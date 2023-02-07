Read full article on original website
Carrollton woman finds out she lost family in earthquake that struck Turkey
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – We're learning that at least 12,000 people have died after an earthquake hit Turkey and Syria earlier this week. CBS 11 sat down with a Carrollton woman who found out at least three of her family members in Turkey died in the rubble.Nusin Van Winkle was born and raised in Antakya, Turkey. So when she heard the news that her hometown was destroyed by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, she was devastated. "I started to try to reach out to my family members," said Van Winkle. "I was trying to reach them to see if they were safe...
WFAA
Columbia disaster: Evidence tells the story of tragic ending to space mission
Space shuttle Columbia was 16 minutes away from landing in Florida. It never made it. Instead, what our WFAA cameras captured was the shuttle exploding.
fox4news.com
Family hoping to find EMT that helped save their son from drowning in Mexico
ALLEN, Texas - On Friday, an Allen boy will get to celebrate the birthday he almost didn't have after being trapped at the bottom of a resort pool while on vacation with his family. His parents are now on a mission to find the EMT who saved their son's life,...
WFAA
Turkey-Syria earthquake: What we know as of Tuesday morning, North Texas connections
As of Feb. 7, the death toll has risen pass 5,000. With nearly 6,000 collapsed buildings in Turkey alone, rescuers are spread thin.
Space Shuttle Columbia: Investigators discuss evidence found after disaster
TEXAS, USA — On Jan. 16, 2003, the space shuttle Columbia took off on a scientific mission with seven astronauts on board. Sixteen days later, WFAA captured live footage of it over Texas as it was returning. “There it goes. The bright light you see obviously some of the...
Disappearances in Texas: These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people that are missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. These missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
'Solemn honor': Texas service dog with 250+ Southwest flights takes her final trip home
DALLAS — We're not crying, you're crying. OK, we're all crying after watching this video posted by Southwest Airlines on Tuesday. The Dallas-based airline on Feb. 2 had a very special guest on a Love Field-bound plane: Kaya, a German Shepherd service dog who was taking her final flight.
Carrollton mother grieves loss of 14-year-old to fentanyl poisoning
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lilia Astudillo holds a stack of her son's neatly folded clothes to her nose, inhaling the scent still lingering on them."They smell like him," she says.She now keeps the outfit 14-year-old Jose Alberto Perez wore the day before he died next to a picture of him in his football uniform running into his mother's arms after a game."He was my son. It wasn't an animal that died," she said sobbing.Jose, known to his family as "Beto," is one of at least nine Carrollton-Farmers Branch students poisoned by pills laced with fentanyl. Three of those who overdosed...
Texas dog starts fire going after snacks on stove, police officer helps save the house
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Thanks to the quick work of a nearby police officer, a dog that started a fire in North Texas was saved and the house sustained little damage. On Sunday, a Southlake Police officer was doing a regular neighborhood check on Vail Road near Grapevine Lake. A homeowner got the attention of the officer, letting her know they could hear an alarm going off down the street.
KBTX.com
Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday. The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling...
KXII.com
CLEAR Alert canceled, Denton County man found safe
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A CLEAR Alert was canceled Friday after a critical missing Denton man was found safe. The Aubrey Police Department said 62-year-old Lee Gills had been found just before noon, but did not say where he was located. Gills was reported reported missing Friday at 9:48 a.m.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas County Health Building on Lockdown Amid Reports of Shooting
Police are responding to reports of gunshots being heard inside the Dallas County Health and Human Services building Thursday afternoon. An employee inside the DCHHS building on Stemmons Freeway told NBC 5 that shots were heard coming from inside the building. Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed people being escorted...
'We're hoping to save lives': Parents get emotional at Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD meeting about fentanyl after student deaths
CARROLLTON, Texas — On Thursday night, staff at Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD hosted an information meeting about fentanyl. The meeting comes just four days after news broke that three students died and six were hospitalized from fentanyl overdoses since September 2022. R.L. Turner High School resource officer Stefanovic addressed the...
North Texas firefighters create cute and cuddly off-duty side job
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — A lot of kids idolize firemen. But Lewisville firefighters Mark Casteel and Dustin Jeter say it’s what they do off duty that really gets people’s attention. “You catch a lot of those head turn, like, ‘really,’ [looks]” said Jeter. Whenever...
Another Texas Zoo Reports Suspicious Activity Amid Dallas Zoo Incidents
The Houston Zoo says one of its exhibits was vandalized.
Navarro County man allegedly kills daughters and self, police say
NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas — The Navarro County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of a man and his twin daughters following a hostage situation Thursday. Police were called about a welfare concern in the 18000 block of NW 3360 in Frost, Texas in the Brushie Prairie community. The caller,...
Police respond to reports of shooting at Dallas County Health & Human Services
The Dallas County Health and Human Services building has been placed on lockdown following reports of gunshots, according to NBC 5. Police are at the scene investigating after a health department employee told NBC 5 that gunshots were heard from inside the building.
Dallas Observer
DeSantis v. Abbott: Texas Republicans Warmly Embrace Florida's Governor
When Dallas County Republicans head to the swanky Omni Hotel for a fundraiser in early March, they’ll be gathering to hear a prominent conservative governor speak, but not the one you might think. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to take the stage as the special guest of the...
fox4news.com
Lightning likely sparked Fort Worth apartment fire, neighbors say
FORT WORTH, Texas - Lightning may have started a fire that sent people running out of their apartments in far southwest Fort Worth. It happened just before 5 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on Bayline Drive, near Chisholm Trail Parkway and Altamesa Boulevard. There was a lot of lightning in the area at the time.
Jury deliberating in capital murder trial for dad accused in driving son away from Garland store after allegedly shooting, killing 3 teens
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A jury is now deliberating the fate of a North Texas father on trial for capital murder for his role in the shooting deaths of three teens in Garland. Richard Acosta Jr. is accused of being the getaway driver for his son, Abel Acosta, after Abel allegedly shot and killed three teenagers at a Texaco convenience store in December of 2021.
WFAA
