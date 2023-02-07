ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CBS DFW

Carrollton woman finds out she lost family in earthquake that struck Turkey

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – We're learning that at least 12,000 people have died after an earthquake hit Turkey and Syria earlier this week. CBS 11 sat down with a Carrollton woman who found out at least three of her family members in Turkey died in the rubble.Nusin Van Winkle was born and raised in Antakya, Turkey. So when she heard the news that her hometown was destroyed by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, she was devastated. "I started to try to reach out to my family members," said Van Winkle. "I was trying to reach them to see if they were safe...
CARROLLTON, TX
B93

Disappearances in Texas: These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa

The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people that are missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. These missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
MIDLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Carrollton mother grieves loss of 14-year-old to fentanyl poisoning

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lilia Astudillo holds a stack of her son's neatly folded clothes to her nose, inhaling the scent still lingering on them."They smell like him," she says.She now keeps the outfit 14-year-old Jose Alberto Perez wore the day before he died next to a picture of him in his football uniform running into his mother's arms after a game."He was my son. It wasn't an animal that died," she said sobbing.Jose, known to his family as "Beto," is one of at least nine Carrollton-Farmers Branch students poisoned by pills laced with fentanyl. Three of those who overdosed...
CARROLLTON, TX
WFAA

Texas dog starts fire going after snacks on stove, police officer helps save the house

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Thanks to the quick work of a nearby police officer, a dog that started a fire in North Texas was saved and the house sustained little damage. On Sunday, a Southlake Police officer was doing a regular neighborhood check on Vail Road near Grapevine Lake. A homeowner got the attention of the officer, letting her know they could hear an alarm going off down the street.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
KBTX.com

Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday. The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling...
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

CLEAR Alert canceled, Denton County man found safe

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A CLEAR Alert was canceled Friday after a critical missing Denton man was found safe. The Aubrey Police Department said 62-year-old Lee Gills had been found just before noon, but did not say where he was located. Gills was reported reported missing Friday at 9:48 a.m.
AUBREY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas County Health Building on Lockdown Amid Reports of Shooting

Police are responding to reports of gunshots being heard inside the Dallas County Health and Human Services building Thursday afternoon. An employee inside the DCHHS building on Stemmons Freeway told NBC 5 that shots were heard coming from inside the building. Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed people being escorted...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

'We're hoping to save lives': Parents get emotional at Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD meeting about fentanyl after student deaths

CARROLLTON, Texas — On Thursday night, staff at Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD hosted an information meeting about fentanyl. The meeting comes just four days after news broke that three students died and six were hospitalized from fentanyl overdoses since September 2022. R.L. Turner High School resource officer Stefanovic addressed the...
CARROLLTON, TX
fox4news.com

Lightning likely sparked Fort Worth apartment fire, neighbors say

FORT WORTH, Texas - Lightning may have started a fire that sent people running out of their apartments in far southwest Fort Worth. It happened just before 5 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on Bayline Drive, near Chisholm Trail Parkway and Altamesa Boulevard. There was a lot of lightning in the area at the time.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Jury deliberating in capital murder trial for dad accused in driving son away from Garland store after allegedly shooting, killing 3 teens

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A jury is now deliberating the fate of a North Texas father on trial for capital murder for his role in the shooting deaths of three teens in Garland. Richard Acosta Jr. is accused of being the getaway driver for his son, Abel Acosta, after Abel allegedly shot and killed three teenagers at a Texaco convenience store in December of 2021.
GARLAND, TX
WFAA

