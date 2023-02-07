Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for theft in Nashua
NASHUA — A 28-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested in Nashua on Wednesday. Police say they arrested Ryan Coombs, of Derry, for one count of theft by unauthorized taking. On January 12, police responded to a local business for the report of a theft. During the initial report,...
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested in connection to Nashua hit-and-run
NASHUA— A 30-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Nashua yesterday. Police say Jesus Lopez, of Lowell, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with conduct after an accident. On January 28, police were notified of an accident on the F.E. Everett Turnpike. Responding officers say the driver...
WMUR.com
Missing Canterbury child found safe
CANTERBURY, N.H. — State police say a missing Canterbury girl has been safely located after she disappeared. Police announced Friday morning that the 11-year-old had been found. She was reported missing after last being seen around 8 p.m. Thursday.
WMUR.com
Police investigate whether recent Seacoast break-ins tied to well-known gang
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A string of car break-ins on the Seacoast over the past two weeks has police investigating if they could be connected to a notorious gang along the East Coast. Four car windows were smashed recently in the parking lot of Strawbery Banke. Police said all the...
thepulseofnh.com
Pembroke Man Arrested In Concord
A 36-year-old Pembroke man was arrested Sunday in Concord on multiple warrants including from the state Parole Board, two police departments and Portsmouth District Court. Thomas Mceneany was taken into custody after trying to elude a traffic stop. He now faces additional charges including being an armed career criminal, possession of drugs with intent to distribute and traffic violations.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for kidnapping, assault in Manchester
MANCHESTER — A man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Manchester on Wednesday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault outside the SNHU Arena at around 11:20 a.m. Police say they made contact with a woman who reported that a man she knew had assaulted...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Drunken sleeping man refuses to leave restaurant, suddenly does, then comes back later
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
WMUR.com
Former Franconia police officer agrees not to serve again instead of facing criminal charges
FRANCONIA, N.H. — A former Franconia police officer will not face any criminal charges but will never serve in law enforcement again after an investigation by the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office. In August, the attorney general's office said they were notified of allegations involving former Franconia police officer...
pureoldies1041.com
NH Walmarts target of bomb threats
KEENE, NH – Walmart stores across New Hampshire have been targeted with explosive bomb threats. In a news release on Tuesday the Claremont Police Department said that at about 2:45 pm they received a call about a bomb inside of Walmart. A store associated called the police station, reporting that the suspect had called the retailer directly to make the threat.
whdh.com
Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend to appear in court
SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend is set to appear in court Thursday. Judy Church, 64, is charged with the murder of 46-year-old Leroy Fowler, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors say that, on November 11 around 8 p.m., Church...
laconiadailysun.com
Police investigate another drive-by BB gun shooting
LACONIA — City resident Patrick Gale found his porch window on Messer Street cracked and full of holes last Friday. Footage from Gale's doorbell camera revealed a black pickup truck with a toolbox speeding by the house and firing three steel BBs into his window. The video was taken...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Westminster
WESTMINSTER — A 37-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Westminster yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Vermont 112 and Branch Road at around 6:30 p.m. Police say that the driver, Benjamin Brunk, of Brattleboro, had been drinking...
thepulseofnh.com
MA Man Sentenced In NH
A Malden, Massachusetts, man has been sentenced in New Hampshire to two-years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 64-year-old Robert Gramolini was found in possession of stolen trailers and motorcycles. The total value of the stolen property found at a storage lot in Brentwood was more than 150-thousand dollars.
WMUR.com
1 killed after crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — One person is dead after a two-car crash in Plymouth. The collision happened on Mayhew Turnpike around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police said one of the cars drifted into the lane heading in the opposite direction. One of the drivers was not injured, while the other was...
WMUR.com
Man sentenced to prison after admitting to recording women, girls in bathrooms
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man with a history of videotaping women in bathrooms is heading to state prison. Travis Demers, 24, pleaded guilty to violating his probation. A registered sex offender, he also admitted he failed to inform Manchester police of two social media accounts. Prosecutors said Demers continued...
manchesterinklink.com
State safety personnel on high alert following multiple bomb threats at Walmart stores
CONCORD, NH – The Department of Safety is aware of multiple calls reporting bombs at Walmart stores throughout the state. Amherst Police, fire, and EMS responded to Walmart on Route 101 A on Wednesday for “an explosive threat,” according to dispatch. Amherst police assisted in evacuating the...
manchesterinklink.com
Fugitive couple arrested in Manchester by U.S. Marshals
CONCORD, NH – The U.S. Marshals Service – NH Joint Fugitive Task Force wants to thank the Manchester Police Department and the public for their assistance in locating two-time “Fugitive of the Week,” Jose Hiram Martinez-Rolon, who was arrested Feb. 8 by the JFTF along with his girlfriend Sabrina Deleon. The arrests mark the end of a fugitive investigation that started in Nov. 2021 and brings to justice fugitives from both the federal and state courts.
laconiadailysun.com
Prosecutors, public defenders hear about Belknap County's recovery programs
LACONIA — At a lunch meeting hosted Thursday by Belknap County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard, public defenders, the county attorney and representatives from the department of corrections and recovery court heard about the county's recovery program. “The purpose of this was to bring members of the bar together...
WMUR.com
Man sues Manchester police, saying they used excessive force during arrest
CONCORD, N.H. — Four Manchester police officers are being sued in federal court by a man they arrested in 2018 who is accusing them of using excessive force. Bystander video is the key piece of evidence in the civil case. Lawyers for both sides are going frame by frame to show the jury the physical altercation between police and Chaswick Heredia on the night of May 11, 2018.
businessnhmagazine.com
Hooksett: A Community on the Cusp of Its Potential
(Photo by Christine Carignan) Town Administrator Andre Garron thinks of Hooksett as “the little engine that could,” one that has the potential to become a major economic locomotive in southern NH. The town of almost 15,000 residents straddles the Merrimack River between Manchester, the state’s largest city, and...
