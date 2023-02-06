Read full article on original website
Local businesses and school rivalries raise over $90,000 for students at the SC School for the Deaf and BlindLogen@SCSDBSpartanburg, SC
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North CarolinaEast Coast TravelerShelby, NC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay SafeKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Nearly 40 years after a mother and son were strangled in Charlotte, police say they found the killer
On Mar. 14, 1984, police officers were called to an apartment complex in the Hidden Valley area. They found 27-year old Sarah Mobley Hall and her 10-year old son Derrick Mobley, murdered inside their apartment. Both had been strangled. For nearly four decades, the double homicide went unsolved. Eventually, the...
2 charged with murder after man’s death in Lincolnton, sheriff says
Nearly two years after a 37-year-old man was found dead in Lincolnton, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects have been arrested and charged with murder.
DNA evidence used to make arrest in 1984 killings of mom, son, CMPD says
A man has been arrested using DNA evidence found where a mother and son were killed near Hidden Valley nearly four decades ago, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
2 inmates charged after fentanyl overdose at NC detention facility, deputies say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said two inmates were charged after a fentanyl overdose took place at the Rutherford County Detention Facility Tuesday. Deputies said three detention officers revived a patient who overdosed on fentanyl. EMS arrived on scene and took the patient...
Search for suspect underway after Chester County deputies led on chase
Authorities are looking for a suspect accused of leading Chester County deputies on a chase after fleeing a checkpoint.
Man arrested, found trafficking over 4,300 grams of meth: BCSO
That amount of methamphetamine holds a street value of around $651,150, authorities said.
19-year-old dies, 18-year-old hurt in shooting during drug deal, deputies say
A 19-year-old was killed and an 18-year-old was hurt in a shooting during a drug deal, Cleveland County investigators said.
CMPD: Woman dies days after crash in grocery store parking lot
CMPD says a woman has died ten days after a crash in a Food Lion parking lot.
2 killed, 2 hurt in south Charlotte wreck, MEDIC says
Two people were killed and two were hurt Friday afternoon in a south Charlotte wreck, MEDIC said.
Memorial to be held Saturday for slain CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera
A memorial will be held on Saturday for CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera, who was shot on Feb. 11, 2022, in an apparent road rage incident while on the job.
Son accused of beating mother to death with table leg in Greenville Co.
A son is accused of beating his mother to death later Monday evening with a table leg in Greenville County.
2 charged following fentanyl overdose at NC detention center
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two inmates were charged after a fentanyl overdose occurred at the Rutherford County Detention Center. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the overdose happened Tuesday. Authorities performed lifesaving actions to revive the patient. EMS arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for further evaluation. Detectives immediately […]
Homebuilder accused of breaking promises by residents has license suspended
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homebuilder who was the subject of numerous complaints on failed promises in a new housing development in Catawba County has had his general contractor license suspended, WCNC Charlotte has learned. Aaron Guess, of Story Homes Construction, LLC, was given an 18-month suspension and ordered to...
Car pulled from Lake Norman belonged to woman missing for 15 years, had human remains inside, deputies say
A car that was pulled out of Lake Norman on Wednesday belongs to a woman who hasn't been seen for nearly 15 years, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office. Human remains were also found inside. Deputies said they were tipped off to the likelihood of a submerged vehicle on...
Lincoln Co. sheriff’s sergeant, former deputy charged with assault for 2022 arrest
A Lincoln County sheriff’s sergeant and former deputy have now been charged in connection with a controversial arrest last year.
Deputies searching for missing NC 12-year-old
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Deputies said Bryson Blake Holland was last seen on Mockingbird Lane in Forest City. Bryson may be in the Sugar Hill or Whitehouse communities, deputies said. Bryson is described...
Men arrested during traffic stop on a slew of charges in Rutherford Co.
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office arrested two men Tuesday during a traffic stop on a slew of charges.
Kannapolis PD say two juveniles killed, robbed 18-year-old man
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Kannapolis Police charged two juveniles with the Jan. 23 shooting death of an 18-year-old man. Kannapolis resident Isaiah Lorenzo Martinez died in a Pacific Court parking lot. Police responded to the lot after getting a 911 call around 1:15 p.m. that day. A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old are in […]
Man stabbed to death during argument in northwest Charlotte, CMPD says
Officers with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a homicide in northwest Charlotte.
Police seek suspects in armed robbery at Haywood Mall in Greenville Co.
Police say one person suffered minor injuries in a robbery Thursday evening in Greenville's Haywood Mall.
