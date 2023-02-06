ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNDU

Catherine Kasper Life Center to close in March

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A skilled nursing facility in Michiana will soon close its doors. The Catherine Kasper Life Center in Marshall County will shut down at the end of March. The facility has informed the state that 60 employees will lose their jobs. The center offered independent living...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Sleepless in Michiana: Life changing treatment

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - How we sleep at night can set the tone for the rest of our day, which is why sleeping poorly can have such a negative impact on our lives. David Schlundt didn’t think there was a big problem with his sleep. His wife said...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

South Bend apartment complex ahead of development schedule

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A project to turn a former medical office building into an apartment building way ahead of schedule. An Idaho-based developer has until the end of 2024 to complete the project in a building that lies just north of the South Bend site where the St. Joseph Medical Center offices once stood.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Clay community brings up questions and concerns about the future of Clay High School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- The South Bend schools' community had four more chances to weigh in on plans to ‘rightsize’ and restructure South Bend schools and cut costs. More than 50 people attended the public meeting at Jackson Middle School Wednesday evening, and Clay International Academy saw about the same turnout; many came to learn more about the different options on the table and address their concerns about Clay High School being shut down.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend moves to buy old Claeys Candy building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like the city of South Bend will finally be in the “driver’s seat” where parking at its baseball stadium is concerned. The city has long leased some of the land it uses for stadium parking from the candy company next door to the ballpark.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Ryan's Place in Goshen hosting one day camp for kids grieving loss

GOSHEN, Ind. -- A Goshen non-profit is helping children grieving a loved one work through those feelings in a fun environment. Ryan's Place is bringing kids together at a free, 1 day camp at Syracuse Elementary School on March 4th from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. The loss does not...
GOSHEN, IN
News Now Warsaw

State’s ‘heat map’ shows hot spots for Narcan use

WARSAW — An online tool made available through the Indiana Department of Health is shedding light on how often Narcan is being used to fight the opioid epidemic. Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is the drug used to resuscitate people in the midst of an opioid overdose, which often involves fentanyl.
WARSAW, IN
WEHT/WTVW

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
abc57.com

Winter Luminary Walk at Ball Band Biergarten Friday

MISHAWAKA, Ind.- Mishawaka Parks & Rec Department is hosting a lighted luminary walk Friday, Feb. 10 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Ball Band Biergarten, complete with live music, food vendors, and outdoor fire pits. The event is free and open to the public.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Ethnic Festival to return to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s last Ethnic Festival was held about 20 years ago, but its next Ethnic Festival is just 212 days away. The 2023 version of the Ethnic Festival has been scheduled for Sept. 9. That’s the Saturday after Labor Day weekend. The new Ethnic Festival will be held in and around Howard Park. Details will be released at a later date.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

City of South Bend: monthly non-profit workshop series kicks off Feb. 9

SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Starting Thursday, the City of South Bend will kick off its monthly series of nonprofit workshops for nonprofit organizational leaders, as well as the general public, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Technology Resource Center (TRC). This series will run for three months, beginning with February's workshop...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Ball State University to hold new Elkhart school accountable

Elkhart, IN (WSBT) — A new, public charter school option will open in Elkhart in the fall. More than 100 students have completed enrollment forms for the Premier Arts Academy. The school will integrate the arts into the everyday academic learning. You can read more about the tuition-free school...
ELKHART, IN

