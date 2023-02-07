ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazelwood parents speak out on transparency, due process at board meeting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several frustrated parents in the Hazelwood School District are speaking out over their concerns regarding transparency and discipline in within the district. On Tuesday, multiple parents stepped up to share their perspectives during the district’s school board meeting. “Parents are upset. We were taught...
FOX 2

Webster Groves High School on lockout after threat

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A threat posted to social media has put Webster Groves High School on lockout. This means that no one can enter or leave the building but classes will proceed as scheduled. The school district says that the lockout is to keep the school safe for students and staff. The school and […]
5 On Your Side

SLPS close to finalizing Citywide Education Plan

ST. LOUIS — Reimagining St. Louis public schools. That’s the goal of an ongoing initiative that’s nearing completion. The focus is to have community engagement produce results. The Citywide Plan for Education effort began last April. Organizers are a little more than halfway through the process. So many people across St. Louis are wholeheartedly invested in seeing it through.
KMOV

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Family fights for answers after St. Louis dad dies in CJC custody

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The family of a St. Louis dad who died while in custody at the St. Louis City Justice Center (CJC) wants answers about what led up to his death. Courtney McNeal was arrested and taken to the City Justice Center on September 1, 2022. On September 6, McNeal died. For almost five months, the City Justice Center’s explanation was that the 41-year-old was, “found unresponsive.”
KMOV

$25 million grant will bring high-speed internet to rural Lincoln and Warren counties

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Accessing the internet isn’t a problem at Marthasville Elementary School in Marthasville because the internet signal is strong and the wifi is fast, according to principal, Kristen Daffron. But she said it’s a different story when students go home and try to do their homework and participate in virtually learning, because so many families in the area have slow internet service or none at all.
