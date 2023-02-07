CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – We're learning that at least 12,000 people have died after an earthquake hit Turkey and Syria earlier this week. CBS 11 sat down with a Carrollton woman who found out at least three of her family members in Turkey died in the rubble.Nusin Van Winkle was born and raised in Antakya, Turkey. So when she heard the news that her hometown was destroyed by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, she was devastated. "I started to try to reach out to my family members," said Van Winkle. "I was trying to reach them to see if they were safe...

CARROLLTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO