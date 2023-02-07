Read full article on original website
KSDK
Racist messages found in Eureka High School restroom
In an email, the principal of Eureka High School said they discovered a video of racist messages on school property. A parent says change needs to happen.
KMOV
Hazelwood parents speak out on transparency, due process at board meeting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several frustrated parents in the Hazelwood School District are speaking out over their concerns regarding transparency and discipline in within the district. On Tuesday, multiple parents stepped up to share their perspectives during the district’s school board meeting. “Parents are upset. We were taught...
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis Catholics fear archdiocese proposal to consolidate parishes would hurt churches
A plan by the Archdiocese of St. Louis to consolidate its parishes has Catholics worried about their churches. The archdiocese released a draft of its proposal Wednesday. The plan would reduce the number of parishes across the St. Louis region from 178 individual parishes to 88 pastorates, communities of parishes led by one pastor and one staff.
Outrage over social media post at Eureka High School
Parents, students, and administrators at Eureka High School were outraged about what they called a racist social media post.
'This can't be normal for nursing homes': Family questions nursing home death
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — The happiest day of Dennis Price’s life was when Van Halen made him an honorary fifth member of the legendary rock band even though he only had the use of his right arm. He kept a picture of the moment in his room...
KMOV
MO attorney general launches investigation into St. Louis transgender center, alleging it harms children
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey launched an investigation into the Washington University Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, alleging staff there have harmed hundreds of kids. Bailey launched the investigation two weeks ago after a whistleblower who worked there as a case manager...
Woman in viral video used to live in home of harassed Latino family in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Judy Kline was officially charged just 24 hours ago with three felonies after a video of her harassing a south St. Louis family went viral. She was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon. Kline is accused of harassing and...
Mayor Jones: Proposals to change control of St. Louis police ‘a slap in the face’
Mayor Tishaura Jones is strongly opposed to a bill proposing a scenario through which a board of police commissioners would oversee the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
KMOV
Webster Groves High School went into lockdown over social media threat
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The district instituted the lockdown because of what officials called a suspicious social media threat. The district announced the threat had been investigated, and local authorities do not believe it was credible.
Webster Groves High School on lockout after threat
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A threat posted to social media has put Webster Groves High School on lockout. This means that no one can enter or leave the building but classes will proceed as scheduled. The school district says that the lockout is to keep the school safe for students and staff. The school and […]
Answering the biggest questions about the St. Louis Archdiocese 'All Things New' plan
ST. LOUIS — We're taking a deep dive into the latest draft of 'All Things New' and what this will mean for Catholic churches across the Archdiocese of St. Louis. The new plan breaks down 178 parishes into 88 pastorates. Pastorates are one church or, in many cases, several...
'We knew that we needed to do something': Troy businesses support community after deadly crash
TROY, Mo. — A long list of names on the back of the T-shirt Jordan Reichert wore on Thursday was a reflection of the overwhelming amount of support for the victims in a crash in Lincoln County, including her nephew Kaedan Tyler. Three teens, 15-year-old Tyler, 18-year-old Will Flickinger...
SLPS close to finalizing Citywide Education Plan
ST. LOUIS — Reimagining St. Louis public schools. That’s the goal of an ongoing initiative that’s nearing completion. The focus is to have community engagement produce results. The Citywide Plan for Education effort began last April. Organizers are a little more than halfway through the process. So many people across St. Louis are wholeheartedly invested in seeing it through.
Missouri attorney general calls for pause on puberty blocker medication for children
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri attorney general called on St. Louis Children's Hospital and Washington University to stop prescribing puberty blockers to new patients in a letter Friday. This comes after Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced an investigation into allegations made by a former employee of Washington University Transgender...
KMOV
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Family fights for answers after St. Louis dad dies in CJC custody
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The family of a St. Louis dad who died while in custody at the St. Louis City Justice Center (CJC) wants answers about what led up to his death. Courtney McNeal was arrested and taken to the City Justice Center on September 1, 2022. On September 6, McNeal died. For almost five months, the City Justice Center’s explanation was that the 41-year-old was, “found unresponsive.”
KSDK
From friends to now co-workers at Memorial Heart and Vascular Center for Excellence
ST. LOUIS — Memorial Heart and Vascular Center for Excellence in Belleville, IL is home to top of the line care, but it’s also home to two hometown friends turned co-workers. Patrick Neville and Hans Moosa are two vascular surgeons who knew one another long before their professional...
Decision in Lamar Johnson case to be announced Tuesday
ST. LOUIS — Lamar Johnson will find out Tuesday if his 1995 murder conviction will be upheld or if he will be released from prison with his conviction overturned. Johnson was convicted in 1995 for the murder of Marcus Boyd. A 5-day hearing took place in December to determine...
You Paid For It: East St. Louis apartment hole
A desperate tenant contacts FOX 2’s You Paid For It team to get the East St. Louis Housing Authority to finally take care of a years-long problem at her apartment.
So St. Louis: Popping Pills Left in My Uber
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
KMOV
$25 million grant will bring high-speed internet to rural Lincoln and Warren counties
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Accessing the internet isn’t a problem at Marthasville Elementary School in Marthasville because the internet signal is strong and the wifi is fast, according to principal, Kristen Daffron. But she said it’s a different story when students go home and try to do their homework and participate in virtually learning, because so many families in the area have slow internet service or none at all.
