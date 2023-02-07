Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Unpaved snow leaves blind pedestrians worried about their safety and livelihood
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was supposed to be routine half-hour walk on a sunny and dry winter day for Koni Simms. Just a couple of stops for errands — the bank, then a convenience store to grab a gallon of milk. Instead, January 24 was...
KELOLAND TV
Gusty winds and blowing snow in NE KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Various parts of northeast KELOLAND are experiencing some snow sticking to the roads due to the strong winds. Many counties are warning drivers to be cautious when driving, by slowing down and wearing their seatbelts. Drivers can get an idea of what to expect...
KELOLAND TV
City asking people to report potholes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls is asking people to report potholes through its app. Crews say they completed 600 pothole reports in January. With warmer temperatures will in the forecast, more snow will continue to melt, revealing even more potholes. You can report a...
KELOLAND TV
Mild weekend weather; Changes ahead next week
Temperatures are colder this morning in eastern KELOLAND with a few areas of fog, including the Watertown area. Any fog issues will be short-lived as sunny skies will dominate much of the region. Even with the wind and blustery conditions yesterday, highs stayed in the 30s for many areas. We...
The Safest (And Most Dangerous) Sioux Falls Neighborhoods Ranked
Living in Sioux Falls or moving to the city in the near future? Take a look at this list of the safest neighborhoods in town, and see where your neck of the woods ranks. There are dozens of unique neighborhoods throughout the city and the website neighborhoodscout.com offers a detailed and interactive look at the city's map and determines where the safest areas are. The crime index, violent crime rate, property crime rate, and crimes per mile were all factors in determining the safest districts.
KELOLAND TV
Windy, blustery weather today; Mild weekend ahead
Areas of snow continue to fall in parts of western SD this morning, including the northern Black Hills. You can see that trend with video taken from Deadwood LIVE CAM earlier this morning. Winter weather advisories have been posted for the areas shaded in blue until noon. The mild weather...
KELOLAND TV
To-go Valentino’s now open in western Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A beloved restaurant chain that closed in Sioux Falls in 2015 is now back open. Valentin’os returned to the west side of the city this week, with plenty of people thrilled to have their favorite flavors back in town. The changes at this...
KELOLAND TV
Melting snow-will it create flooding?
We’ve seen a lot of snow fall this winter and as we’re seeing this week, it’s now starting to melt. A big question for some, what kind of flooding will all that melting snow create?. Before we know it, all this snow will melt away. Flooding isn’t...
KELOLAND TV
New things happening at the Outdoor Campus
The warmer weather that has hit KELOLAND has more people looking forward to spring season and getting into the great outdoors. And no one knows that better than the team from South Dakota Parks & Wildlife Foundation. Today’s guests understand the appeal of all that surrounds the warmer weather and they’re here to fill us in on how we can soon get outside with the new Outdoor Campus Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Parks & Wildlife Foundation Executive Director, Kristina Coby and Director of the Outdoor Campus Sioux Falls, David Parker, joined us in the studio today to tell us more about how the South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation & the outdoor campus are working to bring us closer to the outdoors.
KELOLAND TV
Mild weather today; Burst of wind and snow tomorrow
Good morning! Another mild day is ahead for KELOLAND with highs returning to the 30s, 40s, and even 50s in parts of western and central SD. You can see the mild numbers we had yesterday. Sioux Falls fell 1 degree short of 40! It will be close again today. Futurecast...
What Gives? Is PizzaRev Ever Going To Re-Open In Sioux Falls?
It's hard to find someone who doesn't like to eat pizza. Honestly, I could not imagine a diet that doesn't include eating a few slices of pizza here and there. How about customizing your very own pizza? Heck, making your own personal pizza is undoubtedly just as enjoyable as eating it!
KELOLAND TV
Record construction helping increase vacancy rate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls had slightly more apartments available for rent this past January compared to last year, according to the most recent Vacancy Report from the South Dakota Multihousing Association. The impact record new building projects could have on vacancy rates for the next couple...
KELOLAND TV
Police: Bomb threat at Sioux Falls Walmart determined to be a hoax
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police were called to a west side Walmart for a bomb threat Friday Morning. The threat turned out to be a hoax, according to police. A sergeant told KELOLAND News this is part of a national trend against Walmart. Management at the...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls cartoonist of Hägar the Horrible has died
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chris Browne, the long-time cartoonist behind Hägar the Horrible has died in Sioux Falls. Browne’s sister, Tsuiwen Browne-Boeras, announced his passing through the National Cartoonists Society (NCS). The NCS posted this message from Browne-Boeras on their Twitter page:. With much sadness, I...
Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?
It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
Sioux Falls Eatery Named Best “Hole in the Wall” Mexican Food in SD
Cheapism.com recently compiled a master list of the best 'Hole in the Wall' Mexican restaurants in each and every state across our great country. There's no surprise that there are many great spots in South Dakota that could make the list, but one right here in the Sioux Empire was named best in the entire Mount Rushmore State.
KELOLAND TV
Reliabank Business Beat: PrairieSons Inc.
After 20 years of serving and owning one of the largest plumbing companies in South Dakota, Frank Howe founded PrairieSons in 2009. Frank’s idea behind PrairieSons was to create a business that provides quality craftsmanship to clients both big and small, and to businesses and homeowners alike. Brittany Kaye recently sat down with Frank Howe for this week’s Reliabank Business Beat to hear more about the great service, superior knowledge, and strong work ethic you can find at PrairieSons.
KELOLAND TV
Weekend Warmup with WilLiquors: Last minute gifts
Do you know what you’re getting your sweetie for Valentine’s Day? Maybe you’re going the traditional route and picking up grocery store flowers and a box of chocolates, or perhaps the simple card is your mainstay for the holiday. But, are you looking for something to really wow your love? If so, you’re in luck. Jeremy Lloyd is the Wine manager of WilLiquors in Sioux Falls. He stopped by to give us a guide, and a taste, to all the last minute gifts that wilLiquors has to offer, and trust me when I say, that can almost replace the feeling of love.
What Would a Spy Balloon See If It Flew Over Sioux Falls?
The nation was totally fixated on the spy balloon drama last week when a keen eye in Montana first spotted it. An anxious heartland had their eyes to the skies before it was ultimately shot down over the Atlantic. Tracking shows that the spy balloon actually flew over a portion...
dakotanewsnow.com
Great Plains Zoo unveils new look for ZooMobile
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo shared the new design of their ZooMobile Wednesday. The new vehicle wrap was designed by Patty Solis of Sioux Falls and features a variety of animals, including Oscar the parrot, Oliver the red panda, and Archimedes the great horned owl.
