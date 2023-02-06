ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rescue Me Friday: Danny

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Puppies don’t always stay long at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah and we have one here this morning that you can make part of your family. Nina Schulze is the Adoptions Manager at the Human Society for Greater Savannah and she has brought Danny in for a visit on this Rescue Me Friday.
City of Savannah turns 290 on Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On February 12, 1733, the city of Savannah was born. That means, this weekend, the Hostess City will turn 290 years old. This City has such a rich history dating back to 1733 when General James Edward Oglethorpe and his passengers landed in what we now know as Savannah.
Georgia Day banner competition winner announced

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend Georgia will celebrate its founding as a colony, right here in Savannah. Friday, thousands of students were supposed to be marching through downtown in recognition of Georgia Day. The threat of rain forced the Historical Society to cancel the parade Friday morning. But still...
Rescan your channels: WTOC antenna project complete

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is excited to share that our new megawatt antenna project is complete. This means we have an improved signal for viewers across the Coastal Empire and the Low Country. If you receive WTOC on your antenna, then you will now need to rescan your channels.
Lumber on sale from landmark school house in Claxton

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans County’s landmark school house will soon get a new life but they hope to preserve some of its history, one board at a time. The century-old building will eventually house The Strickland Cultural Arts Center but that means lots of renovation, especially in the auditorium.
Workshop Wednesdays aiming to help Family Promise of the Coastal News

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Wednesday, a new series is welcoming the public to have a free meal while getting some information. You can hear from local experts on a number of topics including health and wellness, education barriers and housing insecurity. They chose Oasis of Hope Community Center to...
Call for changes to Georgia’s foster care system

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Often, foster children with behavior or mental health conditions in Georgia end up living in hotels instead of group homes. Experts say not only is this an unfit environment for children but it’s costing the state millions of dollars. Savannah advocates say placing foster children...
Organizers prepare for the return of the Club Car Championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In about six weeks the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf and Athletic Club will kick off. This year marks their sixth tournament and organizers say it will be their biggest and best one yet. “It’s really important to us that everybody from Savannah comes...
UPDATE: New investigation in Bulloch Co. School District

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tonight, we have learned there is yet another investigation happening in the Bulloch County School District. Earlier this week we showed you this video. In the video is seventh-grade social studies teacher Marc Rountree shoving a seventh-grade student into a set of lockers. Rountree has since been suspended for 60 […]
Daniel Defense names new CEO

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County gun manufacturer Daniel Defense has a new CEO. The company confirmed this week that Rod Reasen has been appointed chief executive officer replacing Marty Daniel. Daniel founded the Black Creek-based company in 2001. He will remain as the chairman of the board. In...
