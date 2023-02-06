Read full article on original website
WNDU
Catherine Kasper Life Center to close in March
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A skilled nursing facility in Michiana will soon close its doors. The Catherine Kasper Life Center in Marshall County will shut down at the end of March. The facility has informed the state that 60 employees will lose their jobs. The center offered independent living...
WNDU
Sleepless in Michiana: Life changing treatment
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - How we sleep at night can set the tone for the rest of our day, which is why sleeping poorly can have such a negative impact on our lives. David Schlundt didn’t think there was a big problem with his sleep. His wife said...
WNDU
South Bend apartment complex ahead of development schedule
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A project to turn a former medical office building into an apartment building way ahead of schedule. An Idaho-based developer has until the end of 2024 to complete the project in a building that lies just north of the South Bend site where the St. Joseph Medical Center offices once stood.
abc57.com
Elkhart parents hosting community forum on student safety, bullying prevention February 23
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Community Schools Parent Coalition is holding a forum on February 23 to brainstorm how to create a safe environment for community members in the district. The Community Culture Awareness Forum will be held at the Elkhart Freshman Division from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This is...
abc57.com
Clay community brings up questions and concerns about the future of Clay High School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- The South Bend schools' community had four more chances to weigh in on plans to ‘rightsize’ and restructure South Bend schools and cut costs. More than 50 people attended the public meeting at Jackson Middle School Wednesday evening, and Clay International Academy saw about the same turnout; many came to learn more about the different options on the table and address their concerns about Clay High School being shut down.
WNDU
South Bend moves to buy old Claeys Candy building
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like the city of South Bend will finally be in the “driver’s seat” where parking at its baseball stadium is concerned. The city has long leased some of the land it uses for stadium parking from the candy company next door to the ballpark.
abc57.com
Senior Marian HS Student asking for mid-winter formal dress donations for other students
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- It’s mid-winter formal season at Marian High School, and while some have no problem buying a dress, there are students who aren’t as fortunate. One senior wants to make sure everyone has the chance to pick out a dress for the dance, and all for free.
abc57.com
Ryan's Place in Goshen hosting one day camp for kids grieving loss
GOSHEN, Ind. -- A Goshen non-profit is helping children grieving a loved one work through those feelings in a fun environment. Ryan's Place is bringing kids together at a free, 1 day camp at Syracuse Elementary School on March 4th from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. The loss does not...
abc57.com
South Bend Common Council weighs in on changes coming to SBCSC; residents asked to complete online survey
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- The South Bend Community School Corporation (SBCSC) is looking to consolidate its schools, and it needs the public's input. A survey, available here, lets the community weigh in on the different scenarios presented, which would all save the city money. The South Bend Common Council could make...
abc57.com
South Bend Fire mourns the death of recently retired firefighter
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department is mourning the death of Firefighter Mike Brown, who recently retired from the department. Brown retired on January 7, 2023, and was diagnosed with incurable cancer on January 25.
abc57.com
Councilman Canneth Lee hosts South Bend Northwest neighborhood 2045 workshop February 8
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Residents on the northwest side are encouraged to attend a South Bend 2045 Public Visioning Workshop on Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. at the Near Northwest Neighborhood Association. The workshop, hosted by councilman Canneth J. Lee, is in collaboration with the Drucker Institute and Funkhouser &...
News Now Warsaw
State’s ‘heat map’ shows hot spots for Narcan use
WARSAW — An online tool made available through the Indiana Department of Health is shedding light on how often Narcan is being used to fight the opioid epidemic. Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is the drug used to resuscitate people in the midst of an opioid overdose, which often involves fentanyl.
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
abc57.com
Winter Luminary Walk at Ball Band Biergarten Friday
MISHAWAKA, Ind.- Mishawaka Parks & Rec Department is hosting a lighted luminary walk Friday, Feb. 10 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Ball Band Biergarten, complete with live music, food vendors, and outdoor fire pits. The event is free and open to the public.
WNDU
Ethnic Festival to return to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s last Ethnic Festival was held about 20 years ago, but its next Ethnic Festival is just 212 days away. The 2023 version of the Ethnic Festival has been scheduled for Sept. 9. That’s the Saturday after Labor Day weekend. The new Ethnic Festival will be held in and around Howard Park. Details will be released at a later date.
abc57.com
City of South Bend: monthly non-profit workshop series kicks off Feb. 9
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Starting Thursday, the City of South Bend will kick off its monthly series of nonprofit workshops for nonprofit organizational leaders, as well as the general public, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Technology Resource Center (TRC). This series will run for three months, beginning with February's workshop...
abc57.com
Mshkiki Community Clinic adds new staff, expands health services for Benton Harbor residents
BENTON HARBOR, Mich.- Owned by the Pokagan Band of Potawatomi, the Mshkiki Community Clinic, which serves low-income residents in Benton Harbor and Benton townships, is adding dental staff. The clinic near Fairplain Plaza is currently accepting new patients.
abc57.com
Public invited to Elkhart Community Schools focus group discussions February 8
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The public is invited to the second of two focus group discussions Wednesday night at Elkhart High School. The focus groups are designed to encouraged feedback from the community on things like school district leadership, school safety, discipline and funding. Two focus group sessions will be...
abc57.com
Mishawaka PD offering new deal, better benefits to increase officer retention
MISHAWAKA, Ind.- The city of Mishawaka has reached a new contract deal with its police department to attract and retain more officers. The new agreement adds a pay increase, better health insurance and staffing changes, such as the emergency overtime rate which is double the current rate for police officers.
22 WSBT
Ball State University to hold new Elkhart school accountable
Elkhart, IN (WSBT) — A new, public charter school option will open in Elkhart in the fall. More than 100 students have completed enrollment forms for the Premier Arts Academy. The school will integrate the arts into the everyday academic learning. You can read more about the tuition-free school...
