SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- The South Bend schools' community had four more chances to weigh in on plans to ‘rightsize’ and restructure South Bend schools and cut costs. More than 50 people attended the public meeting at Jackson Middle School Wednesday evening, and Clay International Academy saw about the same turnout; many came to learn more about the different options on the table and address their concerns about Clay High School being shut down.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO