East Greenwich, RI

GoLocalProv

RI Hospitality Hosts High School Culinary, Foodservice & Hotel Management Competition

The RI Hospitality Education Foundation (RIHEF) hosted the 11th Annual Rhode Island Prostart High School Culinary Arts, Foodservice & Hotel Management Competition on Tuesday, February 7th at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick. “I am so proud of all the incredible student competitors who dedicated months of practice and preparation for this...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket to remain closed to in-person learning next week

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket will remain closed for the next two weeks, according to the district’s acting superintendent. In a letter to parents, acting superintendent Lisa Benedetti-Ramzi said due to extensive water damage the building sustained students will remain on distance learning through Feb. 17. The district is on winter break the following week.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

New training facility for firefighters across northern Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Firefighters across Rhode Island now have a new training center. The new training center is located near the Smithfield Fire Department. “Fortunately, the number of fires is down. But that means our skills can get rusty, explained Smithfield Fire Chief Robert Seltzer. “This new facility will have real heat, real fire and real smoke, which will provide invaluable training for our firefighters.”
SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

Oscar Perez named Providence’s 38th chief of police

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Brett Smiley has named Oscar Perez as the city’s 38th police chief Friday. Perez will be replacing Col. Hugh Clements who left the post after 38 years for a job in Washington D.C. Perez will be the first Latino to lead the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Surgery success: Local woman gives new life to her brother

CUMBERLAND – The weeks leading up to a Jan. 24 kidney transplant from Danielle Cook to her brother Rory Cardin were nervous ones, as their family wondered whether his body, which had survived on one functional kidney since birth, would accept its replacement. The Breeze reported two days before...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Turnto10.com

Lifelong friend remembers woman recovered from Burrillville pond

(WJAR) — A campmate turned lifelong friend of the woman recovered from Little Round Top Pond in Burrillville on Sunday remembered her as a devoted friend and an active nature-lover. "She was a thoroughly good person," Kate Harris said of 67-year-old Jane Finkelstein. Harris said she met Finkelstein at...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Mayor: Tap reserves to cover Johnston's soaring new school costs

Hoping to counterbalance soaring interest rates and construction costs, Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. said the town will tap its rainy day fund to avoid a property tax increase. “No, there will be no tax increase,” Polisena said Tuesday night. “Instead of cutting $20 million in construction costs to cover...
JOHNSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Smiley to name Providence’s next police chief Friday morning

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Brett Smiley will name the city’s next police chief at a news conference Friday morning. Smiley will introduce the new chief at 10 a.m. at his office. The finalists for the top cop in Providence are Commander and acting chief Oscar Perez,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Former Providence mayor has interest in purchasing Columbus statue

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino has expressed interest in purchasing the Providence Christopher Columbus statue. In a statement, Paolino said he is looking to partner with a local Italian American organization or the Rhode Island School of Design Museum to preserve the statue’s history.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence police continue to search for boy, 13, reported missing

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Where is Ramon Figueroa?. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said earlier this week that the 13-year-old was last seen in Providence on Jan. 7 and that he could be in the Cranston area. Providence police confirmed Thursday that they are looking for...
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

Council passes over incumbent for seat on planning board

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — After applauding the strength of his resume, the Narragansett Town Council appointed resident Rupert Friday to the Planning Board’s expired position Monday on a 3-2 vote. Friday narrowly earned the council’s hand over the seat’s incumbent Robin Plaziak — a candidate who councilors supported for...
NARRAGANSETT, RI

