA — Kevin Lahner, Waukesha city administrator, is one of four finalists for city manager in Janesville. Lahner responded to The Freeman with the following comment on Wednesday: “Any potential career move is a major personal and family decision. I look forward to speaking with the City Council and community about the position in the near future,” Lahner said.
Channel 3000
City of Janesville combines polling places for 2023 Spring Primary
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- The City of Janesville is consolidating polling places for the 2023 Spring Primary, officials said Friday. The city will have five polling places instead of 10 for the Feb. 21 election. The move was made due to low expected voter turnout. All five locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
tourcounsel.com
Eclipse Center | Shopping mall in Beloit, Wisconsin
Eclipse Center, formerly known as Beloit Plaza or Beloit Mall, is a mixed-use development and former shopping mall in Beloit, Wisconsin. It is undergoing a renovation with the aim of making it a pivotal point in the city. It formerly housed the department store Elder-Beerman, and still houses several Rock County government offices, a convention center and bar, and two School District of Beloit charter schools.
Channel 3000
Madison school district superintendent announces retirement
MADISON, Wis. -- Dr. Carlton Jenkins, superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District, announced Wednesday plans to retire this July. Jenkins joined the Madison Metropolitan School District just under three years ago as the district was grappling with early challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
100fmrockford.com
Carpenter’s Corner thrift store to open in March in former Rural Oaks Schnucks
ROCKFORD — Carpenter’s Place has set an opening date for its new thrift store inside the former Rural Oaks Schnucks. Carpenter’s Corner, the new name for the store at 1715 Rural St., will open to the public on March 9 after a VIP event the day before. The opening comes nearly two years after the nonprofit, which works to help homeless men and women rebuild their lives, bought the former grocery store.
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie Costco employee pays tribute to beloved coworker
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Costco employee and shoppers are remembering a beloved store worker who passed away suddenly this week. According to Mike Fitzpatrick’s family, the 62-year-old Sun Prairie man died due to a heart attack. Costco Customer Service employee Kyle Obroslinski heard the news Thursday morning...
Customers Are Banned From Tipping Wait Staff At New WI Restaurant
If you visit this new restaurant in Wisconsin, you don't have to worry about tipping the wait staff because it's not allowed. When working in the service industry, tipping is vital for employees. They depend on the extra money as part of their salary. Jobs such as wait staff get paid a much lower hourly wage because their employers count it as part of their pay. They even get taxed on gratuity. That makes it even more important to work in the right environment so you can maximize the money earned.
Pinnon Meats opening new location in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Pinnon Meats is set to open a third location in Beloit, thanks to the sale of city-owned property at the corner of Willowbrook Road and Stateline Road. The Beloit City Council approved the sale of the property to Pinnon Meats owner Jason Turner on Monday. The land at 400 Willowbrook Road […]
captimes.com
Historic Filene House won’t become a Madison landmark
The Madison City Council has rejected the Landmarks Commission’s unanimous recommendation to make the Filene House a historic landmark, paving the way for a massive housing redevelopment in its place. The two-story building at 1617 Sherman Ave. near Tenney Park was one of the first homes in 1950 for...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
AHIB Negotiates $21.1M Sale of Valkommen Plaza in Rockford, Illinois
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Affordable Housing Investment Brokerage Inc. (AHIB) has arranged the sale of Valkommen Plaza, a 171-unit affordable seniors housing community in Rockford, approximately 90 miles northwest of Chicago and southwest of Milwaukee. A private investor sold the asset to Envolve Communities for $21.1 million. AHIB’s Kyle Shoemaker...
Channel 3000
Trial dates scheduled for man charged in deadly north Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. -- The trial of a man charged in a deadly shooting on Madison's north side last July has been scheduled to begin in late September. Aquille Lowe, 28, of Fitchburg, faces five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, in the July 22, 2022, shooting that killed 18-year-old Laron Bynum of Milwaukee.
Daily Cardinal
Soaring Madison house prices leave Madison residents scrambling for solutions
Housing affordability in Madison has become a significant concern for residents as the prices of homes continue to skyrocket, making it increasingly difficult for people to purchase property. With median home prices reaching record highs in past years as wages fail to keep pace, many are being priced out of...
WIFR
Rockford woman efforts result in changes to Alpine Road
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Alpine Road will soon see significant changes thanks to one local woman who advocated for improvements after losing her husband in a devastating accident. “He was walking across the street, where he was hit and in the police report the girl that hit him basically said...
nbc15.com
Madison snow emergency extended for another night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Madison’s snow emergency will extend for another night, the city’s streets division announced late Friday morning. That will mean alternate side parking will be in effect overnight, and drivers should park on the odd-numbered sides of the roads. In its latest update, Streets...
Channel 3000
Snow emergency in effect for Madison, snow removal work underway
MADISON, Wis. -- The City of Madison has declared a snow emergency for the next two nights after several inches of thick, heavy snow fell Thursday. The city's Streets Division said it would begin plowing every street in the city starting at 3 p.m., but crews had been trying to keep main roads and highways on the city's salt route clear since the snow began falling Thursday morning.
Channel 3000
The colosseum lies in ruins
Except this isn’t ancient Rome. This is what was left of the Wisconsin State Capitol’s senate chamber after it was gutted by fire in the middle of the night on Feb. 27, 1904. This eerie shot is stored in the Wisconsin Historical Society’s records with no photographer credited, but it was likely taken by a professional — in 1904, snapping a photo was no simple task. (Incidentally, just 23 years earlier, a farmer from Cambria, Wisconsin, invented the first roll film camera, an advancement that helped bring photography to the masses after Kodak founder George Eastman purchased several of the farmer’s patents — still, it wasn’t like everybody was wandering around carrying a box camera and a tripod.)
nbc15.com
Hy-Vee grocery store locations opening in Janesville, Oregon Tuesday
The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the inmate who died Thursday morning after she was found lying on the floor of her cell. A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. Shooting outside...
Channel 3000
Woman loses thousands to scammer posing as Sun Prairie police officer
MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a scammer posing as a Sun Prairie police officer recently conned a woman out of thousands of dollars. Authorities say the woman from the Town of Bristol originally paid the man, who told her she had been subpoenaed and needed to pay him under the threat of being charged with a crime, a total of more than $7,000 through two different money transfer apps.
Channel 3000
LIST: School closings and delays for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
The following school districts have announced closures or delays for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023:. Barneveld Schools - after school activities canceled. Belleville Schools - all extracurricular activities canceled. Belmont Schools - closed, evening events canceled. Benton Schools - closed. Black Hawk Schools - closed. Boscobel Schools - opening 2 hours...
nbc15.com
Flannelfest returns to Janesville later this month
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – It’s about time to grab that flannel from the back of the closet and get ready to sample from more than 100 types of beer – including home brews. FlannelFest will return to downtown Janesville in a little more than two weeks, organizers...
