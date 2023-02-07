Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Brother Bob Is Addicted to… Where Do We Get Help?Stephen L DaltonBangor, ME
News about Bangor's favorite son, Stephen KingStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
February is a peak job search month in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Valentine date places near Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Related
wabi.tv
Augusta Fire investigating odor in the area
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta Fire Department says they responded to a few calls Friday morning relating to an odor. According to a post on their Facebook page, they say the odor is coming from north of the city and is not related to anything in the city. They...
wabi.tv
Clear and cold tonight, snow and rain moves in Thursday evening
Clouds increase ahead of our storm system Thursday evening. Snow and rain showers move into the state by around dinner time tomorrow evening. Snow changes to rain along the coast rapidly and then the rain/snow line marches into the Bangor region by midnight. Areas north of Millinocket look to remain mostly snow.
Here’s Why We Think Central Maine Smells Absolutely Horrendous This Morning
Augusta Fire has responded to a few calls this morning related to an odor, this odor is coming from north of the city. Do not hesitate to call if you feel you have a propane or natural gas leak as we will continue to investigate. The investigation into the source is ongoing but is not related to anything in our city. Thank you.
The Groundhog Was Wrong! Maine Gets A Taste Of Spring This Week
Weather-wise, the last few months have really been a roller coaster ride, haven't they? We had a heatwave the first week of November, followed by a month and a half of really mild weather. We had a bit of a Nor'Easter just before Christmas. No real snow, just a lot of wind and rain.
U.S. Coast Guard ships breaking the ice along the Penobscot River
BANGOR, Maine — Along the Penobscot River, Tuesday marked the return of the winter tradition of breaking the ice. The U.S. Coast Guard cutters named Thunder Bay, Shackle, Tackle, and Bridle began their mission in Bucksport this morning on an approximate three-hour journey up to the Bangor and Brewer bridge.
foxbangor.com
Gifford's provides statement to community about ice cream plant fire
SKOWHEGAN -- On February 2, a fire inside the Gifford's Ice Cream factory in Skowhegan forced the plant to shut down. A week later, Lauren Healy, a spokesperson for the company, has provided a statement from the family to respond to the community. "...They're focused on the days when they...
Penquis Has $1.9M in Heat Funds for Residents of 3 Maine Counties
Residents of three Maine counties are encouraged to apply for a portion of nearly $2 million in heating assistance available now from Penquis. The announcement was made this week that Penquis has received over $1.9 million in LD3 funding, which will help some Mainers pay their heating bills. The funds are being distributed in $800 increments, which are being paid directly to energy vendors on behalf of income eligible households. After the recent cold snap that had everyone cranking up their heat, this money will really come in handy to help get through the winter.
wabi.tv
Unclear when Gifford’s will be able to ship ice cream, spokesperson says
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Officials with Gifford’s are still working to figure out how to move forward after a fire heavily damaged the company’s ice cream plant in Skowhegan last week. A company spokesperson says right now, it’s still unclear when Gifford’s will be able to ship ice...
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good
It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
WGME
Walmart settles with 2 Maine towns after losing tax appeals
(BDN) -- After contesting the tax bills for a few of its stores in Maine, Walmart has lost two appeals to the state and settled with Ellsworth and Falmouth. The company settled with the two municipalities following a written decision by the state Board of Property Tax Review issued in December siding with the city of Brewer.
WPFO
DHHS cleared of wrongdoing in fentanyl death of Maine 3-year-old, agency reports
(BDN) -- A report from the government agency that oversees all state agencies has cleared the Maine Department of Health and Human Services for its lack of action to protect a 3-year-old Old Town girl who later died from exposure to fentanyl. Hillary Goding, 29, was indicted by a Penobscot...
wabi.tv
Police respond to multiple crashes on I-95 in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say they’re dealing with several crashes near the Broadway exit on I-95 Southbound in Bangor right now. State police say the left lane is blocked at this time. They’re asking people to avoid the area if possible and also try to avoid the area...
WMTW
Ambulance service proposes new fees for over a dozen Maine towns
CHINA, Maine — Delta Ambulance is proposing charging new fees to the 14 towns across central Maine that they provide service to. “Delta has been able to absorb the readiness cost of providing 911 service for our communities,” Executive Director Tim Beals said. “As our costs have risen like any other business, you know our cost of doing business have gone up. Unfortunately, reimbursement has not kept pace.”
Funny Viral Video Perfectly Explains How We Mainers Feel About Summer Tourists
Every single year, more and more tourists flood into Maine to bask in our perfect summers. Parking on Commercial Street in Portland becomes an impossible task, traffic on the way through Ellsworth is a nightmare, and cruises in Casco Bay sell out. I don’t blame the tourists for flocking here;...
A Maine Tractor Trailer Driver Charged with OUI in New Hampshire
A Skowhegan man is charged with OUI after New Hampshire State Police noticed his erratic driving. New Hampshire State Police say Wyatt Damon, Junior, 23, of Skowhegan, Maine is charged with driving under the influence for an incident that happened on Tuesday in the town of Pembroke. Why Did the...
The Little Known Maine Restaurant Has The Best View In The State
As a premiere east coast tourist destination, it should not be a big surprise that Maine has hundreds of amazing restaurants. Portland, of course, is a foodie paradise. But, lately, we are seeing some amazing restaurants pop up in unexpected places. Some people, for example, are saying Biddeford is quickly becoming one of the state’s go-to culinary towns. And, most of our towns and cities have at least a handful of great restaurants.
Central Maine Teen Steals Car, Lead Police on 100 MPH High Speed Chase
A 17-year-old boy from Central Maine is in custody following a high speed chase and vehicle theft that reportedly happened on Monday. According to the Kennebec Journal, multiple teenagers were involved in an apparent vehicle theft that resulted in a high-speed chase. The KJ reports that on Monday morning around 11:30, an officer with the Wiscasset Police Department noticed a vehicle drive by that didn't have any license plates on it. Additionally, the officer reported that the car appeared to have 'multiple defects' and was being 'operated erratically'.
WPFO
Reward for missing man Graham Lacher is now $3,500
BANGOR (BDN) -- The family of Graham Lacher, who disappeared from Bangor in June, has raised the reward for the missing man. Lacher, 38, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. June 6 when he ran away from Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor, where he was a patient. Lacher’s family...
foxbangor.com
Orono Land Trust uses trail cameras to highlight Maine wildlife
ORONO -- The Orono Land Trust is finding new ways to attract visitors to their neck of the woods. Since last fall, the group has been using trail cameras to monitor a wide variety of local wildlife-- and now they are using the pictures to both encourage people to get out in nature and demonstrate a need to protect Maine's animals.
Groundhog Be Darned…Bangor’s Broadway Dairy Queen To Open For Season Wednesday
Yes, we may have just experienced a record-setting arctic blast of below zero temps, but there are some, like myself, who can never quite get ice cream out of our minds, regardless of the weather. And those of us who are die-hard ice cream lovers wince a little every time...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0