Kern Living: El Pollo Riko

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Joe and Adrian Behar, the owners of El Pollo Riko, and Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as they discuss the history of El Pollo Riko, the backbone of the business, and delicious chicken. El Pollo Riko is a Latin fusion, Mexican, Central American, and South American restaurant in Bakersfield.
Kern Living: Meet Dalen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Nick Cullen from Kern County Animal Services and Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as they introduce us to the pet of the week: Dalen! Dalen is an awesome 9-month-old puppy who weighs around 70 pounds. He is a mixed breed who is super friendly with people and other dogs.
Kern Living: Valentine's Day with Chef Lino's Grill and Catering

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson and Chef Lino of Chef Lino's Grill and Catering as they try some delicious Valentine's Day meals. Chef Lino will have Valentine's Day specials available for anyone searching for the perfect meal for a special someone.
