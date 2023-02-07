Read full article on original website
GoLocalProv
RI Hospitality Hosts High School Culinary, Foodservice & Hotel Management Competition
The RI Hospitality Education Foundation (RIHEF) hosted the 11th Annual Rhode Island Prostart High School Culinary Arts, Foodservice & Hotel Management Competition on Tuesday, February 7th at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick. “I am so proud of all the incredible student competitors who dedicated months of practice and preparation for this...
ABC6.com
Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket to remain closed to in-person learning next week
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket will remain closed for the next two weeks, according to the district’s acting superintendent. In a letter to parents, acting superintendent Lisa Benedetti-Ramzi said due to extensive water damage the building sustained students will remain on distance learning through Feb. 17. The district is on winter break the following week.
After nearly 2 years, Providence schools sitting on $120M of American Rescue Plan cash
A special education teacher accused officials of lacking "a sense of urgency" about using the huge pot of federal money.
Turnto10.com
Warwick Veterans Middle School shifts to distance learning after sewer line collapse
(WJAR) — Warwick Veterans Middle School will shift to distance learning on Thursday after a sewer line collapsed in the building on Wednesday. "It will still be a school day, but it will NOT take place on an in-person basis," the school wrote in a Facebook post. The collapse...
ABC6.com
New training facility for firefighters across northern Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Firefighters across Rhode Island now have a new training center. The new training center is located near the Smithfield Fire Department. “Fortunately, the number of fires is down. But that means our skills can get rusty, explained Smithfield Fire Chief Robert Seltzer. “This new facility will have real heat, real fire and real smoke, which will provide invaluable training for our firefighters.”
ABC6.com
Warwick Police Department announces Community Police Patch Design contest
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department announced a police patch design contest. The winning patch will be reproduced and sold in May. All proceeds will be donated to the Rhode Island Brain and Spine Tumor Foundation. The rules are as follows:. Participants must be under the age...
Storm damage at Bristol elementary playground spurs festive fundraiser
Two years after a major storm snapped a massive tree in the playground of Rockwell Elementary school, students donned fluorescent clothes and ran laps in a transformed school gym to raise money for a new outdoor space.
ABC6.com
Oscar Perez named Providence’s 38th chief of police
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Brett Smiley has named Oscar Perez as the city’s 38th police chief Friday. Perez will be replacing Col. Hugh Clements who left the post after 38 years for a job in Washington D.C. Perez will be the first Latino to lead the...
Valley Breeze
Surgery success: Local woman gives new life to her brother
CUMBERLAND – The weeks leading up to a Jan. 24 kidney transplant from Danielle Cook to her brother Rory Cardin were nervous ones, as their family wondered whether his body, which had survived on one functional kidney since birth, would accept its replacement. The Breeze reported two days before...
Turnto10.com
Lifelong friend remembers woman recovered from Burrillville pond
(WJAR) — A campmate turned lifelong friend of the woman recovered from Little Round Top Pond in Burrillville on Sunday remembered her as a devoted friend and an active nature-lover. "She was a thoroughly good person," Kate Harris said of 67-year-old Jane Finkelstein. Harris said she met Finkelstein at...
johnstonsunrise.net
Mayor: Tap reserves to cover Johnston's soaring new school costs
Hoping to counterbalance soaring interest rates and construction costs, Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. said the town will tap its rainy day fund to avoid a property tax increase. “No, there will be no tax increase,” Polisena said Tuesday night. “Instead of cutting $20 million in construction costs to cover...
ABC6.com
Smiley to name Providence’s next police chief Friday morning
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Brett Smiley will name the city’s next police chief at a news conference Friday morning. Smiley will introduce the new chief at 10 a.m. at his office. The finalists for the top cop in Providence are Commander and acting chief Oscar Perez,...
Memorial Mass to be held for Station fire victims, survivors, first responders
Monday, Feb. 20, marks 20 years since 100 people lost their lives in the tragic fire.
WCVB
Longtime Wachusett owner battling rare, degenerative neurological disease
PRINCETON, Mass. — It's called progressive supranuclear palsy or PSP for short. It's a condition that is often misdiagnosed and confused for CTE, Alzheimer's or ALS. The disease has changed one man's life but not the passion for what he loves. David Crowley has been around the sport of...
DHS to open new office in Providence
Officials said the location will offer a full range of services, including a document-scanning center, and it'll be easily accessible by public transportation.
ABC6.com
Community relationships, guns top priorities for Providence police chief candidates
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The final three candidates for Providence’s police chief shared their visions, goals, and hurdles at a community forum Wednesday. Acting chief Oscar Perez, Maj. David Lapatin, and Maj. Kevin Lanni answered questions from the public– prioritizing their relationship with community and removing guns from the streets.
ABC6.com
Winters Elementary School announces distance learning all week due to weather damages
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The superintendent of Pawtucket schools said Winters Elementary School will have a distance learning for the rest of this week. According to superintendent Dr. Cheryl McWilliams, the cleanup process with Gilbane Building Company is still underway. School officials said a coil failure caused a pipe...
ABC6.com
Former Providence mayor has interest in purchasing Columbus statue
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino has expressed interest in purchasing the Providence Christopher Columbus statue. In a statement, Paolino said he is looking to partner with a local Italian American organization or the Rhode Island School of Design Museum to preserve the statue’s history.
Turnto10.com
Providence police continue to search for boy, 13, reported missing
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Where is Ramon Figueroa?. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said earlier this week that the 13-year-old was last seen in Providence on Jan. 7 and that he could be in the Cranston area. Providence police confirmed Thursday that they are looking for...
independentri.com
Council passes over incumbent for seat on planning board
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — After applauding the strength of his resume, the Narragansett Town Council appointed resident Rupert Friday to the Planning Board’s expired position Monday on a 3-2 vote. Friday narrowly earned the council’s hand over the seat’s incumbent Robin Plaziak — a candidate who councilors supported for...
